The biosensors market focused on drug discovery and development is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 9% during the period 2022-2035, claims Roots Analysis

London, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Biosensors Market : Focus on Drug Discovery and Drug Development, 2022 - 2035” report to its list of offerings.

A number of drug developers are already using novel biosensors for various drug discovery applications to address the concerns associated with high rate of failures of drug development programs and requirement of high capital investments. As the adoption of biosensors, specifically for drug discovery, increases amongst innovators in the pharma and biopharma industry, lucrative opportunities are expected to be created for players engaged in the biosensors for drug discovery market.

To order this 200+ page report, which features 85+ figures and 110+ tables, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/global-biosensors-market.html

Key Market Insights

Currently, more than 80 biosensors are being developed by various stakeholders, across the world

Majority of the biosensors (64%) engaged in this domain are optical biosensors, followed by electrochemical biosensors (25%), quartz crystal microbalance biosensors (5%) and thermal biosensors (5%). Close to 95% of the biosensors are used for lead identification step in drug discovery. Further, 15% of the biosensors claim to support all the steps in drug discovery.

Over USD 1.2 billion invested in various domain focused initiatives, since 2018

Specifically, in 2021, industry players raised close to USD 600 billion. In addition, majority of the companies (66%) primarily received funding through venture capital rounds. Further, around 60% of the total funding instances were reported by players headquartered in the US.

In recent years, several global events related to biosensors in drug discovery were organized

Majority of the events related to biosensors in drug discovery were organized in Europe (45%). It is worth highlighting that the main agenda of these events was to discuss the development and challenges associated with the biosensors in drug discovery domain.

370+ patents related to biosensors in drug discovery have been granted / filed between 2018-2022

R&D activity related to biosensors in drug discovery is largely concentrated in North America, considering the fact that 70% of the total number of patents were filed in this region. In addition, most of the patents in this domain are granted patents (55%), followed by patent applications (44%).

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 70% of the market share, by 2035

In addition, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace (10%) in the long term. Further, in 2035, biosensors market for drug discovery applications for academic / research institutes is expected to capture the majority share (~60%) of the total market.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/global-biosensors-market/request-sample.html

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in the biosensors in drug discovery market?

market? What is the relative competitiveness of different biosensors being developed for drug discovery applications?

What are the key agenda items being discussed in various global events / conferences related to biosensors in drug discovery?

What is the focus area of the ongoing research activity related to biosensors in drug discovery?

How is the intellectual property landscape for biosensors in drug discovery likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key segments?

The financial opportunity within the biosensors in drug discovery market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Biosensor

Optical

Electrochemical

Thermal

Others

Type of End User

Academic / Research Institutes

Industry Players

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MENA

Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, continuous growth of biosensors market for drug discovery applications is primarily driven by the increasing adoption for such products. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Bill Rader (Chief Executive Officer, Efferent Labs)

Anne Marie Quinn (Chief Executive Officer, Montana Molecular)

Laurent Sabbagh (Associate Director and Head of Biology, Domain Therapeutics).

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its biosensor product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Agilent Technologies

Axion Biosciences

BioNavigations

Creoptix

Cytiva

Dynamic Biosensors

Malvern Panalytical

Microvacuum

Sartorius

Tempo Bioscience

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/global-biosensors-market.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles: