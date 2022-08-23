Landmark EPC Awarded Major Contract to Map Gas Distribution Services Using ProStar’s Technology

LOVELAND, Colo., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark EPC is pleased to announce that the company has been awarded a major contract to locate and map over 75,000 miles of mainlines and 1.5 million services. Landmark was awarded the contract based on its professional services, time of delivery, and use of ProStar's PointMan® Precision Mapping Solutions®.



“Landmark is thrilled to have been awarded a contract of this magnitude,” stated CJ Rigdon, President of Landmark EPC. “Landmark was selected because of the professional services we offer and comprehensive understanding of ProStar’s mapping technology, that combined allows us to more quickly and efficiently capture precision location data of main and service lines for one the Nation’s largest natural gas providers.”

Landmark serves many different industries, including utility companies, construction, excavation, federal and State projects, home builders, direction boring, and road builders. Landmark provides a full line of services that focus on helping customers identify and avoid expensive, time-consuming problems associated with not knowing the precise location of underground utilities.

“It is great to see our clients winning more business and growing their companies as a result of using our PointMan mobile and cloud mapping solution,” stated Page Tucker CEO of ProStar. “I expect this trend to occur more frequently because PointMan is proving to be a major differentiator for service providers. Our clients are leveraging the power of PointMan to significantly improve both the time of project delivery and the quality of their work.”

About Landmark EPC:

Landmark specializes in the residential, commercial, government, and oil and gas industries. To date, Landmark has served over 600 clients and completed more than 5,000 projects. Landmark’s Civil and Structural Engineers, Planners, Landscape Architects, Surveyors, Geotechnical Engineers, and Construction Professionals have served the Rocky Mountain States since 1969. For more information on Landmark EPC, please visit www.landmarkepc.com or contact us here.

About ProStar:

ProStar (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00) is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface. For more information, visit www.prostarcorp.com.



