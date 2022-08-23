WorkOutLoud Expands Community Engagement Platform Leadership with Launch of All-in-One, Intuitive Virtual Event Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorkOutLoud, a premier provider of a community engagement platform, today launched WorkOutLoud Venue, a new all-in-one, intuitive virtual event platform. “Building on WorkOutLoud’s legacy, Venue provides extensive management capabilities for hosting events of all sizes. According to Chris Hellweg, senior HRIS analyst at Aspirus who recently hosted a 200-plus-person Infor user group event on Venue, “No other virtual assembly service comes close to Venue’s ease-of-use and consistent performance quality. A single sign-on gives participants the freedom to move between multiple concurrent breakout sessions without having to login to each.”



Unlike other community platforms that rely on external applications for event support, Venue manages the entire event lifecycle—from pre-event invitation, registration, flexible payment processing, advertiser, and communication management to post-event surveys, reporting, and analytics that deliver insights for improving the value of future events. As a standalone service or integrated with the company’s community engagement platform, Venue manages multiple concurrent presentations, booths and other unique sessions. Supporting up to 14 presenters per session, Venue provides extensive chat functionality that strengthens event engagement.

“The changing event landscape makes Venue a must-have addition to their face-to-face, and digital customer interactions for companies seeking to create inspiring moments that catalyze action around their brands,” said WorkOutLoud CEO Eric Lopez. “In addition to operating intuitively and seamlessly, our virtual platform integrates with CRM systems to support the entire customer lifecycle.”

Individuals interested in learning more about Venue can schedule a demonstration via the WorkOutLoud website.

About WorkOutLoud

Introduced in 2015, WorkOutLoud was the first private, secure, and brandable platform for building customer communities that significantly deepen engagement and improve customer retention and revenue. The mobile- and cloud-based offering makes it easy to manage communities and foster a bond around products and services. Through continuous collaboration and interaction via the WorkOutLoud platform, community users pursue their interests and learn by networking with peers. Unlike other platforms, WorkOutLoud and WorkOutLoud Venue provide detailed, real-time analytics about segmentation, interests, challenges, and preferences that help personalize customers’ experiences and provide a real understanding of customers’ needs and how they feel about products and services. For more information, visit WorkOutLoud’s website at www.workoutloud.com, or call 800-819-1190.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad5dfce1-efcc-46b9-b353-a59aa14f50c4