QNB Corp. Declares Q3 2022 Dividend

Quakertown, PA (23 August 2022) The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on August 23, 2022, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The cash dividend is payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2022.
QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com.
