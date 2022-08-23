Owl Cyber Defense Names Ken Walker to Chief Executive Officer

Columbia, MD, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense (“Owl”), the leading provider of hardware-enforced security solutions for military, intelligence and critical infrastructure organizations, today announced that it has named current President and former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Ken Walker to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. As President and CEO, Walker will continue Owl’s legacy leading with technology from the top and overseeing the provision of successful, secure solutions for intelligence, defense and critical infrastructure organizations.

Prior to his promotion to CEO, Walker was selected to serve as company President earlier this year from a wide pool of candidates based on his technical skills, his relationship as a trusted advisor with the U.S. government, his knowledge of the government and cybersecurity industries and his history and expertise with Owl. These remain ideal qualities as he drives the organization forward in this key role, following the retirement of his predecessor, Robert (Bob) Stalick.

“For over two decades, Owl Cyber Defense has offered undefeated cybersecurity protection for some of the nation’s most critical assets,” said Thomas J. Campbell, Founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of DC Capital Partners. “Owl is a company we take pride in backing, and over the last several years Ken has played a central role in the company’s success, and we are pleased to have Ken step in as CEO to continue to lead Owl’s forward trajectory.”

Walker recently spent several weeks in the Middle East, connecting with partners and customers, and reaffirming Owl’s dedication to best serve regional customers. While in the region he attended two events hosted in conjunction with the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh and in Abu Dhabi – stressing the importance of Owl’s relationship with both critical infrastructure operators and government ministries.

Since 2006, Walker has served in a variety of technical and management roles including Vice President (VP) of Services, VP of Products, CTO and President of Owl. He has over 30 years’ experience in information system security and has held related technical positions at DynCorp, SecureMethods, Booz Allen Hamilton and Trusted Information Systems. Additionally, Walker’s expertise includes an intimate partnership with the National Security Agency’s National Cross Domain Strategy and Management Office (NCDSMO), knowledge of Raise the Bar (RTB) and Lab Based Security Assessment (LBSA) testing requirements and Certification process.

To learn more about Owl Cyber Defense and the team behind the solutions, visit: https://owlcyberdefense.com/company/about-owl

