NIBA to Host 148th Investment Conference in Florida from Sept. 7-8, 2022

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The National Investment Banking Association (“NIBA”) will host its 148th Investment Conference on Sept. 7-8, 2022, at Margaritaville Beach Resort, Hollywood, Florida, located at 1111 N Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019.



For over 40 years, NIBA has specialized in hosting investment conferences for both public and private companies, regardless of size and industry, seeking access to funding and liquidity sources. NIBA’s Investment Conferences are known for their professional offerings and providing an environment optimized for productivity and collaboration.

NIBA’s upcoming Florida Investment Conference attendees will include registered investment advisors, private equity groups, family offices, investment bankers, broker dealers, specialized investment brokerages, venture capital groups, fund managers, investors and industry service providers. You can register online here: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-7-8-2022-hollywood-florida-conference

On Sept. 7, the conference agenda will feature a panel discussion titled “Capital Formation in a New Era,” to be followed by a presentation entitled “Heart of Influence,” hosted by Sean Callagy and Bella Verita. Click here to see the tentative agenda: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-7-8-2022-hollywood-florida-conference

On Sept. 8, participating companies will make 10-minute presentations to seasoned investment professionals, providing a window into their business operations, opportunities, challenges and the roadmap ahead. Presentations will be followed by 1-on-1 meetings in the afternoon so presenting companies can engage at a deeper level with interested parties.

NIBA also offers presenting companies additional services including amplified digital reach in collaboration with IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork). IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners such as Apple News and MarketWatch in addition to 50+ IBN brands that collectively reach 2+ million likes, followers and subscribers.

“NIBA conferences have been at the forefront of facilitating investor-CEO relationships for more than four decades. Through our unique platform, NIBA has been able to help thousands of companies thrive in any business environment. Our network has raised over $18 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. We are made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and include over 8,000 registered representatives that have over $78 billion assets under management. Register to attend and leverage the invaluable networks you can unlock within NIBA,” said Emily Foshee, NIBA Executive Director.

Please visit the National Investment Banking Association website to register as an attendee or for sponsorship queries.

Event Contact:

National Investment Banking Association

422 Chesterfield Road

Bogart, GA 30622

Tel: (706) 208-9620

Email: emily@nibanet.org

Website: https://nibanet.org

Media Contact:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

