Daybreak Financial Group Joins Stifel in New York City

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Daybreak Financial Group has joined the firm’s broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, in New York City.



Consisting of financial advisors Raymond and Dominick Minicucci, the team comes to Stifel from UBS, where they were responsible for $407 million in client assets. The two brothers have 66 years of combined investment industry experience.

“Daybreak Financial Group is excited to join Stifel for their ‘can-do’ attitude and entrepreneurial culture, which is rare in our business today,” said Raymond and Dominick Minicucci in a joint statement. “Stifel’s flat organizational structure gives us direct access to the significant resources of the firm. This allows us to deliver industry-leading service to our clients in a fast and efficient manner. Daybreak Financial Group is looking forward to continuing to grow our business in Stifel’s flagship office.”

“Stifel is a growth company, and the addition of Ray and Dom further highlights that our entrepreneurial culture continues to attract successful advisors,” said Chris Harrington, Sales Manager of Stifel’s 3 Bryant Park office.

“We are very excited for Ray and Dom to be joining the flagship 3 Bryant Park office. Successful teams are realizing that we have all of the resources to grow their business without the excessive red tape,” added Mark Stevenson, Branch Manager.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.

Stifel Contact:

Brian Spellecy

(314) 342-2000