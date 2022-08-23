Global Cannabis Testing Market Size Likely to Reach At a CAGR of 10.5% By 2030 to Reach USD 3.0 Billion Share (with COVID-19 Analysis): Custom Market Insights

Sandy, Utah, United States, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights (CMI) has published a new research report titled “Cannabis Testing Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Products & Software, (Instruments, Consumable, LIMS), By Services (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency, Residual Screening), By End-User (Cultivators, Laboratories, Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research library.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cannabis Testing Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD USD 3.0 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2030.”

Cannabis testing is the process of analyzing a single sample of cannabis to find out its THC, CBD, and terpene content as well as any contaminants, such as mold spores, pests, illnesses, or pesticide residues. What must be tested and printed on cannabis labels is subject to the rules and laws that each state and municipality imposes.

Additionally, individual farmers have the option of setting greater requirements, even going so far as to have the amounts of CBC and CBG in their samples evaluated. Only accredited laboratory technicians and chemists are qualified to conduct these tests. Until recently, cannabis cultivation and sales were prohibited on a global scale. Today, several nations are eliminating their bans on cannabis because they understand its medicinal benefits.

Growth Factors

The two main reasons propelling the growth of the cannabis testing market are the rising demand for medicinal cannabis legalization in a number of nations and the rising adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing labs. Additionally, partnerships between significant businesses are anticipated to fuel industry expansion. However, it is anticipated that the market growth will be constrained by the high start-up costs of cannabis testing labs. These labs must spend a lot of money on the acquisition and upkeep of sophisticated, pricey analytical equipment.

Segmental Overview

The sector for potency testing under Services is anticipated to increase at the quickest rate over the forecast period. The primary reasons anticipated to propel the cannabis testing services market are the increased quality testing of cannabinoids to enable accurate labeling of products in the medicinal and recreational markets and their expanding exports to nations with highly regulated markets.

Additionally, the potency testing service provides consumers with helpful information about the product’s quality, which supports the expansion of this market sector for cannabis testing services throughout the anticipated time frame.

Competitive Landscape

With their company profiles, current developments, and important market strategies, the study covers an in-depth competitive analysis of these major market participants for cannabis testing.

Some of the prominent players in the Global Cannabis Testing Market:

Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC)

SC Labs

Steep Hill, Inc.

SGS Canada Inc.

CW ANALYTICAL

Others

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Recent Development

August 2021 – With the acquisition of pH Solutions, LLC in August 2021, PSI Labs, the top cannabis testing lab in Michigan and a safety compliance facility with ISO 17025 accreditation that provides basic cannabis testing services, expanded to Southern California. One of the first laboratories established in the State of California is pH Solutions, LLC.

Global Cannabis Testing Market: Report Scope

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3 billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC), SC Labs, Steep Hill, Inc., SGS Canada Inc., CW ANALYTICAL, and Others Key Segment By Products & Software’s, Services, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Regional Overview

Over the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. The growing legalization of cannabis in important European nations and the increased usage of the plant in medicine development and research should be the primary reasons driving the market for cannabis testing services. Additionally, the region’s cannabis product market is carefully regulated because most nations have outlawed goods with THC concentrations higher than 0.3 percent. Therefore, during the course of the forecast period, this is anticipated to drive market growth.

Global Cannabis Testing Market: By Types of Services Analysis

Global Cannabis Testing Market: By Types of Services Analysis

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Heavy Metal Testing

Pesticide Screening

Microscopy Testing

Residual Solvent Screening

Others

Global Cannabis Testing Market: By End-User Services Analysis

Cannabis Drug Manufacturers

Cannabis Cultivators/Growers

Others

By End-User

Cultivators

Laboratories

Research Institutes

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Cannabis Testing market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.5 %.

Through primary research, it was established that the Cannabis Testing market was valued at around USD 1.5 Billion in 2021.

Based on type segmentation, gas chromatography (GC) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is the legalization of cannabis use for recreational and medical purposes will be the primary force behind future market trends.

“North America” region will lead the global cannabis testing market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

