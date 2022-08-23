BERNINA of America Hires Steve Jeffery as President of Brewer Quilting & Sewing Supplies

AURORA, Ill., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America today announced the appointment of Steve Jeffery as President of Brewer Quilting & Sewing Supplies, a leader and trendsetter in creative sewing supplies for more than 100 years.



“Steve brings more than 30 years of management experience and a strong track record of leadership and global manufacturing relationships to Brewer,” said Paul Ashworth, President and CEO of BERNINA of America. “We are thrilled to have Steve on board as part of the US group of BERNINA companies.”

A proven executive leader, Steve has built and grown multiple brands into industry leaders. Steve held multiple positions throughout his career, having owned his own dealership and then rising through the ranks of Tacony Corporation, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Product Development Sewing Machines and Koala Sewing Studios and President of Baby Lock USA.

“I am excited for the next chapter of my professional career, joining a fantastic team of leaders to continue the growth trajectory Brewer is experiencing,” said Steve Jeffery, President of Brewer Sewing.

As the president of Brewer Quilting & Sewing Supplies, Steve will ensure Brewer’s ongoing success in delivering high quality, on-trend sewing machines, notions and accessories and exemplary customer service to Brewer's diverse customer base of dealerships, independent fabric stores and mass merchant retailers. Steve is committed to working closely with BERNINA of America leadership to deepen the bond between the two companies to strengthen the ‘made to create’ brand promise by providing Retail Customers, Dealers and Makers even more inspiration, tools and ways to create.

About Brewer Quilting & Sewing Supplies

Proudly serving independent shop owners since 1914, Brewer Quilting & Sewing Supplies has been one of the most trusted and dependable sewing supply distributors. Offering a full range of sewing machines and supplies, Brewer gives businesses the opportunity to stay on trend and empower makers to search, learn and advance their skills. Brewer customers aren’t just moving the needle on their personal sewing projects—many are working towards personal and business goals. Under the Brewer umbrella, you will find other popular and exclusive brands such as Kaffe Fassett, Tula Pink, Amanda Murphy, Christa Quilts, Tilda Fabrics, EverSewn, Nifty Notions, Good Measure and Brewer Basics. Follow Brewer Quilting & Sewing Supplies on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at BrewerSewing.com.

About BERNINA

BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA’s blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer. Follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. BERNINA’s sister machine, bernette, can be found on Instagram. You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on BERNINA’s Blog, WeAllSew.

