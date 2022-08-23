With 18.50% CAGR, Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables Market Size Worth USD 17427.85 Million by 2028: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy), By Application (Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, Others), By Fleet Type (Commercial Fleet, Non-Commercial Fleet ), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables Market size & share in terms of revenuewas valued at USD 6,294.10 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 17427.85 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables? How big is the Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables Industry?

Report Overview:

Cell and gene therapy (CGT) is a quickly developing discipline developing potential new treatments for genetic and cancerous disorders and moving into autoimmune, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and many other ailments. Researchers, patient organizations, and regulators have shown great interest and hope in the cell and gene therapy sector, which has resulted in significant R&D investment. Numerous governments and regulatory agencies have developed policies and patent settings to promote cell and gene therapy growth. There is a sense of urgency in the pharma/biofield to create cell and gene therapies because they frequently target areas of uncommon and underserved diseases for which there are few other treatments available.

The number of cell and gene therapy products being reviewed in the early stages of development has increased, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The increased number of investigational new drug (IND) applications can serve as additional proof. Several medication developers prefer to rely on third-party service providers to deliver raw materials, such as cell culture medium, cell isolation kits, and cell separation reagents, to generate high-quality cellular and gene treatments. Over 60 service providers supply raw materials and consumables to develop cell and gene therapies.

Market Dynamics

The market will grow during the period as knowledge of gene and cell therapies increases. However, randomized control tests will prevent the market from growing throughout the predicted time frame. However, the rising popularity of using cell and gene therapy to treat neurodegenerative diseases will fuel market expansion in the upcoming years. Due to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer and heart conditions, the market is expected to grow during forecasting. In addition, an increase in the prevalence of these conditions generates a profitable market need for improved therapeutics, which will peak throughout the projection period.

The market is expanding due to the rise in the prevalence of genetic illnesses like cystic fibrosis and sickle cell anemia, as well as the increase in funding for research and development of cell and gene therapies. The strategic moves made by market participants and the increase in spending in the healthcare sector are two additional variables projected to fuel the expansion of the global cell and gene therapy consumables market. It supports the expansion of the cell and gene therapy consumables market.

Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a result of the majority of research being focused on treating and diagnosing COVID-19, the number of clinical trials for cell and gene therapy declined in the early 2020s. This had an effect on the market for consumables used in cell and gene therapy. On the other side, the COVID-19 challenge served to stimulate innovative thinking. Some CGTs are making more progress in gene therapy because they are working together to make RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. This is helping the cell and gene therapy consumables industry grow.

Segmentation Analysis

The global cell and gene therapy consumables market is segregated based on deployment, component, fleet type, and region. Based on product, the market is segregated into cell and gene therapy. In 2021, the gene therapy segment dominated the global cell and gene therapy consumables. Based on the application, the market is segregated into oncology, dermatology, musculoskeletal and others. In 2021, the dermatology category dominated the global cell and gene therapy consumables. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer care centers, wound care centers and others. In 2021, the hospital's segment dominated the global cell and gene therapy consumables.

The global Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

By Application

Oncology

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Others

By Fleet Type

Commercial Fleet

Non-Commercial Fleet

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables market include -

Novartis AG

Amgen

Merck

Gilead Sciences

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Organogenesis Holdings

Dendreon

Vericel

Bluebird Bio

Fibrocell Science

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 18.50% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables market size was valued at around US$ 6,294.10 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17427.85 million by 2028.

In terms of product, gene therapy will be the most important segment of cell and gene therapy consumables in the world in 2021.

In 2021, the dermatology segment led the global cell and gene therapy consumables market by application segment.

The prevalence of genetic illnesses in the region made North America the most lucrative market for cell and gene therapy consumables in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables Industry?

What segments does the Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Application, Fleet Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global cell and gene therapy consumables market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the global market for cell and gene therapy consumables in 2021. Due to the widespread presence of genetic diseases. In the U.S., 135 million new cases of Parkinson's disease and traumatic brain injuries are reported yearly.

Around 1.2 million adults are diagnosed with early symptoms of brain illnesses each year, of which Alzheimer's disease causes 21%. The need for cell and gene therapy is also anticipated to rise with increased research and development activity. The expansion of cell and gene therapy consumables in the U.S. is being driven by the regulatory approval process, which is developing and becoming more beneficial for vendors creating goods for cell and gene therapy.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6,294.10 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 17427.85 Million CAGR Growth Rate 18.50% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Novartis AG, Amgen, Merck, Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Organogenesis Holdings, Dendreon, Vericel, Bluebird Bio, Fibrocell Science, and Others Key Segment By Product, Application, Fleet Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

