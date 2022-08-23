Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Overnight Offering

Financial 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it will undertake an offering of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares of the Company. The offering will be led by National Bank Financial Inc.



The Preferred Shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to yield 6.75% and the Class A Shares will be offered at a price of $9.50 per Class A Share to yield 15.88%.



The closing price on the TSX of each of the Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares on August 22, 2022 was $10.15 and $9.60, respectively.

Since inception of the Company, the aggregate dividends declared on the Preferred Shares have been $10.21 per share and the aggregate dividends declared on the Class A Shares have been $23.04 per share, for a combined total of $33.25. All distributions to date have been made in tax advantage eligible Canadian dividends or capital gains dividends.



The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: