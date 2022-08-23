KVC Hospitals Is Now Camber Children's Mental Health

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a new name and a new inpatient hospital coming soon in western Kansas, Camber Children’s Mental Health (formerly KVC Hospitals) is reintroducing itself as the region’s premier source and leading provider of children’s mental health care in Kansas and Missouri.

“We all need connection – that’s been our guiding philosophy for three decades as KVC Hospitals, and it will continue to guide us forward as Camber Children’s Mental Health,” said Bobby Eklofe, President. “In fact, we chose Camber because it means bridge or arch, representing our commitment to making meaningful connections with every child, teen, family, and community we serve.”

As demand for children’s mental health treatment increases, Camber continues to grow and evolve to address the mental health and emotional wellbeing needs of the region’s children and teens. Camber’s expansive network of inpatient hospitals and residential treatment centers provides lifesaving intervention and collaboration for youth ages 6-18 who are struggling with their mental health.

With youth suicide rates and mental health crises on the rise, Camber’s leadership says it is more important than ever to band together in ways that address the mental health needs of children and teens. In addition to expanding education and training opportunities for professionals and partner agencies serving children, Camber will soon add another children’s mental health hospital to its network, with a new facility opening soon in Hays, Kan. The new Hays location, which will be on the HaysMed campus adjacent to the HaysMed Business Center, is set to open in January 2023. Camber will continue providing residential treatment services in Hays at this facility.

“We are grateful to expand our footprint in western Kansas, enabling us to reach more children and families in need of our services,” said Eklofe. “Through expert treatment delivered in the most compassionate, collaborative, and connected way possible, we are leading the way to better mental health – one child at a time.”

About Camber Children’s Mental Health (formerly KVC Hospitals)

Camber Children’s Mental Health (formerly KVC Hospitals) is a network of nonprofit inpatient hospitals and residential treatment centers serving youth who are struggling with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, the impacts of trauma, and other mental health needs. The goal of treatment is to provide each child with individualized therapeutic healing to help them return home as soon and as safely possible, equipped with the resilience, support, and resources they need to continue treatment in their community. For over 30 years, Camber has provided a healing space for more than 37,000 youth admissions, using a patient-centered approach that works to help heal the whole family unit. Additionally, Camber is proud to be an internationally renowned educational resource for community mental health providers, first responders, and a wide range of other partners who work with youth in need of intervention and support.