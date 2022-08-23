Pharmacogenomics Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.79 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.47%: Straits Research

New York, USA, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmacogenomics market is expected to grow due to the constantly rising need for treating fatal diseases like cancer and increasing concerns about Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs). In the healthcare system, adverse drug reactions are a problem for doctors worldwide. One patient may experience adverse health effects while another does not. As a result, a community's diversity creates unanticipated reactions, impeding the existing healthcare market scenario. Many pharmaceutical drugs have life-threatening side effects in patients.

According to FDA figures from 2018–2019, 6.70% of hospitalized patients had an adverse drug reaction, with a fatality rate of 0.32%. According to these estimates, there are around 2,216,000 severe ADRs in hospitalized patients each year, resulting in over 106,000 deaths. Pharmacogenomics is a unique solution to the issue.





Rising Need for the Treatment of Fatal Diseases like Cancer to Drive the Pharmacogenomics Market

Genetics has become increasingly important in cancer treatment in the last decade. Oncologists have a variety of treatment options in today's healthcare system. However, one patient may experience adverse effects while another does not. As a result, the variability within a population causes unanticipated reactions, which impedes the present cancer treatment market landscape.

On the other hand, pharmacogenomics solutions offer an effective solution. Understanding the underlying biological mechanisms and exploiting genetic contributions for customized therapy is the core goal of pharmacogenomics. In contrast to other diseases, cancer genetics must account for both acquired (somatic) and inherited (germline) variation, which influences treatment efficacy and safety. As a result, PGx tests have been widely used to identify treatment options.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 11.79 Billion by 2030 CAGR 8.47% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030

Increasing Concerns Regarding Adverse Drug Reactions

Impact of COVID-19

In March 2020, the WHO declared a global pandemic a public health emergency due to the advent of a new coronavirus. In December 2019, it started in Wuhan, China, and quickly spread worldwide. As a result of its influence on organizations, individuals, and governments, financial markets, larger economies, and public demand for market products have all suffered significant consequences.

As of January 2021, the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic resulted in 92,848,561 confirmed coronavirus cases and roughly 1,988,475 deaths globally. Most healthcare systems were baffled by the virus's rapid spread and a shortage of antiviral medications, and critical-care capacities were exceeded. Furthermore, the pandemic dealt severe financial damage to the global health system. For example, in the first quarter of lockdown 1, 2020, it was the biggest drag on the US economy. Healthcare spending fell by 18% on an annual basis, the steepest reduction since 1959.

Furthermore, the outbreak significantly impacted healthcare and treatment facilities for persons with chronic diseases, including restrictions on different surgical operations and bans on direct contact between people.

The post-pandemic phase will be significant for the global pharmacogenomics market. The market will face a slight slowdown in growth as the number of COVID-19 patients decreases. Other reasons, such as the rising prevalence of HIV and cancer diseases, will continue to drive market growth over the forecast period. Overall, the global pharmacogenomics market will recover quickly, showing positive signs of growth post-pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Americas and Europe are dominating the global pharmacogenomics market. With a market value of USD 6,698.21 million by 2030, North America is expected to be the largest market for pharmacogenomics. Several reasons drive the market growth in the Americas, including the occurrence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer, and increased end-user awareness of the use and advantages of pharmacogenomics, among many others.





Key Insights

The global pharmacogenomics market size was valued at USD 5,675.34 million in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.47% by 2030.

was valued at USD 5,675.34 million in 2021 and is anticipated to register a by 2030. By product and service, the instruments segment is expected to reach USD 6,632.75 million by 2030.

and service, the instruments segment is expected to reach USD 6,632.75 million by 2030. By technology , the next-generation sequencing segment is expected to reach USD 3,049.64 million by 2030.

, the next-generation sequencing segment is expected to reach USD 3,049.64 million by 2030. By application , the oncology segment is expected to reach USD 4,166.75 million by 2030.

, the oncology segment is expected to reach USD 4,166.75 million by 2030. By end users , the biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to reach USD 6,018.27 million by 2030.

, the biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to reach USD 6,018.27 million by 2030. Geographically, the global pharmacogenomics market is divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe dominated the global markets in 2021.





List of Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Admera Health

Agena Biosciences, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Oneome, LLC

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Dynamic DNA Laboratories

Personalis Inc.

Coriell Life Sciences

Pharmatech, Inc.

BiogeniQ Inc.

Centogene N.V.

Empire Genomics

ViennaLab Diagnostics GmbH

Others





Global Pharmacogenomics Market: Segmentation

By Product and Service

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Software

By Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Gel Electrophoresis

Mass Spectrometry

Microarray

Hybridization

Others

By Application

Cardiovascular Disease

Infectious Disease

Oncology

Neurological Disease

Psychiatry

Pain Management and Trauma

Others

By End-User

Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Contract Research Organization and Molecular Diagnostics Labs

Others

By Region

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In September 2021 , As part of a company-wide strategic assessment, Admera Health appointed Back Bay Life Science Advisors, a strategic advising and investment banking firm, to investigate strategic possibilities for its pharmacogenomics and clinical services business.

, As part of a company-wide strategic assessment, Admera Health appointed Back Bay Life Science Advisors, a strategic advising and investment banking firm, to investigate strategic possibilities for its pharmacogenomics and clinical services business. In June 2020, Illumina acquired BlueBee to speed up the processing, analysis, and sharing of large amounts of next-generation sequencing data.





News Media

Everything That You Need to Know About the Life Sciences Industry

Precision Cancer Therapy has been Instrumental in the Growing Adoption of PGX Technologies

Extensive Efforts to Personalize Therapy is a Major Stepping Stone for Pharmacogenomics Market Establishment





