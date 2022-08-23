Smart Energy Market Size is projected to reach USD 343.10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart energy prioritizes renewable energy development while minimizing production costs. Smart energy grids include electricity, gas, and heat. China, the U.S., and the U.K.'s transition to energy-efficient technology will boost smart grid demand. Increased infrastructure construction spending is expected to grow sophisticated metering infrastructure technology. For energy management and consumption monitoring, residences, businesses, and industrial buildings need advanced metering equipment. Smart energy requires large capital expenditures and complex technology, the initial phase's most significant barriers.

Instrumentation, network infrastructure, and network management software are needed for smart energy installations. Favorable government rules and a focus on renewable energy will undoubtedly boost industry prospects.





Growing Demand for Alternative Energy Drives the Global Market

It is projected that a substantial increase in the demand for reliable power solutions that can support large-scale manufacturing activities will be the primary driver driving market expansion. As both the commercial and industrial sectors engage in new power sources for a variety of big data centers and telecommunications enterprises, this will benefit the industry's growth.

The increased use of petroleum products accounted for 70% of the rise in world energy production. In contrast, renewable energy sources accounted for around a fourth of the global increase in energy production. It is anticipated that the need for smart energy will increase with the electricity demand. This factor is predicted to contribute to an even more significant expansion of the smart energy sector.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 343.10 Billion by 2030 CAGR 10.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product , End-User, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and the Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors General Electric Company ,Siemens Ag ,Abb Ltd ,Honeywell International Inc. ,Itron ,Elster Group Se ,Sensus ,S&T Smart Energy ,Landis + Gyr ,Schneider Electric Se. Key Market Opportunities Growing Initiatives by Government to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Massive Investment in Smart Grid Technology and Substantial Government Policies to Aid Growth

Rising Initiatives by Government Creates Tremendous Opportunities

A rise in worldwide government concern about escalating global warming issues will increase the demand for solar energy. Various nations are introducing new rebates and incentive programs for installing smart energy technology, such as smart solar. Tax incentive programs are predicted to encourage residential and industrial end-users to adopt smart energy.

Regional Analysis

The US, Canada, and Mexico comprise the North American Smart Energy Market. Increasing demand for cost-effective energy solutions in various domestic and commercial applications, such as washing, cleaning, and pool heating, is anticipated to fuel market growth. In North America, solar energy is mainly used for small and medium-sized applications. These new initiatives will provide lucrative opportunities for the smart solar business, promoting market growth.

China dominates the smart energy business because of the significant demand from industries, including the automobile and electrical sectors. As a result of the increasing ambition and population, the region consumes more than half of the world's total energy. In China and India, the smart energy industry has grown significantly. China has become the world's largest producer of bioelectricity and is a prominent player in hydropower, onshore wind power, and solar photovoltaics. In addition, a surge in the production of electric vehicles in the region is one of the most critical factors contributing to the region's market potential.





Key Highlights

The global smart energy market size was valued at USD 143.15 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 343.10 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 143.15 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 343.10 billion, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on product , the global smart energy market is classified into Smart Grid, Digital Oilfield, Smart Solar, and Home Energy Management Systems. The smart grid is the highest contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

, the global smart energy market is classified into Smart Grid, Digital Oilfield, Smart Solar, and Home Energy Management Systems. The smart grid is the highest contributor and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the global smart energy market is divided into Residential, Industrial, and Commercial. The industrial segment is the most elevated contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the projection period.





Competitive Players in the Global Global smart energy market

Siemens Ag

Abb Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Itron

Elster Group Se

Sensus

S&T Smart Energy

Landis + Gyr

Schneider Electric Se





Global Smart Energy Market: Segmentation

By product

Smart Grid

Digital oilfield

Smart Solar

Home Energy Management Systems

By End-User

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

May 2022 - GE Digital Announced DERMS Solution to Power the Energy Transition and Help Keep the Electric Grid Safe, Secure, and Resilient.

- GE Digital Announced DERMS Solution to Power the Energy Transition and Help Keep the Electric Grid Safe, Secure, and Resilient. May 2022 - GE to launch new Renewable Energy Digital suite.

- GE to launch new Renewable Energy Digital suite. May 2022 - Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has installed over 260,000 smart meters in North Delhi and taken a significant step towards fulfilling India’s vision of a smart grid.

- Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has installed over 260,000 smart meters in North Delhi and taken a significant step towards fulfilling India’s vision of a smart grid. May 2022- Itron Expands Collaboration with Microsoft to Accelerate the Energy Transition.





