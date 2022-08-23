Proactive news headlines including Auxico, Twitter, Montero Mining, Harbor Custom Development, Todos Medical, Sidus Space

New York, NY, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Auxico inks major offtake agreement for tin concentrate from its Massangana Tin Tailings project in Brazil click here
- Former Twitter executive claims platform is unaware of number of bots on site click here
- Montero Mining and Exploration confirms anomalous copper-molybdenum values on Avispa property in Chile click here
- Harbor Custom Development closes $39M construction loan for apartments in Washington State click here
- Todos Medical reports rise in 2Q revenue, initiates Monkeypox diagnostic case study series click here
- Sidus Space signs agreement with Exo-Space to support satellite computing technology click here
- The Valens Company remains an 'attractive risk-adjusted opportunity' following acquisition announcement according to Stifel GMP analysts click here
- Unrivaled Brands taps experienced corporate attorney Robert Baca as Interim Chief Legal Officer click here
- Goldshore Resources unveils promising samples of historic drill core at Moss Lake Project in Ontario click here
- Electric Royalties encouraged by higher lithium prices, positive developments in royalty portfolio click here
- AMC tumbles thanks to Cineworld's possible bankruptcy with preferred shares set for second day of trading click here
- Silverton Metals issues corporate update, announces acquisition of Peny Property in Snow Lake, Manitoba click here
- Wellbeing Digital Sciences says subsidiary IRP Health’s new Toronto clinic has received approval from Veterans Affairs Canada for its Reactivation program click here
- Trust Stamp posts jump in 1H 2022 net revenue on new and existing customer sign-ups click here
- Minto Metals Corp reports record EBITDA in 2Q click here
- Plurilock Security says Integra Networks Corporation subsidiary receives purchase order from Defence Research and Development Canada click here
- Invesco launches high-risk, high-reward metaverse fund click here
- CULT Food says current severe summer weather being experienced across Europe and the US further supports need to advance cellular agriculture click here
- Vyant Bio posts Q2 results, set to advance VYNT-0126 to treat Rett Syndrome into clinical trials early next year click here
- Marvel Discovery reports on findings from its most recent field campaign on the Duhamel property, including a new showing within the Houliere Block click here
- Lion Copper and Gold completes exploration core drilling program as part of the stage 1 work program with Rio Tinto venture, Nuton click here
- Predictmedix closes first tranche of non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $415,000 click here
