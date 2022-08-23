Toll Brothers Reports FY 2022 3rd Quarter Results

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2022.



FY 2022’s Third Quarter Financial Highlights (Compared to FY 2021's Third Quarter):

Net income and earnings per share were $273.5 million and $2.35 per share diluted, compared to net income of $234.9 million and $1.87 per share diluted in FY 2021’s third quarter.

Pre-tax income was $366.0 million, compared to $303.4 million in FY 2021’s third quarter.

Home sales revenues were $2.3 billion, up 1% compared to FY 2021’s third quarter; delivered homes were 2,414, down 7%.

Net signed contract value was $1.7 billion, down 44% compared to FY 2021’s third quarter; contracted homes were 1,266, down 60%.

Backlog value was $11.2 billion at third quarter end, up 19% compared to FY 2021’s third quarter; homes in backlog were 10,725, up 1%.

Home sales gross margin was 26.0%, compared to FY 2021’s third quarter home sales gross margin of 22.7%.

Adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, was 27.9%, compared to FY 2021’s third quarter adjusted home sales gross margin of 25.6%.

SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 10.3%, compared to 10.5% in FY 2021’s third quarter.

Income from operations was $361.7 million.

Other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and gross margin from land sales and other was $13.2 million.

The Company repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares at an average price of $44.93 per share for a total purchase price of approximately $91.6 million.



Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, stated: “Our third quarter earnings per share of $2.35 grew by 26% from one year ago driven by a 230-basis point improvement in adjusted gross margin to 27.9%. While we achieved record third quarter revenue and earnings, and exceeded our gross margin forecast, deliveries were below our guidance due to unforeseen delays with municipal inspectors, continued labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, as well as a softer demand environment.

“Due to these challenges, we have lowered our full year deliveries guidance. We now expect to deliver between 10,000 and 10,300 homes in FY 2022 at an average price of approximately $920,000. Based on the strong pricing embedded in our $11.2 billion backlog, we expect continued gross margin expansion in our fourth quarter to 29.2%. We also reaffirm our full year adjusted gross margin guidance of 27.5% for FY 2022.

“As our third quarter progressed, we saw a significant decline in demand as the combined impact of sharply rising mortgage rates, higher home prices, stock market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty caused many prospective buyers to step to the sidelines. However, in more recent weeks, we have seen signs of increased demand as sentiment is improving and buyers are returning to the market. Average weekly deposits in the first three weeks of August were up 25% compared to July.

“We continue to believe the long-term fundamentals underpinning the housing market remain firmly in place. These include favorable demographics, with more millennials entering their prime homebuying years and baby boomers experiencing new lifestyles, the structural shortage of homes in America resulting from over a decade of undersupply, migration trends, and the greater appreciation for home that Americans have embraced in recent years.”

Fourth Quarter and FY 2022 Financial Guidance: Fourth Quarter Full Fiscal Year 2022 Deliveries 3,250 - 3,550 units 10,000 - 10,300 units Average Delivered Price per Home $935,000 - $955,000 $915,000 - $925,000 Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin 29.2% 27.5% SG&A, as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues 8.7% 10.5% Period-End Community Count 350 350 Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other $0 $60 million Tax Rate 24.8% 25.0%





Financial Highlights for the three months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited): 2022 2021 Net Income $273.5 million, or $2.35 per share diluted $234.9 million, or $1.87 per share diluted Pre-Tax Income $366.0 million $303.4 million Pre-Tax Inventory Impairments $6.2 million $13.2 million Home Sales Revenues $2.26 billion and 2,414 units $2.23 billion and 2,597 units Net Signed Contracts $1.66 billion and 1,266 units $2.98 billion and 3,154 units Net Signed Contracts per Community 3.9 units 10.2 units Quarter-End Backlog $11.19 billion and 10,725 units $9.44 billion and 10,661 units Average Price per Home in Backlog $1,042,900 $885,200 Home Sales Gross Margin 26.0% 22.7% Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin 27.9% 25.6% Interest Included in Home Sales Cost of Revenues, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues 1.7% 2.2% SG&A, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues 10.3% 10.5% Income from Operations $361.7 million, or 14.5% of total revenues $276.7 million, or 12.3% of total revenues Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other $13.2 million $29.1 million Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Signed Contracts in Quarter 13.0% 3.1% Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Beginning-Quarter Backlog 1.6% 1.0%





Financial Highlights for nine months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 2022 2021 Net Income $646.0 million, or $5.41 per share diluted $459.3 million, or $3.63 per share diluted Pre-Tax Income $862.6 million $600.6 million Pre-Tax Inventory Impairments $10.7 million $16.0 million Home Sales Revenues $6.13 billion and 6,750 units $5.48 billion and 6,645 units Net Signed Contracts $7.75 billion and 7,069 units $8.54 billion and 9,515 units Home Sales Gross Margin 24.6% 21.9% Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin 26.6% 24.5% SG&A, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues 11.5% 12.1% Income from Operations $818.4 million, or 12.5% of total revenues $580.2 million, or 10.1% of total revenues Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Land Sales Gross Profit $55.2 million $100.7 million

Additional Information:

The Company ended its FY 2022 third quarter with approximately $316.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.6 billion at FYE 2021 and $535.0 million at FY 2022’s second quarter end. At FY 2022 third quarter end, the Company also had $1.8 billion available under its $1.9 billion bank revolving credit facility, substantially all of which is scheduled to mature in November 2026.

On July 22, 2022, the Company paid its quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 8, 2022.

Stockholders' Equity at FY 2022 third quarter end was $5.5 billion, compared to $5.3 billion at FYE 2021.

FY 2022's third quarter-end book value per share was $48.74 per share, compared to $44.08 at FYE 2021.

The Company ended its FY 2022 third quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 37.5%, compared to 38.1% at FY 2022’s second quarter end and 40.2% at FYE 2021. The Company ended FY 2022’s third quarter with a net debt-to-capital ratio (1) of 34.3%, compared to 33.1% at FY 2022’s second quarter end, and 25.1% at FYE 2021.

of 34.3%, compared to 33.1% at FY 2022’s second quarter end, and 25.1% at FYE 2021. The Company ended FY 2022’s third quarter with approximately 82,100 lots owned and optioned, compared to 85,800 one quarter earlier, and 79,500 one year earlier. Approximately 49% or 39,900, of these lots were owned, of which approximately 18,700 lots, including those in backlog, were substantially improved.

In the third quarter of FY 2022, the Company spent approximately $243.5 million on land to purchase approximately 1,932 lots.

The Company ended FY 2022’s third quarter with 332 selling communities, compared to 328 at FY 2022’s second quarter end and 314 at FY 2021’s third quarter end.

The Company repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares of its common stock during the quarter at an average price of $44.93 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $91.6 million.



(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below for more information on the calculation of the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.

Toll Brothers will be broadcasting live via the Investor Relations section of its website, investors.TollBrothers.com, a conference call hosted by Chairman & CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. at 8:30 a.m. (ET) Wednesday, August 24, 2022, to discuss these results and its outlook for the remainder of FY 2022. To access the call, enter the Toll Brothers website, click on the Investor Relations page, and select “Events & Presentations.” Participants are encouraged to log on at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the presentation to register and download any necessary software.

The call can be heard live with an online replay which will follow.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Toll Brothers discloses information about its business and financial performance and other matters, and provides links to its securities filings, notices of investor events, and earnings and other news releases, on the Investor Relations section of its website (investors.TollBrothers.com).

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information presented herein for the third quarter ended July 31, 2022 is subject to finalization of the Company's regulatory filings, related financial and accounting reporting procedures and external auditor procedures.

This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. One can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly historical or factual nature and generally discuss or relate to future events. These statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “likely,” “will,” and other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding: the impact of Covid-19 on the U.S. economy and on our business; expectations regarding inflation and interest rates; the markets in which we operate or may operate; our strategic priorities; our land acquisition, land development and capital allocation priorities; market conditions; demand for our homes; anticipated operating results and guidance; home deliveries; financial resources and condition; changes in revenues; changes in profitability; changes in margins; changes in accounting treatment; cost of revenues, including expected labor and material costs; selling, general, and administrative expenses; interest expense; inventory write-downs; home warranty and construction defect claims; unrecognized tax benefits; anticipated tax refunds; sales paces and prices; effects of home buyer cancellations; growth and expansion; joint ventures in which we are involved; anticipated results from our investments in unconsolidated entities; our ability to acquire or dispose of land and pursue real estate opportunities; our ability to gain approvals and open new communities; our ability to market, construct and sell homes and properties; our ability to deliver homes from backlog; our ability to secure materials and subcontractors; our ability to produce the liquidity and capital necessary to conduct normal business operations or to expand and take advantage of opportunities; and the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations, and claims.

Any or all of the forward-looking statements included in this release are not guarantees of future performance and may turn out to be inaccurate. This can occur as a result of incorrect assumptions or as a consequence of known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The major risks and uncertainties – and assumptions that are made – that affect our business and may cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which remain highly uncertain, cannot be predicted and will depend upon future developments, including the duration of the pandemic, the impact of mitigation strategies taken by applicable government authorities, the continued availability and effectiveness of vaccines, adequate testing and therapeutic treatments and the prevalence of widespread immunity to Covid-19;

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;

market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such land;

access to adequate capital on acceptable terms;

geographic concentration of our operations;

levels of competition;

the price and availability of lumber, other raw materials, home components and labor;

the effect of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on home building products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries;

the effects of weather and the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters;

the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as Covid-19;

federal and state tax policies;

transportation costs;

the effect of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations;

legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves;

risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects;

changes in accounting principles;

risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our and our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and

other factors described in “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2021 and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



Many of the factors mentioned above or in other reports or public statements made by us will be important in determining our future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those that might be anticipated from our forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For a further discussion of factors that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results, see the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and all of our forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referenced in this section.

TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands) July 31,

2022 October 31,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 316,471 $ 1,638,494 Inventory 9,408,525 7,915,884 Property, construction and office equipment, net 288,110 310,455 Receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets 645,109 738,078 Mortgage loans held for sale 121,218 247,211 Customer deposits held in escrow 168,293 88,627 Investments in unconsolidated entities 767,566 599,101 Income taxes receivable 27,961 — $ 11,743,253 $ 11,537,850 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Loans payable $ 1,200,178 $ 1,011,534 Senior notes 1,995,029 2,403,989 Mortgage company loan facility 113,705 147,512 Customer deposits 812,470 636,379 Accounts payable 625,662 562,466 Accrued expenses 1,228,398 1,220,235 Income taxes payable 228,764 215,280 Total liabilities 6,204,206 6,197,395 Equity: Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,279 1,279 Additional paid-in capital 715,831 714,453 Retained earnings 5,548,496 4,969,839 Treasury stock, at cost (759,072 ) (391,656 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,739 1,109 Total stockholders' equity 5,523,273 5,295,024 Noncontrolling interest 15,774 45,431 Total equity 5,539,047 5,340,455 $ 11,743,253 $ 11,537,850





TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ % $ % $ % $ % Revenues: Home sales $ 2,256,337 $ 2,234,365 $ 6,130,218 $ 5,481,329 Land sales and other 238,465 21,116 433,206 267,652 2,494,802 2,255,481 6,563,424 5,748,981 Cost of revenues: Home sales 1,670,703 74.0 % 1,726,124 77.3 % 4,619,495 75.4 % 4,282,410 78.1 % Land sales and other 229,561 96.3 % 18,709 88.6 % 422,159 97.4 % 222,534 83.1 % 1,900,264 1,744,833 5,041,654 4,504,944 Gross margin - home sales 585,634 26.0 % 508,241 22.7 % 1,510,723 24.6 % 1,198,919 21.9 % Gross margin - land sales and other 8,904 3.7 % 2,407 11.4 % 11,047 2.6 % 45,118 16.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 232,865 10.3 % 233,915 10.5 % 703,372 11.5 % 663,824 12.1 % Income from operations 361,673 276,733 818,398 580,213 Other: Income from unconsolidated entities 2,984 16,636 27,954 28,313 Other income - net 1,294 10,026 16,230 27,311 Expenses related to early retirement of debt — — — (35,211 ) Income before income taxes 365,951 303,395 862,582 600,626 Income tax provision 92,484 68,463 216,618 141,329 Net income $ 273,467 $ 234,932 $ 645,964 $ 459,297 Per share: Basic earnings $ 2.37 $ 1.90 $ 5.47 $ 3.68 Diluted earnings $ 2.35 $ 1.87 $ 5.41 $ 3.63 Cash dividend declared $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.57 $ 0.45 Weighted-average number of shares: Basic 115,334 123,826 118,056 124,727 Diluted 116,326 125,610 119,369 126,390 Effective tax rate 25.3 % 22.6 % 25.1 % 23.5 %





TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Inventory impairment charges recognized: Cost of home sales - land owned/controlled for future communities $ 6,248 $ 13,150 $ 10,673 $ 14,897 Cost of home sales - operating communities — — — 1,100 $ 6,248 $ 13,150 $ 10,673 $ 15,997 Depreciation and amortization $ 19,731 $ 20,757 $ 53,267 $ 53,938 Interest incurred $ 33,826 $ 37,398 $ 97,086 $ 117,112 Interest expense: Charged to home sales cost of sales $ 37,308 $ 49,995 $ 110,567 $ 127,412 Charged to land sales and other cost of sales 1,221 1,065 4,848 3,482 $ 38,529 $ 51,060 $ 115,415 $ 130,894 Home sites controlled: July 31,

2022 July 31,

2021 Owned 39,899 37,493 Optioned 42,207 42,024 82,106 79,517

Inventory at July 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021 consisted of the following (amounts in thousands):

July 31,

2022 October 31,

2021 Land and land development costs $ 2,339,042 $ 2,229,550 Construction in progress 6,250,124 4,973,609 Sample homes 273,728 265,402 Land deposits and costs of future development 545,631 447,323 $ 9,408,525 $ 7,915,884

Toll Brothers operates in two segments: Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill ("City Living"). Within Traditional Home Building, the Company operates in the following five geographic segments, with current operations generally located in the states listed below:

North: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania

Mid-Atlantic: Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

South: Florida, South Carolina and Texas

Mountain: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah

Pacific: California, Oregon and Washington





Three Months Ended

July 31, Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES North 554 552 $ 478.6 $ 402.9 $ 864,000 $ 729,900 Mid-Atlantic 267 361 254.0 276.9 $ 951,200 $ 766,900 South 469 435 352.7 291.7 $ 752,000 $ 670,600 Mountain 802 755 660.5 553.2 $ 823,600 $ 732,700 Pacific 321 386 506.6 524.0 $ 1,578,200 $ 1,357,500 Traditional Home Building 2,413 2,489 2,252.4 2,048.7 $ 933,400 $ 823,100 City Living 1 108 2.8 184.1 $ 2,856,200 $ 1,704,600 Corporate and other 1.1 1.6 Total home sales 2,414 2,597 2,256.3 2,234.4 $ 934,700 $ 860,400 Land sales and other 238.5 21.1 Total consolidated $ 2,494.8 $ 2,255.5 CONTRACTS North 235 539 $ 251.1 $ 450.5 $ 1,068,700 $ 835,700 Mid-Atlantic 186 361 224.7 314.7 $ 1,208,000 $ 871,900 South 313 736 340.5 585.6 $ 1,088,000 $ 795,600 Mountain 263 956 343.8 846.5 $ 1,307,100 $ 885,500 Pacific 221 517 447.1 713.4 $ 2,023,100 $ 1,380,000 Traditional Home Building 1,218 3,109 1,607.2 2,910.7 $ 1,319,600 $ 936,200 City Living 48 45 57.0 69.0 $ 1,187,300 $ 1,533,300 Total consolidated 1,266 3,154 $ 1,664.2 $ 2,979.7 $ 1,314,600 $ 944,700 BACKLOG North 1,468 1,880 $ 1,407.3 $ 1,525.5 $ 958,600 $ 811,400 Mid-Atlantic 1,039 1,218 1,110.8 1,077.7 $ 1,069,100 $ 884,800 South 2,978 2,408 2,636.2 1,786.2 $ 885,200 $ 741,800 Mountain 3,443 3,539 3,292.0 2,826.8 $ 956,100 $ 798,800 Pacific 1,749 1,563 2,682.2 2,138.9 $ 1,533,600 $ 1,368,500 Traditional Home Building 10,677 10,608 11,128.5 9,355.1 $ 1,042,300 $ 881,900 City Living 48 53 56.8 82.4 $ 1,184,200 $ 1,554,100 Total consolidated 10,725 10,661 $ 11,185.3 $ 9,437.5 $ 1,042,900 $ 885,200





Nine Months Ended

July 31, Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES North 1,437 1,565 $ 1,174.9 $ 1,106.2 $ 817,600 $ 706,800 Mid-Atlantic 819 892 765.1 659.1 $ 934,200 $ 738,900 South 1,263 1,184 922.6 788.8 $ 730,500 $ 666,200 Mountain 2,219 1,885 1,776.4 1,363.0 $ 800,500 $ 723,100 Pacific 982 959 1,433.0 1,313.7 $ 1,459,300 $ 1,369,900 Traditional Home Building 6,720 6,485 6,072.0 5,230.8 $ 903,600 $ 806,600 City Living 30 160 60.6 249.9 $ 2,020,000 $ 1,561,900 Corporate and other (2.4 ) 0.6 Total home sales 6,750 6,645 6,130.2 5,481.3 $ 908,200 $ 824,900 Land sales and other 433.2 267.7 Total consolidated $ 6,563.4 $ 5,749.0 CONTRACTS North 1,181 1,539 $ 1,115.7 $ 1,261.6 $ 944,700 $ 819,800 Mid-Atlantic 806 1,120 871.9 966.1 $ 1,081,800 $ 862,600 South 1,666 2,104 1,525.7 1,536.2 $ 915,800 $ 730,100 Mountain 2,064 3,150 2,045.1 2,518.3 $ 990,800 $ 799,500 Pacific 1,287 1,478 2,100.0 2,065.1 $ 1,631,700 $ 1,397,200 Traditional Home Building 7,004 9,391 7,658.4 8,347.3 $ 1,093,400 $ 888,900 City Living 65 124 89.1 193.3 $ 1,370,800 $ 1,558,900 Total consolidated 7,069 9,515 $ 7,747.5 $ 8,540.6 $ 1,096,000 $ 897,600

Unconsolidated entities:

Information related to revenues and contracts of entities in which we have an interest for the three-month and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2022 and 2021, and for backlog at July 31, 2022 and 2021 is as follows:

Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Three months ended July 31, Revenues 3 10 $ 10.2 $ 27.6 $ 3,406,100 $ 2,755,000 Contracts 2 6 $ 5.3 $ 18.0 $ 2,655,600 $ 2,997,800 Nine months ended July 31, Revenues 14 26 $ 45.3 $ 71.2 $ 3,234,600 $ 2,738,300 Contracts 15 25 $ 47.4 $ 71.8 $ 3,159,800 $ 2,871,900 Backlog at July 31, 2 3 $ 5.3 $ 10.6 $ 2,655,600 $ 3,528,800

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

This press release contains, and Company management’s discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company’s adjusted home sales gross margin and the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.

These two measures are non-GAAP financial measures which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP financial measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies in the home building business.

The Company’s management considers these non-GAAP financial measures as we make operating and strategic decisions and evaluate our performance, including against other home builders that may use similar non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in understanding our operations and leverage and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other home builders to the extent they provide similar information.

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin

The following table reconciles the Company’s home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted home sales gross margin is calculated as (i) home sales gross margin plus interest recognized in home sales cost of revenues plus inventory write-downs recognized in home sales cost of revenues divided by (ii) home sales revenues.

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues - home sales $ 2,256,337 $ 2,234,365 $ 6,130,218 $ 5,481,329 Cost of revenues - home sales 1,670,703 1,726,124 4,619,495 4,282,410 Home sales gross margin 585,634 508,241 1,510,723 1,198,919 Add: Interest recognized in cost of revenues - home sales 37,308 49,995 110,567 127,412 Inventory write-downs 6,248 13,150 10,673 15,997 Adjusted home sales gross margin $ 629,190 $ 571,386 $ 1,631,963 $ 1,342,328 Home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues 26.0 % 22.7 % 24.6 % 21.9 % Adjusted home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues 27.9 % 25.6 % 26.6 % 24.5 %

The Company’s management believes adjusted home sales gross margin is a useful financial measure to investors because it allows them to evaluate the performance of our home building operations without the often varying effects of capitalized interest costs and inventory impairments. The use of adjusted home sales gross margin also assists the Company’s management in assessing the profitability of our home building operations and making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix.

Forward-looking Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin

The Company has not provided projected fourth quarter and full FY 2022 home sales gross margin or a GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking adjusted home sales gross margin because such measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis, since inventory write-downs are based on future activity and observation and therefore cannot be projected for the fourth quarter and full FY 2022. The variability of these charges may have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our fourth quarter and full FY 2022 home sales gross margin.

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt to capital (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure). The net debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as (i) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents divided by (ii) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents plus stockholders’ equity.

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages) July 31, 2022 April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 Loans payable $ 1,200,178 $ 1,196,415 $ 1,011,534 Senior notes 1,995,029 1,994,786 2,403,989 Mortgage company loan facility 113,705 113,688 147,512 Total debt 3,308,912 3,304,889 3,563,035 Total stockholders' equity 5,523,273 5,363,892 5,295,024 Total capital $ 8,832,185 $ 8,668,781 $ 8,858,059 Ratio of debt-to-capital 37.5 % 38.1 % 40.2 % Total debt $ 3,308,912 $ 3,304,889 $ 3,563,035 Less: Mortgage company loan facility (113,705 ) (113,688 ) (147,512 ) Cash and cash equivalents (316,471 ) (535,038 ) (1,638,494 ) Total net debt 2,878,736 2,656,163 1,777,029 Total stockholders' equity 5,523,273 5,363,892 5,295,024 Total net capital $ 8,402,009 $ 8,020,055 $ 7,072,053 Net debt-to-capital ratio 34.3 % 33.1 % 25.1 %

The Company’s management uses the net debt-to-capital ratio as an indicator of its overall leverage and believes it is a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company’s operations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c390472-c313-491f-bc89-9c2093915239