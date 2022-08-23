VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES FILES FINAL SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “VSBLTY”) (CSE: VSBY) announces that further to its news release dated August 11, 2022, it has filed and received a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

The Shelf Prospectus will allow the Company to make offerings of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units or any combination thereof (the “Securities”) for up to an aggregate total of CAD$50 million during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. If any Securities are offered under the Shelf Prospectus the terms of any such Securities and the intended use of the net proceeds resulting from such offering would be established at the time of any offering and would be described in an accompanying prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulators at the time of such an offering.

The Company believes that the Shelf Prospectus will provide the Company with greater financial flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities as they may arise and as the Company deems appropriate. The Company, however, has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize or offer any Securities at this time. There is no certainty that any Securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus within the 25-month period. The terms of any future Securities offer will be made subject to applicable securities laws.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Shelf Prospectus and future offerings of securities, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and which are described in the Company’s public filings available under its profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as required by Canadian securities laws.