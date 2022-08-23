Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size to Reach USD 40.6 Billion by 2030

Tokyo, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lithium-ion battery recycling market size accounted for USD 4.9 billion in 2021. Lithium-ion battery regeneration refers to the gathering of fuel cells from a diverse range of sources, such as automobiles, heavy machinery, consumer items, and digital equipment, as well as the extraction of metal or other materials via recycling procedures. The world market estimate covers the income generated from the sale of such reclaimed minerals or components, regardless of how they are used in additional battery recycling or other uses that necessitate a secondary use. It is said that the majority of metal collected is simply used to make batteries. Government restrictions, environment protection, and awareness campaigns will all play a big part in how the market develops.



The expansion of the lithium-ion recovery industry is anticipated to be constrained by poor separation of hazardous elements from cells, faulty disassembly, and inappropriate shredder. Uses for lithium-ion energy storage are widely used and thus are expected to continue to grow, which will put pressure upon recycling obligations and drive the development of the equipment and necessary infrastructure for recovering battery cells.

The introduction of new features, including cell placement that is approachable, and the inclusion of coating materials to reduce the probability of flame and relatively brief, among others, are expected to open up new growth prospects in the world market.

Report Highlights

The industry has been dominated by electronic manufacturing. The increased popularity of mobile devices is a primary driver of lithium-ion development in consumer technology gadgets.

The industry was controlled by the hydrometallurgical technology sector. During the projected timeframe, it is predicted that the lithium-ion battery recycling industry would develop because of the benefits of hydrometallurgical reprocessing over alternative processes, including low cost, high efficiency, colder temperatures, and much fewer chemical spills.

Due to the high quality of lithium-ion that remains following recycling, there is a rise in the need for battery packs in electronic goods industries, which is anticipated to propel the expansion of the lithium-ion reuse market over the forecast period.





Key Insights:

In 2021, the non-automotive segment hit revenue share of over 63% and is growing at a CAGR of 39.5%.

The electronics segment contributed revenue share for over 68%.

The hydrometallurgical process segment hit revenue share of over 65% in 2021.

The electric vehicle segment is expected to reach at a CAGR of 45%.

Asia-Pacific region is growing at a CAGR of 41% from 2022 to 2030.

Europe region has contributed 36.2% revenue share in 2021.

Regional Snapshots

The United States predominates in the lithium-ion North American market. Of the other countries, the U.S. does have the biggest market share. And over the projection timeframe, the U.S. is predicted to expand just at a high Rate. The primary drivers for the market include declining lithium-ion battery costs, fast adoption of electric cars, increasing application within the aviation industry, expanding the energy sector, and increasing consumer device usage.

The auto sector is seen as being one of the most important of different sectors for lithium-ion batteries. The increasing development of electric cars is anticipated to offer the lithium-ion battery sector a considerable boost. It is anticipated that increasing urbanization and private consumption would further drive up the need for such devices.

Among the main causes which have propelled the lithium-ion industry in Europe include the rising usage of electric cars, intelligent enables users to make, and also the expanding power storage business, in addition to government assistance for renewable power and electric car construction projects. The industry is additionally anticipated to expand as a result of the sizeable expenditures made on lithium-ion battery production facilities and initiatives, with an emphasis on electric cars & storage systems for lithium energy.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 40.6 Billion CAGR 26.48% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Accurec-Recycling GmbH (Germany), AkkuSer (Finland), American Manganese Inc. (Canada), American Zinc Recycling Corp (U.S.), Batrec Industrie AG (Switzerland), Battery Recycling Made Easy (BRME) (US), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL) (China), DOWA ECO-SYSTEM Co., Ltd. (Japan), Duesenfeld GmbH (Germany), Ecobat (UK), Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd (Australia), Euro Dieuze Industrie (E.D.I.) (France), and Fortum (Finland).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The use of renewable biofuels is spreading throughout the automotive industry. Because of how strongly the transportation system depends on oil, both the economy and the environment are concerned. The popularity of electric vehicles is rising with environmental sustainability. Fuel cells, are required for a continuous energy source but are becoming more and more in demand as EDVs are utilized more regularly. The market for EVs is expected to grow as a consequence of factors like fuel economy, lower emissions, and customer preference. The market for electric vehicles is expanding as a result of advances in battery technology and the low maintenance requirements of these fuel cells. The transportation industry is expected to help the recycling industry grow quickly. Fuel cells are becoming more and more common in portable devices and electric cars because of their high efficiency, long lifespan, and little maintenance needs; this is expected to positively impact the market for goods created.

Restraints

Hazardous compounds found in used cells include acid and toxic substances like lead or mercury. Used cells retain some of their energy, thus increasing the risk of an unintentional explosion that could harm or damage both property and individuals. Larger lithium-based cells, like those employed in vehicle industries, may be mislabelled as batteries by some regional cell producers. State or federal authorities restrict the shipment and storage of expended cells as a result of these problems.

Opportunities

Several parts that are available at low rates make up modern lithium-ion batteries. Recent developments and claims made by automakers and lithium-ion battery producers suggest that the costs of these cells may drop dramatically. As a result of developments like mass production, falling unit costs, and the usage of technology to improve storage capacity, costs are declining. The business for storage of renewable energy is anticipated to expand as a result of lowering lithium battery prices, and this industry is predicted to favor battery cells above all other rechargeables. Therefore, it is projected that there would be a greater need for recovering spent lithium-based batteries.

Challenges

Chemicals and poisonous materials like lead and zinc are among the hazardous substances that can be detected in old cells. Used cells retain some energy, which raises the possibility of an unintended release that could endanger people or damage both people and property. Larger lithium-based cells, such as those used in the automotive industry, could be mistakenly marketed as storage batteries by local battery manufacturers.

State or federal authorities impose restrictions on the transportation and storage of used cells as a result of these issues. The high cost of recycling, the absence of adequate storage options for the collection of spent batteries, and the shortage of recyclable materials are other issues that have been recognized as industrial barriers.

Recent Developments

Near September 2021, Li-Cycle Ventures announced plans to erect a working lithium-ion battery recovery facility in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The facility is expected to eventually be able to process 5,000 tonnes of finished cells and material waste per year. This development boosts the industry's global coverage in the United States and strengthens its position in the market to satisfy the expanding demand.

In August 2021, Glencore and Britishvolt, a pioneer in the UK's battery industry for electric vehicles, established a long-term cooperative agreement. This transaction increases Glencore's market share in the lithium-ion packaging industry across the board.

In June 2021, Accuracy completed the reconstruction of a Krefeld factory, tripling the capacity of communities and data encryption for lithium-ion batteries. This innovation, which also helps to increase output, highlights the industry's growth in the lithium-ion packaging area.

The construction of a new battery manufacturing concept facility by the German chemical company BASF will begin in June 2021 at the Cathode Activated Material facility located in Schwarzheide, Germany. The company wants to use a superior method to extract manganese, cobalt, lithium, and nickel when lithium-ion batteries are close to their end of life.

The Canadian business Li-Cycle announced in July 2021 that it will collaborate with Helbiz to create environmentally friendly recycling alternatives for LIBs that are currently installed in e-scooters and e-bikes but are nearing the end of their useful lives.





Market Segmentation

By End User

Automotive

Non-automotive Industrial Power Marine Others



By Battery Components

Active Material

Non-active Material

By Battery Chemistry

Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)

Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium-titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium-nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)





By Recycling Process

Hydrometallurgical Process

Pyrometallurgy Process

Physical/ Mechanical Process





By Source

Electric Vehicles

Electronics

Power Tools

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





