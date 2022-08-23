Partners Value Investments Inc. Announces Q2 2022 Interim Results

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments Inc. (the “Company”, TSX: PVF.WT) announced today its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are stated in US dollars.



The Company generated net income of $489.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to a net loss of $575.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to a remeasurement gain of $386.2 million during the quarter relating to the Company’s retractable common shares compared to remeasurement losses of $479.1 million in the prior year quarter. These shares are classified as liabilities due to their exchangeable feature equivalent to a Partnership unit, therefore the remeasurement gains or losses in a given period are driven by the respective depreciation or appreciation of the Partnership unit price.

Excluding remeasurement losses and warrant liability valuations, Adjusted Earnings was $38.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to adjusted earnings of $28.4 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Earnings is higher in the current year period due to foreign currency gains and tax recoveries, partially offset by lower investment income from dividends. Dividend income was lower in the current period due to the receipt of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. shares valued at $46 million as a dividend-in-kind from Brookfield Asset Management in the prior year period.

The market price of a Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) share was $44.47 per share at June 30, 2022 (December 2021 – $60.38). The market price of a Brookfield share was $51.02 on August 22, 2022.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Thousands, US dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended For the periods ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Investment income Dividends $ 21,892 $ 66,178 $ 43,825 $ 87,470 Other investment income 923 1,035 1,819 3,044 22,815 67,213 45,644 90,514 Expenses Operating expenses (452) (735) (1,067) (1,100) Financing costs (9,383) (2,966) (16,361) (4,250) Retractable preferred share dividends (8,929) (7,678) (16,541) (19,218) 4,051 55,834 11,675 65,946 Other items Investment valuation gains (losses) (3,441) 709 13,242 5,993 Remeasurement gains (losses) of retractable shares 386,280 (479,094) 369,604 (479,094) Warrant liability valuation (losses) gain 71,435 (125,162) 114,983 (111,220) Amortization of deferred financing costs (886) (1,333) (1,652) (2,537) Current taxes recovery (expense) 115 265 (20,175) 2,245 Deferred taxes recovery (expense) 3,779 (5,544) 15,323 (8,171) Foreign currency (losses) gains 27,923 (21,512) 17,705 (37,446) Net income (loss) $ 489,256 $ (575,837) $ 520,705 $ (564,284)

Financial Profile

The Company’s principal investment is its interest in 130 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield shares”) of Brookfield. This represents a 8% interest as at June 30, 2022. In addition, the Company owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities.

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Company’s Statement of Financial Position:

Statement of Financial Position

As at

(Thousands, US dollars) Note (Unaudited)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 237,881 $ 80,697 Accounts receivable and other assets 44,711 77,501 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc.1 5,796,037 7,869,681 Other investments carried at fair value 625,903 666,033 $ 6,704,532 $ 8,693,912 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 25,042 $ 7,693 Corporate borrowings 232,178 236,513 Preferred shares2 786,041 682,613 Retractable Common Shares 3,572,490 3,932,110 Warrant liability 486,118 611,010 Deferred Taxes3 961 23,430 5,102,830 5,493,369 Equity Deficit (4,028,634) (4,549,339) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,630,336 7,749,882 $ 6,704,532 $ 8,693,912

The investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. consists of approximately 130 million Brookfield shares with a quoted market value of $44.47 per share as at June 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 – $60.38). Represents $717 million of retractable preferred shares less $15 million of unamortized issue costs as at June 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 – $612 million less $13 million) and $84 million of three series of preferred shares of a subsidiary of the Company (December 31, 2021 - $84 million). The deferred tax liability represents the potential future income tax liability of the Company recorded for accounting purposes based on the difference between the carrying values of the Company’s assets and liabilities and their respective tax values, as well as giving effect to estimated capital and non-capital losses.



For further information, contact Investor Relations at 416-956-5141.

Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words “potential” and “estimated” and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with regard to the Company’s potential future income taxes.

Although the Company believes that its anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws, catastrophic events, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company’s forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.