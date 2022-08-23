HCAP Partners Invests in Lumifi Cyber

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, today announced its investment in Lumifi Cyber, a next-generation managed detection and response (MDR) cybersecurity software provider. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Lumifi Cyber leverages AI, machine learning, and attack simulation to proactively identify security gaps before cybercriminals can exploit them. Their platform automatically remediates endpoint vulnerabilities to reduce the available attack surface and continuously monitors, detects, contains, and remediates threats 24/7/365. HCAP Partners' investment in Lumifi Cyber helped fund its acquisition of Datashield, an end-to-end cybersecurity resilience services provider. The combined offering enhances Lumifi's existing cybersecurity monitoring and management solution with Datashield's MDR services, state-of-the-art security operations center, and team of ex-military and former DoD cybersecurity professionals.

"The cybersecurity industry faces a staffing shortage while cybersecurity threats continue to increase," commented Michael Malone, Lumifi Cyber CEO. "With this funding and our acquisition of Datashield, Lumifi is further able to execute on our vision of combining always-on attack simulation with automated remediation to alleviate the cybersecurity skills gap."

"We are pleased to support Lumifi and its development and deployment of affordable cybersecurity solutions that provide advanced levels of security to businesses of all sizes," said Frank Mora, Partner at HCAP Partners. "The cybersecurity market is growing rapidly and Lumifi delivers cutting-edge solutions that are effective and accessible. We have successfully partnered with CEO Michael Malone in the past and we look forward to working with him once again in this next phase of Lumifi's growth."

"As the frequency of ransomware attacks and other cybersecurity threats has dramatically increased over the last few years, our customers have been seeking outsourced cybersecurity providers," said Paul Tucker, Chief Information Security Officer, BOK Financial. "Lumifi provides Fortune-500-grade security to help protect businesses of all sizes from ransomware and the latest cyber threats."

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $3 million to $25 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 50 companies since its founding and, through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies, provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund nine years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.hcap.com/.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $45 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with $96 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial® in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

About Lumifi Cyber

Lumifi Cyber is the only next-generation managed detection and response (MDR) services provider that provides Fortune 500-grade security for companies of all sizes at an affordable monthly price. The company's platform combines attack simulation, automated remediation and continuous threat monitoring software with a proactive managed cybersecurity service that delivers continuous end-to-end protection for businesses nationwide against ransomware and the latest security threats. Lumifi's state-of-the-art Security Operations Center is staffed by our team of U.S.-based analysts, ex-military and former DoD security experts with dozens of security certifications to continuously monitor and manage customer environments. For more information, please visit www.lumificyber.com.

