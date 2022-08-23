Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of Talkspace, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.



According to a federal securities lawsuit, Talkspace insiders caused the company to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that (i) Talkspace was experiencing significantly increased online advertising costs in its B2C business since the start of 2021; (ii) Talkspace was experiencing lower conversion rates in its online advertising in its B2C business; (iii) Talkspace was experiencing increased customer acquisition costs and more tepid B2C demand than represented to investors; (iv) Talkspace was suffering from ballooning customer acquisition costs and worsening growth and gross margin trends; (v) Talkspace had overvalued its accounts receivables from certain of its health plan clients in its B2B business, which amounts required adjustment downward; and (vi) as a result, Talkspace's 2021 financial guidance was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact.

