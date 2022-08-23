Data Privacy Software Market To Garner US$ 35,088 Million Revenue By 2030 Growing at CAGR 40.2% - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Tokyo, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data privacy software market size accounted for US$ 1,692 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of US$ 35,088 Million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 40.2%.



Data Privacy Software M arket Report Highlights :

Global data privacy software market size earned USD 1,692 million in revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40.2% from 2022-2030

North America data privacy software market projected to lead with more than 40% market share

Growing use of next-generation technologies, growth in cyberattacks, and high individual knowledge of data privacy solutions to be the key driving factors

Asia-Pacific data privacy software market to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period

On-premise data privacy software deployment to be the popular deployment type

Growing number of smartphone users across the world coupled with rising use of banking applications and inclination towards online funds transfer is also supporting the data privacy software market growth

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3077

Data Privacy Software Market Report Coverage:

Parameter Data Privacy Software Market Data Privacy Software Market Size 2021 US$ 1,692 Million Data Privacy Software Market Forecast 2030 US$ 35,088 Million Data Privacy Software Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 40.2%

Data Privacy Software Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Data Privacy Software Market Base Year 2021 Data Privacy Software Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Deployment Model, By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Organization Size, And By Geography Data Privacy Software Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled AvePoint, Inc., BigID, Inc., Egnyte, IBM Corporation, Nymity Inc., OneTrust, LLC, Protiviti, Inc., RSA Security LLC, Securiti.AI., SureCloud, and TrustArc, Inc. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Data privacy focuses on individuals' rights, privacy preferences, the purpose of data collecting and processing, and how organizations control data subjects' data. Similarly, it focuses on collecting, processing, sharing, archiving, and deleting data in accordance with the law. The rising number of strict government regulations related to data privacy is the primary factor boosting the global data privacy software market revenue. Some of the important government regulations for data privacy that may apply to various industries include the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GPDR), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and others.

With the use of data privacy software businesses can manage their company's privacy program. Responding to consumer queries or data subject requests (DSR/DSAR) and mapping sensitive data are examples of this. The rising awareness among individuals regarding the importance of data privacy is expanding the data privacy software market share. One major data privacy software market trend that is supporting market growth is the rising adoption of IoT devices across the world.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Data Privacy Software Market Value

Driven by lockdown restrictions and fear of catching COVID-19, many people have turned to the internet to replace many of their offline activities during the epidemic, resulting in a rise in online traffic—and greater tracking by commercial and public websites. Remote working has been a requirement in some regions for more than a year and is likely to become a normal working pattern, thus the accompanying data privacy risks remain significant. Employee, student, and corporate reliance on digital platforms has generated several chances for cyber criminals to conduct assaults. The most major global responses to the pandemic have been based on an intrusive use of technology that tries to exploit people's health data. While the procedures employed appear to be appropriate on the surface, the medium used to administer the program disregard key problems relating to human dignity and privacy. As a result, the demand for data privacy software remained prevalent even during the coronavirus pandemic period and will continue to do so in the coming years.

Data Privacy Software Market Dynamics

The increasing use of data privacy management solutions across industries is driving the global data privacy software market growth. The increasing number of smartphone users across the world is also supporting the market growth. A growing number of banking applications coupled with a rising inclination towards online funds transfer are also uplifting the data privacy software market size.

However, the lack of awareness for data privacy solutions in low and middle-income countries and their lack of budget both factors are expected to restrict the market from growing. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of data privacy solutions in aerospace & defense industries is likely to generate numerous growth prospects for the market in the coming years from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing Number Of Cyberattacks Fuels The Global Data Privacy Software Market Share

The global information security market is expanding rapidly. This is mostly due to enterprises strengthening their defenses against cyber attacks – and an increase in such threats, including within their organizations. The Identity Theft Resource Center discovered that more than 90% of data breaches are related to cyberattacks, indicating a rapid start to data breaches in 2022 following a record-breaking 2021. Human error is responsible for 95 percent of cybersecurity breaches, according to the World Economic Forum. According to a Microsoft analysis, the United States was the target of 46 percent of cyberattacks in 2020, more than double any other country. According to Accenture statistics, 68% of company leaders believe their cybersecurity risks are increasing. According to a recent estimate, data breaches would expose 22 billion records by 2021. All of these industry facts demonstrate that there has been a significant increase in cyberattacks, and to address this issue, businesses are implementing data privacy software to prevent their and their client's information from falling into the hands of cybercriminals.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/data-privacy-software-market

Data Privacy Software Market Segmentation

The global market has been split into five categories: deployment model, application, industry vertical, organization size, and region.

The deployment model sector is divided into two categories: on-premises and cloud. According to our data privacy software industry analysis, the on-premises sub-segment will hold the lion's share of the market in 2021. The cloud-based data privacy software category, on the other hand, is expected to grow the fastest in the future years. The significant growth in the category can be attributed to many industries changing their focus to cloud-based solutions, as well as the ability to verify the status and info of the privacy policy and follow the programme.

Compliance management, reporting and analytics, risk management, and others are the application segments. According to our data privacy software industry analysis, the compliance management sub-segment will dominate in the coming years. The risk management sub-segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow significantly since this application finds and evaluates threats and negative repercussions of the operation in the individual's data.

The industry vertical segment is further split into BFSI, government, IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others. Among them, the BFSI industry gathered the largest amount of shares in 2021 and will continue to lead in the coming years. Data privacy management in the BFSI sector is one of the foremost things that have to comply with government regulations. As a result, data privacy software for the BFSI sector is growing rapidly during the projected timeframe. On the other hand, the healthcare industry is growing at the fastest rate as the data stored by healthcare organizations is very critical and needs to be protected with highly efficient data privacy software. In addition to that, legislative efforts from the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) are also supporting the data privacy software demand in the healthcare sector.

Furthermore, the enterprise size section includes both major organizations and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Large enterprises will hold a significant market share in the next years, while SMEs will experience the quickest growth rate (CAGR) in the future.

Data Privacy Software Market Regional Outlook

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa account for the majority of the worldwide data privacy software industry. Because of the presence of prominent firms in the region, North America produced the most revenue in the global data privacy software sector. The growing use of next-generation technologies, growth in cyberattacks, and high individual knowledge of data privacy solutions are the primary reasons driving the North American data privacy software industry during the projected timeframe.

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions in the global data privacy software sector. The growing number of smartphone users, enhanced infrastructure, increased usage of IoT devices, and a thriving social media sector are all elements driving demand for the Asia-Pacific data privacy software market in the next years.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3077

Data Privacy Software Market Players

Some prominent data privacy software companies covered in the industry include AvePoint, Inc., BigID, Inc., IBM Corporation, Egnyte, Nymity Inc., Protiviti, Inc., One Trust, LLC, RSA Security LLC, SureCloud, Securiti.AI., and TrustArc, Inc.

Questions Answered By This Report:

What was the market size of data privacy software market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of data privacy software market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in global data privacy software market?

Which region held the largest share in data privacy software market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of data privacy software market?

Who is the largest end user of data privacy software market?

What is the projected data privacy software market value in 2030?





Browse More Similar Topics on Software Market:

The global virtual reality advertisement market size accounted for USD 351 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,899 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The global private 5g network market size accounted for USD 1,372 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 31,589 Million by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 42.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The global data annotation tool market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 34.5% from 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach the market value of around USD 8.0 Billion by 2028.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +1 347 474 3864

India: +91 8983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com