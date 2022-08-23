T STAMP INC (‘Trust Stamp’ or ‘The Company’) Statement regarding Form 8-K filing

August 22, 2022: Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID) announces that it has filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

On August 17, 2022, T Stamp Inc. (the "Company”) received a letter from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE”) notifying the Company of ICE’s intent to fully terminate, for convenience, the Company’s modified contract with ICE, initially awarded to the Company on September 23, 2021 and modified on March 27, 2022 (the "ICE Contract,” originally filed as Exhibit 6.15 to the Company’s offering statement on Form 1-A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) on November 22, 2021), effective immediately.

The ICE Contract contained multiple performance obligations on the part of the Company to be performed between March 27, 2022 and September 26, 2022, including software application development, phones, and services to assist ICE related to rapid enrolment in the ICE alternative to detention program, and had a total contract award value of $7,176,364, of which the Company has received $3,920,764 to date.

The Company was instructed by ICE to immediately stop all work under the ICE Contract. The Company will be paid a percentage of the compensation due under the ICE Contract reflecting the percentage of the work performed by the Company under the ICE Contract prior to receiving this notice of termination, plus reasonable charges that the Company incurred resulting from the termination.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp , is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ) and Euronext Growth in Dublin ( Euronext Growth: AIID ID ). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

