Allied Copper provides Update on Stateline Option Agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the “Company” or “Allied Copper”), previously announced on February 10, 2022 that the Company signed an option agreement (the “Agreement”) dated February 9, 2022 for the sole and exclusive right to acquire a 100% undivided legal and beneficial interest (subject to a 2% net smelter royalty) for the Stateline Property, CO/UT USA from Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (“Cloudbreak” (LSE: CDL), Cloudbreak Discovery Canada Ltd., Tarsis Resources US Inc. and Alianza Minerals Ltd. (“Alianza”) (TSX-V: ANZ) (collectively, the “Alliance”). The Company and the Alliance have now successfully executed an amending agreement dated August 5, 2022 with effect as of February 9, 2022, amending the Agreement to delay any security issuance by the Company under the Agreement if it would result in the creation of a new insider (as defined in TSX Venture Exchange policies). This press release is a continuation to the previous press release issued on February 10, 2022 with respect to the Agreement.



Stateline Property Option Agreement Highlights

The option is exercisable by the Company as follows:

The Company making an aggregate of CAD$315,000 in cash payments to Cloudbreak and Alianza in accordance with their pro rata interest of which CAD$40,000 has been paid on February 9, 2022 and a further CAD$50,000 will be due on closing with the remainder of the payments due on the first (CAD$50,000), second (CAD$75,000) and third (CAD$100,000) anniversaries of the closing.

The Company incurring an aggregate of CAD$3,750,000 in exploration expenditures on the property, with CAD$500,000 being spent prior to the first anniversary of the closing date and additional expenditures to be spent by the second (CAD$750,000), third (CAD$1,000,000) and fourth (CAD$1,500,000) anniversaries of the closing.

The Company issuing an aggregate of 4,250,000 common shares to Cloudbreak and Alianza in accordance with their pro rata interest over a three-year period of which 500,000 shares are due on closing, 750,000 common shares are due on the first anniversary of the closing, 1,500,000 common shares are due on the second anniversary of the closing, and 1,500,000 common shares are due on the third anniversary of the closing.





The Company may also issue an additional 1,500,000 common shares and 1,500,000 common share purchase warrants to Cloudbreak and Alianza in accordance with their pro rata interest upon an acquisition by the Company of an applicable interest within a set area of interest. The number and type of securities will depend on the aggregate area of interest acquired.

If the option is exercised, an undivided 100% right, title and interest in and to the applicable property will automatically vest in the Company and Cloudbreak and Alianza will retain a 2% net smelter royalty which is not subject to a buydown provision.

The payment of the option payments, the incurrence of the expenditures and the issuance of the securities listed above are optional and the Company is not obligated to make any such payment, expenditure or issuance.

Qualified Person

Cam Bartsch (P. Geo.) is the “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects who has reviewed and approved the technical information that is contained within this news release.

About Allied Copper

Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied Copper”) (TSX-V: CPR) (OTCQB: CPRRF), headquartered in Vancouver, BC Canada, is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing potential long life, scalable copper and/or gold assets in the Western U.S. The Company’s strategy is to focus on low cost and potential high growth operations in low-risk jurisdictions. Allied Copper’s management is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency in all areas of the business. Investors and/or readers may sign up for updates on the Company’s website: www.alliedcoppercorp.com

