Connected Rail Market Report Comparison by Rating, ToC, Page Count, and Price only at Douglas Insights

The connected rail market has displayed incredible growth lately. It is estimated to reach USD ~126 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of ~5.5%. Asia Pacific – the region that’s home to some of the world’s fastest emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea – is expected to display the fastest growth in the connected rail market as a form of public transport during this five-year period. North America, on the other hand, will lead the market in freight traffic and is expected to emerge as the largest player during the forecast period. In terms of market segment, the Rolling Stock is predicted to emerge as the largest division. Increasing population, economic growth, government support, the convenience that the connected rail system offers, and the continuous need for safety and security upgrades are identified as the major factors behind this unparalleled rail market growth.

The connected rail system provides a safe, reliable, comfortable, convenient, and efficient means of transportation to the public as well as for freight transportation. Increased awareness about the many advantages of railways over other modes of transportation for trade has led to a boom in investments and development at government levels all across the world. However, the slow pace of growth in developing countries will likely pose a challenge and affect the overall connected rail market growth. Safety and security will be the key driver of the connected rail market.

Countries Covered in the report are as below:



•North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

•Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

•Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

•Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

•Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Market Segmentation in the report is as below-

By Service

Passenger Mobility

PIS

Train Tracking & Monitoring

Automated Fare Collection System

Predictive Maintenance

By Rolling Stock Type

Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

Passenger Wagons

Light Rail/Tram Car

Others

By Rail Signalling System

PTC

CBTC

ATC

