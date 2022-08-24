FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Perdue Frozen Ready-To-Eat Chicken Tender Products Due to Foreign Material Contamination

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast tenders “gluten free” that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase.



The frozen RTE chicken breast tenders “gluten free” were produced on July 12, 2022. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]:



42 oz. plastic bags containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with a “Best if Used By: 07 12 23” and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date.

The products bear establishment number “P-33944” immediately below the “Best if Used By:” date on the back of the plastic bag. These items were shipped to BJ's Wholesale Club retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment reported to FSIS that it received a complaint from a consumer reporting a chicken tender had a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside it.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Andrea Staub, Senior Vice President of Perdue Foods LLC, at 410-341-2755 or by email at andrea.staub@perdue.com. Consumers with questions may call the Perdue Foods LLC hotline at 866-866-3703.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

