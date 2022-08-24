Proactive news headlines including Frontier Digital Ventures, Blackstone Minerals, Elixir Energy and Antilles Gold

Sydney, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd (ASX:FDV), an operator of online marketplace businesses in fast-growing emerging markets, has increased its operating revenue in 1H 2022 by 42% compared to 1H 2021. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) says it is making exciting progress on metallurgical test work currently ongoing at its Ta Khoa Refinery Project (TKR) and Ta Khoa Nickel Project (TKN) in Vietnam’s Son La Province in preparation for their respective definitive feasibility studies (DFS). Click here

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) is thrilled with the renewable resources in the Gobi region, which it describes as world class, after a wind profiler deployed in the desert returned very high quality data. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has outlined its proposed exploration program through to the end of 2023 for two highly prospective and previously explored concessions in Cuba. Click here

Montem Resources Ltd (ASX:MR1) has secured firm commitments for a placement of about $1 million from institutional and sophisticated investors from the issue of 24.8 million shares at $0.04 per share. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has fielded near surface, high-grade copper hits within a 2.2-kilometre mineralised trend from the maiden Jack’s Hut drilling program at the Mineral Hill Mine in Western Australia. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has continued to deliver high-grade gold at its Ironbark and Mulga Bill Prospects, situated within the Side Well Gold Project, near Meekatharra in Western Australia. Click here

Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) will open a one for two non-renounceable entitlement offer of new ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.001 per new share to raise up to $1.8 million on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 7:00 pm AEST. Click here

High Peak Royalties Ltd (ASX:HPR) (HPR) is all set to trade in assets tied to green projects on the CBL carbon market through its wholly-owned subsidiary GEO Capital Pty Ltd as it moves to diversify its oil and gas royalty portfolio. Click here

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) is progressing well with its RC drilling at the King Solomon Cu-Au prospect, part of the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in northwestern Queensland. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS)'s preliminary “sighter” metallurgical test work, conducted on drill core from the company’s 100% owned high-grade Salinas Lithium Project continues to deliver impressive results. Click here

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) will bid farewell to non-executive chairman Robert (Bob) Duffin in November. Click here

Hillgrove Resources Ltd (ASX:HGO) has entered into a royalty agreement with Freepoint Metals and Concentrates LLC in relation to its 100% owned Kanmantoo copper gold project located in South Australia. Click here

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has set a second drill rig turning at the Trafalgar prospect of the Golden Ridge Project in Tasmania after intercepting broad zones of quartz sulphide veins with fine-grained visible gold. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has confirmed the presence of near-surface copper mineralisation at the Cosmo prospect and a broad zone of sulphide mineralisation at the Onedin deposit with exploratory drilling programs at the Koongie Park Project in Western Australia. Click here

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) has recently completed an airborne electromagnetic survey over its Sampsons Tank copper exploration project in New South Wales. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has fielded significant high-grade gold assay results from early regional exploration drilling at the Branches prospect, part of the company’s Wallbrook gold project, 140 kilometres northeast of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) is actioning a selection of drilling, heritage survey, and permitting activities across its Chalice West and Jeffreys Find projects in Western Australia, seeking to uncover the potential within the newly acquired Chalice West Project and bring Jeffreys Find into production. Click here

