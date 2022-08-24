RIBER: Order for a MBE production system in Asia

French English





Press release



Order for a MBE production system in Asia



Bezons, August 24, 2022 – 8:00am – RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE 49 production system in Asia.

A new Asian customer has ordered an MBE49 system which will be used to produce radio frequency and microwave circuits.

This new order confirms the market's adoption of the MBE 49, one of the most efficient thin-film deposition systems for the development of electronic applications based on compound semiconductors.

The machine ordered will be delivered in 2023.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com



Contacts

RIBER : Stéphane Berterretche | tel.: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS : Cyril Combe | tel.: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net



Attachment