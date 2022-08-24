NB Private Equity Partners: NAV TR +0.1% in July 2022

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NAV TR +0.1% in July 2022

24 August 2022



NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.4bn listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 31 July 2022 monthly NAV estimate.

Highlights (at 31 July 2022)

NAV per share of $28.42 (£23.35), a 0.1% increase in the month 1

77% of portfolio valued at 30 June 2022; in total the Q2 2022 valuation information received to date resulted in a 2% decrease in NBPE fair value in the second quarter

$367 million of cash and undrawn credit line available





At 31 July 2022* YTD 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD) (7.3%) 4.2% 67.0% 103.7% 247.8% MSCI World TR (USD) (13.9%) (8.7%) 33.5% 56.5% 179.0% Share price TR (GBP) (11.4%) 10.1% 55.3% 87.2% 408.6% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP) (0.4%) 5.5% 9.9% 21.5% 100.4%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Business review ( at 3 1 July 202 2 )

Adjusted for the declared dividend, NAV increased 0.1% in July 2022

77% of the portfolio valued based on Q2 2022 private company valuation information, resulting in a 2% decrease ($26 million) in NBPE fair value during the second quarter

1% NAV increase ($19 million) during the month of July as a result of an increase in value of quoted holdings (which constitute 14% of portfolio fair value)

0.5% NAV decrease ($7 million) from negative FX movements, primarily attributable to changes in the EUR/USD rate





$110 million of announced realisations in 2022

2022 year to date announced realisations of $110 milllion 1 Five full or partial sales announced in 2022 include: the remaining assets of Telxius, the announced full sales of Leaseplan and Omega Environmental Technologies, the partial realisation of MHS Global and the partial sale of an additional transaction which was signed in June and closed in August 2022 2 These five announced full or partial sales are expected to generate a 2.8x gross multiple of capital and a 7% uplift from 31 December 2021 valuations







Investment Activity

No new investment activity in July





Robust Liquidity

$367 million of available liquidity ($67 million cash3, $300 million of undrawn credit line)





Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 July 2022 was based on the following information:

17% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 July 2022 14% in public securities 3% in private direct investments

77% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2022 76% in private direct investments 1% in private funds

6% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2022 6% in private direct investments



Supplementary Information

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value % of FV Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 69.8 4.9% Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) 2019 THL Healthcare 54.7 3.8% Action 2020 3i Consumer / E-commerce 54.0 3.8% Advisor Group 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 46.1 3.2% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials / Industrial Technology 45.5 3.2% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 42.0 2.9% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 41.1 2.9% Material Handling Systems 2017 THL Industrials / Industrial

Technology 40.7 2.8% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 33.1 2.3% Excelitas 2017 AEA Investors Technology / IT 32.7 2.3% Cotiviti 2018 Veritas Capital Healthcare 32.7 2.3% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 31.5 2.2% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 30.1 2.1% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer / E-commerce 30.1 2.1% Branded Toy Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Consumer / E-commerce 26.5 1.8% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer / E-commerce 26.4 1.8% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 26.1 1.8% Engineering 2016 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 23.6 1.6% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 23.3 1.6% Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) 2015 BC Partners Consumer / E-commerce 22.5 1.6% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 22.3 1.6% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 22.1 1.5% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 21.7 1.5% Chemical Guys 2021 AEA Investors Consumer / E-commerce 21.1 1.5% Accedian 2017 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 20.6 1.4% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 20.5 1.4% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 20.1 1.4% Monroe Engingeering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 19.8 1.4% Telxius 2017 KKR Communications / Media 17.6 1.2% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 16.8 1.2% Total Top 30 Investments $935.1 65.1%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 74% Europe 22% Asia / Rest of World 4% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 21% Consumer / E-commerce 20% Industrials / Industrial Technology 15% Business Services 13% Financial Services 13% Healthcare 11% Other 6% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2014 & Earlier 4% 2015 3% 2016 7% 2017 24% 2018 20% 2019 19% 2020 10% 2021 11% 2022 2% Total Portfolio 100%

1 Adjusted for the declared dividend.

1 $67 million of cash from realisations received through 31 July 2022, of which $17 million was attributable to a sale announced in 2021, but received in 2022. Including the partial realisation signed in June 2022, NBPE expects total additional net cash from these realisations of $38 million.

2 Additional transaction represents an aggregate gross value to NBPE of approximately $33 million, of which NBPE expects to receive approximately $12 million in cash and NBPE has elected to roll a total of approximately $21 million in value. The transaction closed in August 2022 and NBPE expects to receive the cash in the coming weeks.

3 Includes £48m of cash converted to USD at the month-end exchange rate.

