Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 17 August 2022 to 23 August 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|578,100
|157.45
|91,021,900.00
|17 August 2022
|4,300
|148.86
|640,098.00
|18 August 2022
|4,000
|139.90
|559,600.00
|19 August 2022
|4,800
|131.22
|629,856.00
|22 August 2022
|5,000
|123.93
|619,650.00
|23 August 2022
|5,300
|122.15
|647,395.00
|Total
|23,400
|132.33
|3,096,599.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|601,500
|156.47
|94,118,499.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 710,131 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.06 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
