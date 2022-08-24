Interim Report Q2 2022

Company announcement no. 21/2022
Revenue growth of 4% in Q2 2022
”Our efforts to improve efficiency starts materializing. In Q2 2022 efficiency was 64% and continues to be one of our key performance indicators to improve.”, says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.
Q2 highlights
- Revenue growth of 4% amounting to DKK 390m
- EBITDA decline of 30% amounting to DKK 16m
- Improvement of efficiency to 64%
up from 59% in Q4 2021
- Hiring of new CFO Brian Iversen
- Hiring of key leadership positions in Market Units and Business Lines
- Launch of new leadership principles
- Pricing and cost initiatives
H1 highlights
- Revenue growth of 6% amounting to DKK 783m
- EBITDA decline of 25% amounting to DKK 46m
- Divestment of Columbus Russia with a negative effect of DKK 25m
- Focus on improving efficiency
- Stable number of employees
- Strengthening our one Columbus culture
Service revenue split on Business Lines
|DKK ´000
|Q2 2022
|Q2 2021
|∆%
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
|∆%
|Cloud ERP
|171,155
|174,885
|-2.1%
|350,666
|363,793
|-3.6%
|Columbus Care
|70,685
|68,518
|3.2%
|142,493
|131,211
|8.6%
|Digital Commerce
|47,257
|42,020
|12.5%
|93,187
|81,451
|14.4%
|Data & Analytics
|15,283
|11,876
|28.7%
|30,602
|16,982
|80.2%
|Customer Experience
& Engagement
|12,538
|7,167
|74.9%
|24,065
|16,560
|45.3%
|Other Local Business
|17,476
|16,026
|9.0%
|36,422
|32,111
|13.4%
|Total sale of services
|334,394
|320,492
|4.3%
|677,435
|642,108
|5.5%
|Total sale of products
|55,309
|53,247
|3.9%
|105,117
|98,263
|7.0%
|Total net revenue
|389,703
|373,739
|4.3%
|782,552
|740,371
|5.7%
Service revenue split on Market Units
|DKK ´000
|Q2 2022
|Q2 2021
|∆%
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
|∆%
|Sweden
|141,746
|130,374
|8.7%
|280,845
|261,416
|7.4%
|Denmark
|60,926
|64,635
|-5.7%
|126,490
|128,191
|-1.3%
|Norway
|67,262
|63,535
|5.9%
|137,262
|125,387
|9.5%
|UK
|38,079
|35,053
|8.6%
|78,068
|73,149
|6.7%
|US
|18,302
|20,569
|-11.0%
|38,263
|39,107
|-2.2%
|Other
|7,282
|6,113
|19.1%
|14,557
|13,524
|7.6%
|GDC
|797
|213
|274.2%
|1,950
|1,334
|46.2%
|Total sale of services
|334,394
|320,492
|4.3%
|677,435
|642,108
|5.5%
|Total sale of products
|55,309
|53,247
|3.9%
|105,117
|98,263
|7.0%
|Total net revenue
|389,703
|373,739
|4.3%
|782,552
|740,371
|5.7%
Maintained outlook
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,525m to DKK 1,625m, a growth of 8% to 15%.
- EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 120m to DKK 145m, a growth of 34% to 62%.
