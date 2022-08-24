Interim Report Q2 2022

Revenue growth of 4% in Q2 2022

Our efforts to improve efficiency starts materializing. In Q2 2022 efficiency was 64% and continues to be one of our key performance indicators to improve.”, says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Q2 highlights

  • Revenue growth of 4% amounting to DKK 390m
  • EBITDA decline of 30% amounting to DKK 16m
  • Improvement of efficiency to 64%
    up from 59% in Q4 2021
  • Hiring of new CFO Brian Iversen
  • Hiring of key leadership positions in Market Units and Business Lines
  • Launch of new leadership principles
  • Pricing and cost initiatives

H1 highlights

  • Revenue growth of 6% amounting to DKK 783m
  • EBITDA decline of 25% amounting to DKK 46m
  • Divestment of Columbus Russia with a negative effect of DKK 25m
  • Focus on improving efficiency
  • Stable number of employees
  • Strengthening our one Columbus culture

Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK ´000Q2 2022Q2 2021∆%YTD 2022YTD 2021∆%
       
Cloud ERP171,155174,885-2.1%350,666363,793-3.6%
Columbus Care70,68568,5183.2%142,493131,2118.6%
Digital Commerce47,25742,02012.5%93,18781,45114.4%
Data & Analytics15,28311,87628.7%30,60216,98280.2%
Customer Experience
& Engagement		12,5387,16774.9%24,06516,56045.3%
Other Local Business17,47616,0269.0%36,42232,11113.4%
Total sale of services334,394320,4924.3%677,435642,1085.5%
       
Total sale of products 55,30953,2473.9%105,11798,2637.0%
       
Total net revenue389,703373,7394.3%782,552740,3715.7%

Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK ´000Q2 2022Q2 2021∆%YTD 2022YTD 2021∆%
       
Sweden141,746130,3748.7%280,845261,4167.4%
Denmark60,92664,635-5.7%126,490128,191-1.3%
Norway67,26263,5355.9%137,262125,3879.5%
UK38,07935,0538.6%78,06873,1496.7%
US18,30220,569-11.0%38,26339,107-2.2%
Other7,2826,11319.1%14,55713,5247.6%
GDC797213274.2%1,9501,33446.2%
Total sale of services334,394320,4924.3%677,435642,1085.5%
       
Total sale of products 55,30953,2473.9%105,11798,2637.0%
       
Total net revenue389,703373,7394.3%782,552740,3715.7%

Maintained outlook

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,525m to DKK 1,625m, a growth of 8% to 15%.
  • EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 120m to DKK 145m, a growth of 34% to 62%.

About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 2,500 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,750 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

For more information visit www.columbusglobal.com.



