Issue of additional 3MEUR Green Bonds issue of UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos

The Company on 23 August 2022, has successfully distributed under private placement additional 3MEUR Green Bonds issue at 6,5% yield under Company’s 100MEUR Note Programme. Additional issued bonds will be tapped to already issued bonds under ISIN LT0000405938. The bonds were subscribed by individuals and legal entities.

The additional 3MEUR Green Bonds issue (issue date 26 August 2022) is expected to be listed on the Baltic Bond main list of Nasdaq Vilnius, thereby supplementing the previously listed bonds under ISIN LT0000405938, during the period of 30 days after the date hereof.

Additional information:

Issuer's full name UAB „Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos“ Issuer's short name AEIB050025A Securities ISIN code LT0000405938 Nominal value of one bond 100 000 EUR Number of additional bonds 30 Total number of listed bonds after additional bonds will be listed 380 Total aggregated nominal value 38 000 000 EUR Maturity date 2025-12-14

Contact person for further information:

Tomas Milašauskas

Manager of the Investment Company

tomas.milasauskas@lordslb.lt

www.lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds



