Worldwide Barcode Printer Industry to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Barcode is a machine-code in form of parallel lines of varying width used for coding product information. A barcode printer is an electronic device that is typically used for printing barcode tags or labels, which can be attached to objects that are for sale or shipping.
Barcode printers do not have programmable logic controllers though they rely on an external computer system. The barcode printer uses direct thermal or thermal transfer techniques to apply ink labels. They are typically used in the manufacturing industry, transportation, government, healthcare, commercial services, and retail.
Market Dynamics
A number of manufacturers around the world are incorporating automation and streamlining their manufacturing processes, in order to reduce wastage and enhance the efficiency of output. This, in turn, has increased the adoption of barcodes significantly, as each product or part in the assembly is assigned barcode which is signed and recorded repeatedly at each workstation. As a result, this provides information on the progress of the product.
This, in turn, has reduced production time significantly in the manufacturing process thereby driving the demand for barcode printers. Also, barcodes are extensively used in the retail industry to tag products where it can store key information such as manufacturing date, price, where it was manufactured, batch number, and more. This can help retailers to keep the record of their products and inventory on shops and warehouses. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth in the near future.
As per the new regulations in US and other European countries, it is mandatory for all manufacturers to include a unique serial number and 2D barcode on every drug containers for sale and transportation. Also, Barcodes have been widely used in healthcare industry for other numerous purposes including surgical procedures, patient identification, specimen labeling, tracking devices, etc. Thus, growing adoption of barcodes in healthcare industry is expected to pose excellent growth opportunities for market players.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global barcode printer market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players
- It profiles leading players in the global barcode printer market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Companies covered as a part of this study are Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Toshiba TEC Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, GoDEX International Co., Ltd., Printronix, Inc., TSC Auto Id Technology Co., Ltd., Printek, Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd., and Stallion Systems And Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global barcode printer market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global barcode printer market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Printer Type
- Market Snippet, By Printing Technology
- Market Snippet, By Consumables
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channels
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Merger and Acquisitions
- New system Launch/Approvals
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
4. Global Barcode Printer Market, By Printer Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Desktop Barcode Printer
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Industrial Barcode Printer
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Mobile Barcode Printer
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
5. Global Barcode Printer Market, By Printing Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Thermal Transfer
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Direct Thermal
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Dot Matrix
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Laser
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Ink Jet
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Barcode Printer Market, By Consumables, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Ribbons
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Wax/Resin Ribbons
- Resin Ribbons
- Wax Ribbons
- Labels
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Barcode Printer Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Industrial/Manufacturing
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Transportation/Logistics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Retail
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Healthcare
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Government
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Commercial Services
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Barcode Printer Market, By Distribution Channels, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Direct-to-End User
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Direct-to-OEM
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Dealer/Distributor
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Systems Integrator
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
9. Global Barcode Printer Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- North America
- Regional Trends
- Market Size and Forecast, By Printer Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Consumables, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channels, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Regional Trends
- Market Size and Forecast, By Printer Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Consumables, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channels, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Regional Trends
- Market Size and Forecast, By Printer Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Consumables, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channels, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Regional Trends
- Market Size and Forecast, By Printer Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Consumables, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channels, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Regional Trends
- Market Size and Forecast, By Printer Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Consumables, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channels, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East and Africa
10. Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- GoDEX International Co., Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Printek, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Printronix, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- SATO Holdings Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Stallion Systems And Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Toshiba TEC Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- TSC Auto Id Technology Co., Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Analyst Views
11. Section
