Flexible Endoscopes Market to Reach USD 10.5 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

The flexible endoscopes market value is set cross USD 10.5 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising awareness regarding the advantages of early-stage diagnosis is expected to amplify the flexible endoscopes industry share. The detection of chronic diseases such as cancer, for example, at the earliest stages can lead to effective treatment and the improvement of survival rate. Since cancer is the leading cause of mortality worldwide, accounting for over 10 million deaths in 2020, the need for medical equipment for early disease detection, including flexible endoscopes, will surge considerably.

Europe to emerge as a major hub for flexible endoscopes manufacturers

Europe flexible endoscopes market is poised to register 6% CAGR through 2030. This is driven by the rising incidence of RTIs (respiratory tract infections) and abnormalities of the gastrointestinal tract in key European economies. Diseases of the respiratory system, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and pneumonia, are among the leading causes of death across the European Union. This has increased patient propensity toward minimally invasive surgeries, creating a favorable growth environment for the regional industry.

Business collaborations to remain a key growth strategy among flexible endoscopes industry players

Some of the key participants in the flexible endoscopes market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, Karl Storz, Laborie Medical Technologies, Olympus Corporation, and Richard Wolf GmbH, among others. These companies are focusing on varied initiatives including acquisitions, collaborations, and product range expansions to retain their footprint in the market.

