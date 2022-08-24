Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Size Worth $15.57Bn, Globally, by 2028 to Growing at 9.0% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Service Type, Application, and Geography," the market growth is attributed to the growing need for non-emergency medical transportation, the rising incidence of chronic conditions, and increasing older population. However, the lack of efficient oversight systems and rise in frauds by NEMT companies hamper the market growth.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018286/



Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 8.65887 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 15.57998 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 345 No. Tables 58 No. of Charts & Figures 74 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Service Type, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ABC Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, LLC; MTM, Inc.; AMR; Xpress Transportation; CJ Medical Transportation; Southeastrans; ModivCare; Crothall Healthcare; Elite Medical Transport; Acadian Ambulance Service; ERS Transition Ltd.; Global Rescue Ltd; London Medical Transportation System; and FirstGroup, plc. are among the leading companies operating in the non-emergency medical transportation market.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00018286/



Companies operating in the non-emergency medical transportation market implement various organic developments that lead to dynamic improvements in the market. Various organic growth strategies, such as product launch and product development, propel the market growth. Several companies are implementing numerous inorganic strategies, such as partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

In June 2022, MTM, Inc. launched its Elevate program to resolve any potential escalated issues related to the trip. MTM deploys a proactive approach to trips for members of its Elevate Program for offering concierge-level service for complicated trips and members having unique transportation needs.

In January 2019, MTM, Inc. expanded its Minnesota operations to include four counties in the northern region of the state—St. Louis, Aitkin, Carlton, and Lake Counties. Since 2004, MTM has provided more than 900,000 annual NEMT trips for a larger consortium of counties in the St. Paul/Minneapolis metro area. The new program allows the company to offer trips to additional 56,000 Medical Assistance (Minnesota’s Medicaid program) recipients in the mentioned counties.

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00018286



Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market: Key Insights – Future Trends

Managed care organizations (MCOs) are currently focusing on digitizing their operations to enhance patient care. Service providers and users are likely to benefit from the technologically-advanced non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) solutions in the coming years. States, brokers, MCOs, providers, drivers, and beneficiaries can use many technologies, including GPS tracking and electronic scheduling software, in NEMT, which can strengthen program integrity and improve on-time performance along with customer satisfaction. With new standards in healthcare consumer transportation, NEMT and medical transportation would have real-time GPS tracking.

GPS data, usually collected through a smartphone or tablet in vehicles, document the date, time, and location for each pickup and drop-off to determine the genuineness and authorization of trips. They are also used to track real-time performance. Moreover, advanced GPS technology (e.g., real-time location monitoring) can allow brokers to track drivers who are likely to arrive late at the commuter’s location and assign new ones without a delay to ensure that the appointments are not missed. When coupled with a beneficiary-facing application, GPS capability can also provide real-time information to riders about estimated pickup times. Furthermore, the NEMT dispatch software package solution focuses on all levels of operational care and provides reliable transportation services. NEMT Cloud Dispatch, TripSpark Technologies, Tobi Cloud, and many companies provide the NEMT dispatch software package solution. Therefore, the growing use of technology in NEMT is expected to become a key trend in the market during the forecast period.

In North America, the US holds a significant share of the non-emergency medical transportation market. The market growth in the US is primarily driven by increasing aging population in the country and growing need for hospital visits for non-emergency but necessary medical care, including kidney dialysis, chemotherapy, and prenatal care. As per the Fact Sheet: Aging in the United States, in the US, the number of individuals aged 65 and above is estimated to reach ~95 million by 2060 from 52 million in 2018, and its share in the total population is likely to spike up to 23% from 16%. Due to this, senior citizens affected by health problems can have a difficult time to travel from point A to point B, which would propel the demand for better and efficient ways of getting the senior citizens to the doctor’s appointment through NEMT and other mediums of transport for delicate patients. NEMT covered by Medicaid and certain Medicare advantage plans can be utilized to help senior people receive preventive and primary healthcare services.

Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00018286/



The non-emergency medical transportation market players are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies for market development. For instance, in February 2022, Modivcare Inc. launched Modivcare academy to champion success and engagement. The innovative program supported transportation providers who own, work for, or operate in non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) companies by providing education, networking opportunities, and training resources. Modivcare’s non-emergency medical transportation services provide access to safe, reliable rides to health services.

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market: Segmental Overview

Based on application, the non-emergency medical transportation market is segmented into dialysis, routine doctor visits, mental health-related appointments, rehabilitation, and others. In 2022, the mental health related appointments segment held the largest share of the market. However, the rehabilitation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2028. Access to mental health treatment, services, and support is crucial for people suffering from mental illness to get well and stay well. Patients affected by mental health related issues are not legally allowed to use their vehicle for transportation. Thus, having reliable, affordable transportation to and from medical appointment sites is often a major hurdle. In addition, all state Medicaid programs cover NEMT services that helps people to get transportation for necessary medical aid, including mental health care. People enrolled in Medicaid are likely to receive care through recommended medical appointments while using NEMT. Oregon Health Plan (OHP) offers members free rides to appointments, and rides are available for covered services, such as medical, mental health, and others under the OHP. NEMT is especially important for people suffering from mental illness since behavioral health services are the most frequently cited reason for using NEMT.

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Growth Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00018286/











Browse Adjoining Reports:

Healthcare Transportation Services Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type ( Cell Based Assays, Virology Testing, Serology, Immunogenicity and Neutralizing Antibodies, Toxicology Services, Biomarker Testing, Method Development Optimization and Validation, Metabolic Profiling and Mass Balance Studies, Pharmacokinetic Testing, Others ); Application ( Oncology, Immunology, Neurology, Hematology, Others ); End User ( Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Organizations/Contract Research Organizations, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) ) Type ( Medical Transportation, Non-Medical Transportation ); and Geography

Ambulance Services Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Mode of Transport (Ground Ambulance Services, Water Ambulance Services, Air Ambulance Services ); Emergency Type ( Emergency Ambulance Services, Non-Emergency Ambulance Services ); Equipment Type ( Advance Life Support (ALS) Ambulance, Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance ), and Geography

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product Type (Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Systems, Patient Monitoring Systems, Wound Care Consumables, Patient Handling Equipment, Infection Control Supplies, Personal Protection Equipment, Other EMS Products) ; Application (Cardiac Care, Trauma Injuries, Respiratory Care, Oncology, Other Applications) ; End User (Hospitals and Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users) , and Geography

Emergency and Transport Ventilator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Electronic, Pneumatic, and Electro Pneumatic); Interface (Non Invasive, and Invasive); End Use (Hospital, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Center, and Other), and Geography

Emergency Transfer Mattresses Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Vacuum Mattresses, Foam Mattresses, Gel Mattresses); Usability (Disposable, Reusable); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others)

Medical Courier Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Lab Specimens, Medical Supplies and Equipment, Blood and Organs, Medical Notes, Others); Application (Hospitals, Diagnostic Lab, Pharmaceutical And Biotech Companies, Blood And Tissue Banks, Medical Equipment And Supplies, Others)













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/non-emergency-medical-transportation-market