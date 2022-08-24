Cerebral Aneurysm Clips Market Projected to be Worth $81.96 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.3% CAGR | Exclusive Research By The Insight Partners

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Cerebral Aneurysm Clips Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material Type, Indication, Condition, End User, and Geography,” the report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors governing its growth. The increasing prevalence of brain aneurysms and associated risk factors, and a surge in research and development activities for treating cerebral aneurysms drive the market growth. However, the high cost of surgical procedures hinders the cerebral aneurysm clips market growth.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 53.81 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 81.96 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 201 No. Tables 107 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Material Type, Indication, Condition, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Cerebral Aneurysm Clip Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

B. Braun Melsungen AG; Peter Lazic GmbH; Mizuho Medical Co. Ltd; Rebstock Instruments GmbH; KLS Martin Group; Integra Lifesciences Corporation; Ortho-Medical GmbH; and Adeor Medical are among the leading companies operating in the cerebral aneurysm clips market. These players are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In August 2021, Biomedica Italia extended its partnership with Peter Lazic GmbH for the distribution and manufacturing of L-Aneurysm Clip and microsurgery instruments for neurosurgery. The contract was signed for the next 5 years.

In 2021, North America dominated the cerebral aneurysm clip market. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, ~6.5 million people have unruptured cerebral aneurysms in the US. The incidences of ruptured brain aneurysms account for 3–5% of all new stroke cases, and ~30,000 people experience rupture aneurysms every year. Such high incidence is expected to contribute to the dominance of the US in the market in this region. Despite the wide availability of brain imaging screening, delays in diagnosis often lead to deteriorating health conditions. However, the ability to invest significant amounts in research has led to the introduction of enhanced detection systems. For instance, in 2022, Viz.ai received FDA clearance for Dubbed Viz Aneurysm, a technology designed to detect cerebral aneurysms from computed tomography (CT) scans. The FDA also cleared Aidoc's novel artificial intelligence platform for the detection of brain aneurysms, aiding communications between radiologists, neurologists, and neuroendovascular surgeons.

Increasing Prevalence of Brain Aneurysm and Associated Risk Factors:

A brain aneurysm or cerebral aneurysm is the development of a bulge in the brain's blood vessels. The bulge puts pressure on the nerves or brain tissues, and rupture or burst can cause brain bleeding, which can be fatal to a patient. Factors such as genetic conditions, arteriovenous malformations, untreated high blood pressure, and smoking cause brain aneurysms.

The growth of the cerebral aneurysm clips market is prominently attributed to the increasing prevalence of brain aneurysm cases worldwide. The increasing number of diagnostic procedures associated with the brain is also contributing to market growth. According to data published by the Brain Aneurysm Foundation in 2020, ~6.5 million people in the US, i.e., 1 in 50 persons, suffer from an unruptured brain aneurysm every year. Moreover, ~30,000 suffer a cerebral aneurysm rupture yearly, indicating that a cerebral aneurysm ruptures every 18 minutes. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation data, ~40.0% of ruptures are fatal, and need intensive care and attention. According to studies conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), ~3–5% of Americans might have an aneurysm in their lifetime. Per the National Library of Medicine information, 2022, the global prevalence of cerebral aneurysms is ~3.2%, with a mean age of 50 and an overall 1:1 gender ratio; this ratio changes significantly among the people of age 50 and above to reach 2:0, with the predominance of females. The rate of rupture causing subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) is ~10 per 100,000, which may be greater in Finnish and Japanese populations, among others.

Clipping is performed during an open brain surgery to cut the blood flow to the aneurysm. This is done by locating the blood vessels that feed the aneurysm and placing a tiny, metal, clothespin-like clip on its neck to stop its blood supply. The effectiveness of clipping depends on the location, size, and shape of the aneurysm. As per the information provided by the National Library of Medicine in 2022, rupturing a cerebral aneurysm may accelerate mortality as ~25% die within the first 24 hours, and 50% die in the subsequent three months.

Further, an increasing commonness of risk factors associated with cerebral aneurysms—smoking, insomnia, and high blood pressure—are anticipated to drive the market growth.

According to a 2021 research study funded by the British Heart Foundation UK, smoking, insomnia, and high blood pressure are major risk factors for cranial aneurysm and aneurysmal SAH.

According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018, ~14 of 100 people in the US smoke cigarettes. Apart from smoking and tobacco consumption, hypertension is another prominent factor raising the prevalence of cerebral aneurysms. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, ~1.13 billion people worldwide suffered from hypertension.

As per the study conducted at Case Western Reserve University, Ohio, US, in 2022, which compared the demographics and occurrence of hypertension in 20,767 Medicare patients with an unruptured aneurysm to a random sample of the hospitalized Medicare population, the prevalence of hypertension in patients with unruptured aneurysms was 43.2%, while it was 34.4% in the random sample. Further, a strong positive association between high blood pressure and aneurysmal SAH was observed in the prospective cohort study of 74,977 participants (Nord-Trøndelag Health study), 2021.

According to the research study titled "Estimating the Global Incidence of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage: A Systematic Review for Central Nervous System Vascular Lesions and Meta-Analysis of Ruptured Aneurysms," 2018, ~500,000 individuals in the world are likely to suffer from SAH each year, and low- and middle-income countries are likely to account for almost two-thirds of this number.

Cerebral Aneurysm Clip Market: Segmental Overview

Based on material type, the cerebral aneurysm clips market is segmented into pure titanium and titanium-based alloys, cobalt-chromium-based alloys, phynox, and others. The pure titanium and titanium-based alloys segment held the largest market share in 2021; however, the phynox segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the cerebral aneurysm clips market is segmented into saccular aneurysms, fusiform aneurysms, and mycotic aneurysms. The saccular aneurysms segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021; however, the mycotic aneurysms segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Based on condition, the cerebral aneurysm clips market is segmented into the unruptured aneurysm and ruptured aneurysm. The unruptured aneurysm segment is anticipated to hold a larger market share in 2021; however, the ruptured aneurysm segment is anticipated to record a higher CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the cerebral aneurysm clips market is segmented into hospitals, neurology centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021; however, the neurology center is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% in the market during the forecast period.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers postponed elective procedures and preventive visits, and converted in-person visits to telemedicine visits to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Many patients started avoiding hospital visits as they were unwilling to leave their homes because of the risk of exposure to the virus. However, the demand for neurological devices has seen a V shape recovery. V-Shaped recovery is characterized by a sudden economic decline followed by rapid economic growth.

