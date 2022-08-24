Aptean to Expand Global Apparel and Retail Software Offerings

English German French Italian

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, and Aptos, a leading provider of retail technology solutions, announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement through which Aptean will acquire Aptos’ planning and product lifecycle management division. The planned purchase will expand Aptean’s cloud-based software offerings for the apparel, luxury, fashion and specialty retail industries, and broaden its fashion and apparel footprint. Following the transaction, Aptos will continue its focus on its suite of unified commerce solutions for the retail space, including its point of sale, order management, merchandising and other retail-specific applications.



With operations primarily based in Milan, Aptos’ planning division’s software is purpose-built to meet the merchandise planning and design needs of retail brands. Hundreds of established customers, including well-known fashion companies across the globe, rely on Aptos’ planning solutions to anticipate demand, optimize production and make more informed decisions.

Through the transaction, Aptean will acquire the full breadth of operations and the product portfolio of Aptos’ planning division which consists of solutions for merchandise financial planning (MFP), product lifecycle management (PLM), assortment planning (AP), and allocation, forecasting and replenishment (AFR). The addition of these products will complement Aptean’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) and shop floor control (SFC) offerings for the apparel industry with tools that support the entire apparel merchandise lifecycle from concept to shelf, providing visibility and real-time insights into financial planning, design, purchasing, distribution and delivery.

“When finalized, the acquisition of Aptos’ planning platform will build on Aptean’s commitment to serve the fashion and apparel industry,” said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. “Like Aptean, Aptos has focused on bringing customers to the cloud, helping them to increase scalability while delivering a better experience to the end consumer. We’re excited to build on Aptos’ success and accelerate the ability of apparel and retail companies across the globe to harness the benefits of digital transformation.” Pete Sinisgalli, Aptos CEO, said, “The pending sale of these solutions to Aptean aligns with our previously announced areas of strategic focus. Aptean shares our passion for innovation and our commitment to strong customer service. With the addition of Aptos’ planning and PLM solutions to Aptean’s current software offerings, retail and apparel producers will have access to a greater range of proven and functionally-rich solutions tailored for their industries.”

The transaction is expected to close within the fourth quarter of 2022.

About Aptos

In an era of virtually limitless choice, sustained competitive advantage only comes to retailers who truly understand their customers, what they want and why they buy. We are committed to a deep understanding of each of our clients and to fulfilling their needs with the retail industry’s most comprehensive omnichannel solutions. More than 1,000 retail brands rely on our solutions to deliver every shopper a personalized, empowered and seamless experience — no matter when, where or how they shop. Learn more at www.aptos.com or follow Aptos on LinkedIn.

Aptos and the Aptos logo are trademarks of Aptos. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

