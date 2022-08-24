Liquid Chlorine Market Size Worth $8.93 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 4.9%: AMR

Portland, OR, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global liquid chlorine market was estimated at $5.59 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $8.93 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $5.59 Billion Market Size in 2031 $8.93 Billion CAGR 4.9% No. of Pages in Report 281 Segments Covered End User, Product Type, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for liquid chlorine from water purification, agriculture, chemical processing, and pulp & paper industries Opportunities Growth of the chemical industry Restraints Several health hazards associated with liquid chlorine



Download Sample PDF (281 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/18900

Covid-19 scenario-

Increasing health awareness across the world gave way to rising demand for liquid chlorine which is used as a pool sanitizer, which is used to keep the water clean and pollutants such as fungus from developing.

Moreover, the pandemic led to augmented usage of disinfectants in transportation, public facilities, hospitals, nursing homes, wastewater treatment facilities, and homes, which impacted the market positively.

The global liquid chlorine market is analyzed across type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the sodium hypochlorite segment contributed to nearly half of the global liquid chlorine market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period. The lithium hypochlorite and calcium hypochlorite segments are also assessed in the study.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/18900?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the water treatment segment held more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The pharmaceutical segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report take in agriculture, chemical processing, pulp & paper, plastic, textile, and paints & coatings.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly three-fifths of the global liquid chlorine market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global liquid chlorine market report include Clean Plus chemicals Ltd, Formosa Plastics Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Atul Ltd, Global Heavy Chemicals Ltd, Hamilton chemicals, Meghmani Finechem Limited, Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co., DCW limited, AGC Inc., Tata Chemicals, Toagosie Co. Ltd, Vencorex, and Vynova group. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/liquid-chlorine-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.