For the 3rd Time, Bio-One Appeared on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 4,365

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed that Bio-One is No. 4,365 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Sandi Ellis, President of Bio-One, had this to say about the achievement: "We are honored to be recognized, and this is only possible because of our amazing Bio-One owners across the United States. Every Bio-One owner works hard in their community, and we thank them for their time, dedication, and sacrifices."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which became available on Aug. 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Ellis said, "While the ranking is a wonderful reflection of the company's growth in the past 12 years, I am also excited for the future of Bio-One. We're investing in new technology, improving our digital strategies, and are in the middle of launching a new brand. It's an exciting time to be part of Bio-One!"

Bio-One Inc. is the first crime and trauma scene cleaning franchise with over 125 locations. Each location is owned and operated locally by caring members of their respective communities. In an effort to boost business growth and impact more areas, Bio-One was acquired by Five Star Franchising last year. Bio-One has been ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's 43rd Annual Franchise 500 for 2022, and in 2021 placed number one in Entrepreneur's Best of the Best for Crime Scene Cleaning and Trauma Scene Cleaning.

