iMedia Brands Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second Quarter and Year-To-Date 2022 Summary & Recent Highlights:

Q2 Net sales were $133 million, a 17% increase over the same prior year period. Year-to-date net sales were $288 million, a 27% increase over the same prior period.

Q2 Gross margin was 36.3%, a 597 basis-point decline over the same prior year period. Year-to-date gross margin was 38.1%, a 334 basis-point decline over the same prior year period.

Q2 Net loss was $11.1 million or $(0.42) per common share, compared to the same prior-year period net loss of $4.2 million or $(0.23) per common share. Year-to-date net loss was $22.6 million or $(0.95) per common share, compared to the same prior-year period net loss of $7.5 million or $(0.45) per common share.

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million, a 39% decrease over the same prior year-period. Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA was $14.3 million, a $2.1 million decrease, compared to the same prior-year period.

Total 12-month rolling active customer count, as of July 30, 2022, grew by 38% compared to the prior period, driven by Christopher & Banks and the addition of 1-2-3.tv

The Company strengthened its balance sheet during Q2 with $20.8 million net proceeds from the May common stock direct placement offering.

Consolidated Second Quarter and Year-to- Date 2022 Results:

For the Three-Month Period Ended

For the Six-Month Period Ended

July 30,

2022

July 31,

2021

Change

July 30,

2022

July 31,

2021

Change

Net Sales $ 133.2 $ 113.4 17 % $ 287.8 $ 226.6 27 % Gross Margin % 36.3 % 42.3 % (597 bps ) 38.1 % 41.5 % (334 bps)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (0.1 ) $ (0.1 ) 27 % $ (0.4 ) $ (0.3 ) (47 %) Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (11.1 ) $ (4.2 ) (161 %) $ (23.0 ) $ (7.5 ) (208 %) EPS $ (0.42 ) $ (0.23 ) (162 %) $ (0.95 ) $ (0.45 ) (162 %) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.1 $ 8.3 (39 %) $ 14.3 $ 16.4 (13 %)

Segment Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 Highlights:

For the Three-Month Period Ended

For the Three-Month Period Ended

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

Media Media Consumer Commerce Consumer Commerce Entertainment

Brands Services Consolidated

Entertainment

Brands Services

Consolidated

Net Sales $ 109.9 10.4 12.9 $ 133.2 $ 101.6 10.4 1.5 $ 113.4 Gross Profit $ 40.2 4.9 3.3 $ 48.4 $ 41.7 5.8 0.5 $ 48.0 Operating Income (Loss) $ (13.9 ) 2.6 1.5 $ (9.8 ) $ (3.3 ) 1.2 (0.3 ) $ (2.4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.2 2.7 2.2 $ 5.1 $ 6.0 2.5 (0.2 ) $ 8.3 For the Six-Month Period Ended

For the Six-Month Period Ended

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

Media Media Consumer Commerce Consumer Commerce Entertainment

Brands Services Consolidated

Entertainment

Brands Services Consolidated

Net Sales $ 240.5 23.1 24.2 $ 287.8 $ 208.0 15.5 3.1 $ 226.6 Gross Profit $ 92.4 10.8 6.6 $ 109.8 $ 84.6 8.1 1.3 $ 94.0 Operating Income (Loss) $ (23.1 ) 4.4 2.3 $ (16.3 ) $ (4.8 ) 0.5 (0.1 ) $ (4.4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.0 5.2 4.1 $ 14.3 $ 13.6 2.9 (0.0 ) $ 16.4

Entertainment & Consumer Brands Segments’ Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 Key Operating Metrics:

Entertainment + Consumer Brands For the Three-Month Period Ended

For the Six-Month Period Ended

July 30,

July 31,

July 30,

July 31,

Description 2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Net Units (000s) 2,910 1,735 68 % 6,391 3,275 95 % Average Selling Price (ASP) $ 37 $ 58 (36 %) $ 37 $ 61 (39 %) Return Rate % 18.4 % 15.4 % 296 bps 17.8 % 16.1 % 168 bps Total Customers - 12 Month Rolling (000s) 1,534 1,109 38 % Entertainment + Consumer Brands For the Three-Month Period Ended

For the Six-Month Period Ended

July 30,

July 31,

July 30,

July 31,

% of Net Merchandise Sales by Category 2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Jewelry & Watches 38 % 41 % (246 bps) 38 % 42 % (439 bps) Home & Consumer Electronics 18 % 14 % 406 bps 18 % 15 % 348 bps Beauty & Health 19 % 24 % (503 bps) 19 % 24 % (455 bps) Fashion & Accessories 25 % 21 % 343 bps 25 % 19 % 546 bps Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(a) For the three-month periods ended July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021 and year-to-date period ended July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, period-over-period comparison of the key operating metrics above are impacted by the addition of 1-2-3.tv in the three-month period ended July 30, 2022 and year-to-date period ended July 31, 2021, particularly the ASP metric because 1-2-3.tv’s ASP is below $25.



Liquidity and Capital Resources:

As of July 30, 2022, total unrestricted cash was $20.0 million.

Outlook:

For the third quarter 2022, we anticipate reporting net sales of approximately $138 million, which is approximately 6% growth over the same prior year period. We anticipate reporting adjusted EBITDA of approximately $8 million, which is approximately a 20% decrease over the same prior year period.

For the full-year 2022, we anticipate reporting revenue of approximately $615 million, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $41 million and positive quarterly earnings per share in Q4 2022.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome and timing of certain significant items, including mergers and acquisitions, other transactions, settlements, integration activities, customer concessions, restructuring activities, and certain tax related events. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on earnings and cash flow measures determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) for the applicable future period.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI, IMBIL) is a leading interactive media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The company owns a growing, global portfolio of entertainment, consumer brands and media commerce services businesses that cross promote and exchange data with each other to optimize their consumer engagement experiences and to position the company as the leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers.

iMEDIA BRANDS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share and per share data) July 30, January 29, 2022

2022

(Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 19,902 $ 11,295 Restricted Cash 1,575 1,893 Accounts receivable, net 65,577 78,947 Inventories 104,978 116,256 Current portion of television broadcast rights, net 22,797 27,521 Prepaid expenses and other 20,483 18,340 Total current assets 235,312 254,252 Property and equipment, net 47,074 48,225 Television broadcast rights, net 66,852 74,821 Goodwill 89,323 99,050 Intangible assets, net 27,075 27,940 Other assets 17,186 18,359 TOTAL ASSETS $ 482,822 $ 522,647 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 81,358 $ 89,046 Accrued liabilities 36,278 44,388 Current portion of television broadcast rights obligations 34,254 31,921 Current portion of long-term debt 16,595 14,031 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,773 2,331 Deferred revenue 209 427 Total current liabilities 170,467 182,144 Long term broadcast rights liability 68,615 81,268 Long-term debt, net 176,477 176,432 Long-term operating lease liabilities 4,290 5,169 Deferred tax liability 5,183 5,285 Other long term liabilities 2,741 2,986 Total liabilities 427,773 453,284 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value, 400,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 per share par value, 49,600,000 and 29,600,000 shares authorized as of July 30, 2022 and January 29, 2022; 29,245,411 and 21,571,387 shares issued and outstanding as of July 30, 2022 and January 29, 2022 291 216 Additional paid-in capital 557,319 538,627 Accumulated deficit (492,457 ) (469,463 ) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/(loss) (10,104 ) (2,429 ) Total shareholders’ equity 55,049 66,951 Equity of the non-controlling interest — 2,412 Total equity 55,049 69,363 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 482,822 $ 522,647

iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three-Month Periods Ended

For the Six-Month Periods Ended

July 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 133,233 $ 113,442 $ 287,778 $ 226,644 Cost of sales 84,820 65,456 178,028 132,651 Gross profit 48,413 47,986 109,750 93,993 Margin % 36.3 % 42.3 % 38.1 % 41.5 % Operating expense: Distribution and selling 36,740 35,357 79,889 69,605 General and administrative 9,986 7,387 23,637 13,822 Depreciation and amortization 7,749 7,611 18,643 14,986 Restructuring costs 2,779 - 2,935 - Total operating expense 57,254 50,356 125,104 98,413 Operating loss (8,841 ) (2,370 ) (15,354 ) (4,420 ) Other income (expense): Interest income and other 76 39 151 39 Interest expense (4,073 ) (1,381 ) (9,835 ) (2,694 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 3,529 3,529 Loss on sale of investment (985 ) (985 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (884 ) (654 ) (884 ) (654 ) Total other expense (2,338 ) (1,996 ) (8,025 ) (3,309 ) Loss before income taxes (11,179 ) (4,366 ) (23,378 ) (7,729 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (16 ) (15 ) (32 ) (30 ) Net loss (11,195 ) (4,381 ) (23,410 ) (7,759 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (96 ) (132 ) (415 ) (282 ) Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (11,099 ) $ (4,249 ) $ (22,995 ) $ (7,476 ) Net loss per common share $ (0.42 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.95 ) $ (0.45 ) Net loss per common share ---assuming dilution $ (0.42 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.95 ) $ (0.45 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 26,662,037 19,101,652 24,181,920 17,314,317 Diluted 26,662,037 19,101,652 24,181,920 17,314,317

iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) For the Three-Month Period Ended July 30, 2022 For the Three-Month Period Ended July 31, 2021 Media

Media

Consumer

Commerce

Consumer

Commerce

Entertainment

Brands

Services

Consolidated

Entertainment

Brands

Services

Consolidated

Net Loss $ (11,099 ) $ (4,249 ) Adjustments: Television Broadcast Rights Amortization 5,150 6,036 Depreciation and Amortization, other 3,550 2,526 Interest, net 3,998 1,342 Tax 16 15 EBITDA (as defined) $ (3,010 ) $ 2,950 $ 1,675 $ 1,615 $ 4,511 $ 1,355 $ (196 ) $ 5,670 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ (3,010 ) $ 2,950 $ 1,675 $ 1,615 $ 4,511 $ 1,355 $ (196 ) $ 5,670 Adjustments: - Transaction, Settlement and Integration costs, net (a) 741 (256 ) 511 996 40 1,180 - 1,220 Non-Cash Share-Based Compensation 1,124 - - 1,124 768 - - 768 Loss on Debt Extinguishment 884 - - 884 654 - - 654 Inventory Impairment write-down 228 - - 228 - - - - Loss on sale of investment 985 - - 985 - - - - Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,529 ) - - (3,529 ) - - - - Restructuring Costs 2,779 - - 2,779 - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 202 $ 2,694 $ 2,186 $ 5,082 $ 5,973 $ 2,535 $ (196 ) $ 8,312 For the Six-Month Period Ended July 30, 2022 For the Six-Month Period Ended July 31, 2021 Media

Consumer

Commerce

Consumer

Commerce

Entertainment

Brands

Services

Consolidated

Entertainment

Brands

Services

Consolidated

Net Loss $ (22,995 ) $ (7,476 ) Adjustments: Television Broadcast Rights Amortization 13,072 11,194 Depreciation and Amortization, other 7,359 5,694 Change in fair value of warrant liability - - Tax 32 30 EBITDA (as defined) $ (898 ) $ 5,351 $ 2,699 $ (2,532 ) $ 10,978 $ 1,121 $ (2 ) $ 9,442 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ (898 ) $ 5,351 $ 2,699 $ 7,152 $ 10,978 $ 1,121 $ (2 ) $ 12,097 Adjustments: - Transaction, Settlement and Integration costs, net (a) 1,853 (156 ) 1,420 3,117 165 1,756 - 1,921 Non-Cash Share-Based Compensation 2,108 - - 2,108 1,435 - - 1,435 Loss on Debt Extinguishment 884 - - 884 654 - - 654 Inventory Impairment write-down 618 - - 618 - - - - Loss on sale of investment 985 - - 985 - - - - Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,529 ) - - (3,529 ) - - - - Restructuring Costs 2,935 - - 2,935 - - - - One Time Customer Adjustments - - - - 341 - - 341 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,956 $ 5,195 $ 4,119 $ 14,270 $ 13,573 $ 2,877 $ (2 ) $ 16,448

(a) Transaction, settlement, restructuring and integration costs for the three-month period ended July 30, 2022, includes transaction and integration costs related to Synacor and 1-2-3.tv transactions. For the three-month period ended July 31, 2021, includes transaction and integration costs related to the TheCloseOut.com and Christopher & Banks transactions.



Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income (loss) for the respective periods excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense) and income taxes. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding non-operating gains (losses); executive and management transition costs; one-time customer concessions; restructuring costs; non-cash impairment charges and write downs; transaction, settlement, and integration costs, net; rebranding costs; and non-cash share-based compensation expense. The Company has included the “adjusted EBITDA” measure in its EBITDA reconciliation in order to adequately assess the operating performance of its segments and in order to maintain comparability to its analyst's coverage and financial guidance, when given. Management believes that the adjusted EBITDA measure allows investors to make a meaningful comparison between its business operating results over different periods of time with those of other similar companies. In addition, management uses adjusted EBITDA as a metric to evaluate operating performance under the Company’s management and executive incentive compensation programs. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are both non-GAAP measures and should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be construed as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA in this release.

