Dycom Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

Contract revenues of $972.3 million ; 23.5% growth

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $104.7 million

Net Income of $43.9 million , or $1.46 per common share diluted

Repurchased 104,030 common shares for $10.0 million during the quarter

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022. Contract revenues were $972.3 million for the quarter ended July 30, 2022, compared to $787.6 million in the year ago period, an increase of 23.5%. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $104.7 million, or 10.8% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended July 30, 2022, compared to $73.8 million, or 9.4% of contract revenues, in the year ago period.

Net income was $43.9 million, or $1.46 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended July 30, 2022, compared to $18.2 million, or $0.59 per common share diluted, in the year ago period.

During the quarter ended July 30, 2022, the Company purchased 104,030 shares of its own common stock in open market transactions for $10.0 million at an average price of $96.06 per share.

Year-to-Date Highlights

Contract revenues were $1.849 billion for the six months ended July 30, 2022, compared to $1.515 billion for the six months ended July 31, 2021. Contract revenues increased 22.3% organically after excluding $3.9 million of contract revenues from storm restoration services in the comparable year ago period. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $168.4 million, or 9.1% of contract revenues, for the six months ended July 30, 2022, compared to $117.9 million, or 7.8% of contract revenues, in the comparable year ago period.

Net income was $63.4 million, or $2.11 per common share diluted, for the six months ended July 30, 2022. These results include income tax benefits of $2.7 million, or $0.09 per common share diluted, for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards, and $1.7 million, or $0.05 per common share diluted, for tax credits related to a tax filing for a prior year. For the comparable year ago period, net income was $19.1 million, or $0.61 per common share diluted.

During the six months ended July 30, 2022, the Company purchased 304,030 shares of its own common stock in open market transactions for $28.5 million at an average price of $93.85 per share.

Outlook

The Company expects contract revenues for the quarter ending October 29, 2022 to increase low- to mid-teens as a percentage of contract revenues as compared to the quarter ended October 30, 2021. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues is expected to increase modestly for the quarter ending October 29, 2022 as compared to the quarter ended October 30, 2021. For additional information regarding the Company’s outlook, please see the presentation materials available on the Company’s website posted in connection with the conference call discussed below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, the Company may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures in the press release tables that follow.

Conference Call Information and Other Selected Data

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2023 second quarter results on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may participate in the question and answer session of the conference call by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8912ef4c95fa46e899173079528bf98f . Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Participants are encouraged to join approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

For all other attendees, a live listen-only audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nkn4jebu . A replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com for approximately 120 days following the event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These

statements include those related to the outlook for the quarter ending October 29, 2022 found under the “Outlook” section of this release. These statements are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results for completed periods and periods in the future to differ materially from the results projected or implied in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include the duration and severity of a pandemic caused by COVID-19, our ability to comply with various COVID-19 legal and contractual requirements and the impacts that those requirements may have on our workforce and our ability to perform our work, vaccination rates in the areas where we operate, any worsening of the pandemic caused by increasing infection rates triggered by new variants, future economic conditions and trends including the potential impacts of an inflationary economic environment, customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the availability and cost of materials, equipment and labor necessary to perform our work, the adequacy of the Company’s insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company’s assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company’s projects, the related impact to the Company’s backlog from project cancellations, weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation, liquidity and other financial needs, the availability of financing, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, restrictions imposed by the Company’s credit agreement, and the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited July 30, 2022 January 29, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 120,278 $ 310,757 Accounts receivable, net 1,118,595 895,898 Contract assets 45,715 24,539 Inventories 98,883 81,291 Income tax receivable 6,036 12,729 Other current assets 44,296 30,876 Total current assets 1,433,803 1,356,090 Property and equipment, net 312,805 294,798 Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,788 61,101 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 366,505 374,317 Other assets 28,469 31,918 Total assets $ 2,206,370 $ 2,118,224 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 187,570 $ 155,896 Current portion of debt 17,500 17,500 Contract liabilities 16,170 18,512 Accrued insurance claims 41,870 36,805 Operating lease liabilities 25,352 24,641 Income taxes payable — 233 Other accrued liabilities 143,683 128,209 Total current liabilities 432,145 381,796 Long-term debt 815,332 823,251 Accrued insurance claims - non-current 45,240 48,238 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 39,276 36,519 Deferred tax liabilities, net - non-current 62,373 55,674 Other liabilities 14,988 14,202 Total liabilities 1,409,354 1,359,680 Total stockholders’ equity 797,016 758,544 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,206,370 $ 2,118,224





DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited Quarter Quarter Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Contract revenues $ 972,273 $ 787,568 $ 1,848,573 $ 1,515,065 Costs of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization 797,980 651,367 1,543,710 1,271,378 General and administrative1 73,336 64,730 142,716 131,740 Depreciation and amortization 35,345 38,462 71,981 77,542 Total 906,661 754,559 1,758,407 1,480,660 Interest expense, net (9,347 ) (9,334 ) (18,465 ) (15,211 ) Loss on debt extinguishment2 — — — (62 ) Other income, net 2,587 986 7,381 3,703 Income before income taxes 58,852 24,661 79,082 22,835 Provision for income taxes3 14,996 6,496 15,690 3,772 Net income $ 43,856 $ 18,165 $ 63,392 $ 19,063 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 1.48 $ 0.60 $ 2.14 $ 0.62 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.46 $ 0.59 $ 2.11 $ 0.61 Shares used in computing earnings per common share: Basic 29,540,174 30,431,143 29,579,498 30,553,381 Diluted 29,943,422 30,872,506 30,021,486 31,085,985





DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited CONTRACT REVENUES, NON-GAAP ORGANIC CONTRACT REVENUES, AND GROWTH %’s Contract

Revenues -

GAAP Revenues

from storm

restoration

services Non-GAAP

- Organic

Contract

Revenues GAAP -

Organic

Growth % Non-GAAP

- Organic

Growth % Quarter Ended July 30, 2022 $ 972,273 $ — $ 972,273 23.5 % 23.5 % Quarter Ended July 31, 2021 $ 787,568 $ — $ 787,568 Six Months Ended July 30, 2022 $ 1,848,573 $ — $ 1,848,573 22.0 % 22.3 % Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 $ 1,515,065 $ (3,869 ) $ 1,511,196





NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA Quarter Quarter Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 43,856 $ 18,165 $ 63,392 $ 19,063 Interest expense, net 9,347 9,334 18,465 15,211 Provision for income taxes 14,996 6,496 15,690 3,772 Depreciation and amortization 35,345 38,462 71,981 77,542 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("EBITDA") 103,544 72,457 169,528 115,588 Gain on sale of fixed assets (3,467 ) (992 ) (8,856 ) (3,844 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,630 2,309 7,758 6,049 Loss on debt extinguishment2 — — — 62 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 104,707 $ 73,774 $ 168,430 $ 117,855 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues 10.8 % 9.4 % 9.1 % 7.8 %

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the Company’s quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, it may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that the presentation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures in these materials provides information that is useful to investors because it allows for a more direct comparison of the Company’s performance for the period reported with the Company’s performance in prior periods. The Company cautions that Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. Management defines the Non-GAAP financial measures used as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues - contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entire period in both the current and prior year periods, excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services. Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue change percentage is calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues from the comparable prior year period divided by the comparable prior year period Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues. Management believes Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s revenue performance with prior periods.





Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates.





Notes

________________________

1 Includes stock-based compensation expense of $4.6 million and $2.3 million for the quarters ended July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively, and $7.8 million and $6.0 million for the six months ended July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively.

2 During the six months ended July 31, 2021, the Company recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.1 million in connection with the amendment and restatement of its credit agreement maturing in April 2026.

3 Includes income tax benefits for the vesting and exercise of share-based of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the quarters ended July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively. The six months ended July 30, 2022 includes income tax benefits of $2.7 million for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards, and $1.7 million for tax credits related to a tax filing for a prior year. The six months ended July 31, 2021 includes income tax benefits for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards of $2.8 million.