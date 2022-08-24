To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 531

August 24, 2022





ECONOMIC KEY FIGURES FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S Q1 2022

The Q1, 2022 (April through June 2022) of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting today. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial statements year to date (YTD) for Q1 (April through June) of 2022.

The Q1 result of the fiscal year 2022 has met the expectations under difficult market conditions.

Highlights

The revenue for YTD Q1 2022 amounted to DKK 36,4 million (2021: DKK 35,9 million).

The process of strengthening earnings by streamlining and consolidating production and supply chain at the subsidiary in Slovakia is following the outlined plan and is close to being finalized.

EBITDA for the period was DKK 3,8 million (2021: DKK 5,9 million.)

Profit before tax for the period was DKK 3,0 million (2021: DKK 3,2 million.)

Guidance for the full year (9 months from April through December 2022) is unchanged

For fiscal year 2022, the Group revenue is expected to be at the DKK 112-117 million level, while operating profit (EBITDA) is expected at the level of DKK 13-18 million level. The profit before tax is expected at the DKK 10-14 million level.

The above guidance for 2022 was communicated on June 30, 2022, following the shortening of the fiscal year to 9 months, which was approved at the annual general meeting on June 30, 2022.

