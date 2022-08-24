New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Spatial Genomics, Transcriptomics and Proteomics Solutions Market - Distribution by Type of Solution, Type of Sample, End Users, Research Areas, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316292/?utm_source=GNW

The traditional molecular profiling analytical techniques, such as microarrays quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), flow cytometry, mass spectrometry, immunohistochemistry and enzyme linked immunosorbent (ELISA) assay, though widely adopted, are known to dissociate the tissue samples, thereby causing loss of critical spatial multi-omics information across the genome, transcriptome, and proteome. This unmet need in the life sciences research market has prompted innovators to amalgamate cell imaging and molecular profiling techniques to enable visualization, as well as high-throughput quantification of the cells and biomarkers within the tissue samples. These solutions (that include platforms, along with affiliated reagents and software applications) enable the researchers to further advance and scale their research, by offering a better understanding of the disease morphology, discover novel biomarkers and develop precision therapies. Additionally, these spatial phenotyping platforms can be seamlessly integrated with the current NGS-workflows. Therefore, the adoption of these novel devices to scale research from discovery to translational and clinical phases, is on the rise. In fact, according to a recent survey, approximately 44% of respondents expressed their intent to purchase a spatial profiling platform. In the same year, a research study, published in JAMA Oncology, emphasized the superiority of spatial phenotyping methods for the biomarker analysis in patients suffering from immuno-oncological diseases. Further, Nature Methods dubbed Spatial Transcriptomics as “Method of the Year” for 2020.



In order to capitalize the growing opportunity within this niche market, the developers of spatial-omics solutions are engaged in efforts to improve the penetration of their proprietary technologies, within the diverse client base, including academic research centers, research institutes and biopharma companies. As a result, they are engaged in incorporating advanced features to their devices, including machine learning-based image analysis, automated sample processing, high-multiplexing, and biomarker-specific gene panels (including those associated with SARS-CoV-2). At the same time, the cost of running these complex tests has dramatically decreased in recent years; the spatial analysis of high-plex stained panels now costs USD 1,000 per slide, which is similar to the cost of whole genome sequencing by NGS. Further, these instruments are designed to be capable of processing formalin-fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) tissue sample. This feature is important because nearly 80% of the translational research studies, that use tissue samples, are dependent on the aforementioned sample type. Few players have also introduced customized access programs for biopharmaceutical players, enabling them to leverage spatial omics technologies, for the purpose of guiding their drug development programs. Driven by the growing adoption and continuous innovation of spatial biology solutions, we are led to believe that the opportunity for spatial profiling solution providers is likely to witness a sustained growth over the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The "Spatial Genomics, Transcriptomics and Proteomics Solutions Market, 2022-2035" report offers an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the spatial omics solutions market.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of the spatial genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics solutions, highlighting the contributions of industry players, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, company ownership, location of headquarters, commercial availability, type of solution(s) offered, type of sample(s) analyzed (fresh frozen, FFPE, tissue microarrays and cellular), compatible sample source (human and murine), supported labware for sampling (test tubes, slides and well plates), type of molecule(s) analyzed (RNA, DNA and protein), detection method(s) used (fluorescence, brightfield and mass spectrometry), maximum plex level, quantification capability of analyte, research area(s) and application area(s).

A detailed competitiveness analysis of products (devices / platforms / assays) based on parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience of the developer and company size) and product specifications (type of sample analyzed, supported labware for sampling, type of molecule analyzed, detection method used, maximum plex level, quantification capability and compatible sample source).

Elaborate profiles of key players offering spatial omics solutions. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its spatial biology solutions portfolio, recent developments, and an informed outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain during 2017-2022, featuring a detailed set of analyses based on various parameters, such as type of partnership, year of partnership, therapeutic areas involved, geographical location of the companies involved and the most active players.

An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted for spatial omics solutions since 2003, based on important parameters such as, type of patent, patent application year, publication year, granted patents, year-wise trend of filed patent applications, number of granted patents and patent applications, geography, patent age, type of applicant, CPC symbols, leading industry and non-industry players (on the basis of number of patents), and individual patent assignees (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). The chapter also includes an insightful benchmarking and valuation analysis.

A detailed review of more than 600 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on spatial omics solutions, based on parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication and popular keywords. The chapter also provides information on the top journals, top publishers and top copyright holders (in terms of number of articles published)

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the live cell instruments market, highlighting the contributions of industry players, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, geographical location of headquarters, ownership, commercial availability, microscope configuration, instrument weight, availability of integrated incubator, environmental parameters controlled, availability of multi-user mode, supported labware, Z-stack imaging capability, autofocusing capability, mode of imaging, number of fluorescent channels and magnification.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the potential future growth opportunity associated with spatial omics solutions providers in the mid to long term. We have developed informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity have further been segmented across different segments; type of solution (instruments, consumables and services), type of sample analyzed (DNA, RNA and protein), end users (academic research institutes and pharmaceutical companies), research areas (oncology, immunology, neurology, infectious and others), and key geographical locations (North America, Europe and Asia- Pacific and the Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with several stakeholders engaged in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals:

Priyam Shah (Senior Director, Akoya Biosciences)

Sean Bendall (Co-founder, Ionpath)

Brad Nelson (Senior Vice President of Marketing, Ionpath)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with industry experts in this domain to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Which are the key geographies where spatial omics solutions providers are located?

Which analytical techniques are leveraged by the solution providers engaged in spatial omics solutions market?

Who are the leading developers involved in the development of spatial omics solutions?

For which research applications are spatial analysis solutions most widely used?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders offering spatial profiling solutions?

What is the evolving trend of publications focused on spatial analysis-based technologies?

Who are the key investors in spatial omics solutions market?

Which companies are actively filing patents to drive innovation in spatial omics solutions market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segment?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state and likely evolution of the spatial omics solutions market, in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to spatial omics solutions, the need and evolution of these solutions. In addition, the chapter includes information on the various features of spatial analysis solutions and the techniques used in spatial biology analysis, particularly focusing on fluorescence microscopy, brightfield microscopy, and mass spectroscopy. The chapter also discusses the different components and working procedure of spatial analysis instruments, and the potential of spatial profiling solutions across oncological and non-oncological disease areas. Further, the chapter provides an overview of the existing challenges and future anticipated trends, within this domain.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of the current market landscape of the spatial genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics solutions, including information on 40+ players offering these solutions, along with information on their year of establishment, company size (large, mid–sized and small), ownership (private, public), geographical location of headquarters (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific), commercial availability (commercialized and under developed), type of solution(s) offered (product and / or service), type of sample(s) analyzed (fresh frozen, FFPE, tissue microarrays and cellular), compatible sample source (human, murine), supported labware for sampling (test tubes, slides and well plates), type of molecule(s) analyzed (RNA, DNA and protein), detection method(s) used (fluorescence, brightfield and mass spectrometry), maximum plex level, quantification capability of analyte, research area(s) and application area(s).



Chapter 5 provides an insightful competitiveness analysis of spatial omics technologies, based on parameters, such as supplier strength (in terms of years of experience of developer and company size), and portfolio diversity (type of sample analyzed, supported labware for sampling, type of molecule analyzed, detection method used, maximum plex level, quantification capability and compatible sample source).



Chapter 6 includes detailed profiles of prominent solution providers in this domain. Each company profile includes a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its spatial biology solutions portfolio, recent developments, and an informed outlook.



Chapter 7 presents an analysis of the partnerships and collaborations established for spatial genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics solutions during 2017-2022, featuring a detailed set of analyses based on various parameters, such as the type of partnership, year of partnership, therapeutic areas involved, geographical location of the companies involved and the most active players.



Chapter 8 presents in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted for spatial profiling solutions since 2003. It highlights trends across the key parameters associated with the patents, including type of patent, patent application year, publication year, number of granted patents and patent applications, geography, patent age, type of applicant, CPC symbols, leading industry and non-industry players (on the basis of number of patents), and individual patent assignees (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). The chapter also includes an insightful benchmarking and valuation analysis.



Chapter 9 presents a detailed review 600+ peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on spatial omics solutions, based on parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication and popular keywords. The chapter also provides information on the top journals, top publishers, and top copyright holders (in terms of number of articles published).



Chapter 10 presents a detailed review of the overall landscape of the live cell instruments market, highlighting the contributions of industry players, along with information on their year of establishment, company size (large, mid-sized and small), geographical location of headquarters(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific), ownership (private, public), commercial availability (commercialized, under developed), microscope configuration (inverted, upright), instrument weight, availability of integrated incubator, environmental parameters controlled (temperature, humidity, gas control, pH and osmolarity), availability of multi-user mode, supported labware (flasks, dishes, slides, plates, well plates, microfluidic chips and hemocytometers), Z-stack imaging capability, autofocusing capability, mode of imaging (fluorescence, brightfield, phase- contrast, confocal, differential interference contrast (DIC), Hoffman modulation contrast (HMC) and colorimetric, number of fluorescent channels and magnification.



Chapter 11 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the spatial genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics solutions market, till 2035. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented across different segments on the basis of [A] type of solution (instruments, consumables and services), [B] type of sample (DNA, RNA and protein), [C] end users (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic and research institutes), [D] research areas (oncology, immunology, neurology, infectious and others), [E] key geographical locations (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World).



Chapter 12 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of interviews held with Priyam Shah, (Senior Director, Akoya Biosciences), Sean Bendall (Co-founder, Ionpath) and Brad Nelson (Senior Vice President of Marketing, Ionpath)



Chapter 13 is a summary of the overall report, presenting the insights on the contemporary market trends and the likely evolution of the spatial analysis market.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

