Aluminum Tubes Market Expected to Reach Approximately US$ 2405.4 Million by 2032, with a Growing CAGR of 5.6% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aluminum tubes market is expected to auger at a stable CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market calculated a total revenue of US$ 1394 Million in 2022 and it is expected to be valued at approximately US$ 2405.4 Million by 2032.



Aluminum is considered to be highly malleable which is why it is the preferred option for manufacturing collapsible tubes. This metal is beaten into thin sheets and rolled to form a cylindrical capsule-like shape which is hollow from the inside and is eventually transformed into a tube. Owing to its multi-functionality, the aluminum tubes market is expected to showcase impressive growth throughout the projection period.

Key Takeaways

There is surging adoption of aluminum tubes across the globe owing to their tamper-proof delivery, which helps in checking the product quality. These advantages are likely to fuel the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, aluminum is magnetic, which during recycle process helps to sort out the waste.

Aluminum tubes are gaining traction within the global packaging industry as it is widely used for the packaging of foods. Besides its usage in the food & beverage industry, aluminum material is used in oral care and cosmetics applications as well.

Aluminum is a metal that possesses a variety of properties such as anti-corrosive, easy molding, and lightweight among many others. Backed by such impressive properties, it makes aluminum a superior choice for packaging, which has made manufacturers adopt aluminum tubes as compared to other substitutes. Such factors fuel the growth of the global aluminum tube market.

Aluminum tubes are massively used in the cosmetic industry because of their application in the majority of haircare, skincare, makeup products, and others manufactured in aluminum tubes. These tubes are usually made in a twisted form or flip-top cap. Its surging use in the cosmetic industry is driving growth in the market.

Aluminum tubes are potentially used to safeguard the internal product from vapor, dust, UV rays and other harmful substances in the environment, owing to which the demand for aluminum tubes is growing in the cosmetic and oral care industry.





Competitive Landscape

Montebello Packaging, Alltub Group, Norsk Hydro, Linhardt GmbH & Co., Perfect Containers Pvt. Ltd., Tubettificio M. Favia s.r.l., Oriental Containers Pvt. Ltd is some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

The leading players in the aluminum tubes market are heftily investing in innovating low-carbon aluminum products that are recyclable and cut down the cost as well to get an edge in the global market.

More Insights into the Aluminum Tubes Market

North America has emerged as a lucrative region in the global aluminum tubes market, garnering a total market share of 22%. The region is estimated to witness phenomenal growth across the forecast period owing to rising demand for convenient packaging solutions across several sectors, such as personal care, cosmetics, and healthcare. In addition to that, the aluminum tubes market has an impressive growth opportunity in the future due to the rising trend of flexible packaging in the future.

Rising technological advancements and product developments by the key market players are auguring growth in the market. United States is said to be accountable for considerable market share. Established and technologically advanced infrastructure in the United States is attributable to the positive market. The presence of leading manufacturers of aluminum tubes in the United States is yet another dominant reason for its growth in market.

The European region is expected to drive the market growth by accounting for 26% of the total market share. Owing to the increasing adoption of inventive and sustainable packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries is said to garner a significant share in the industry.

Key Segments of the Aluminum Tubes Market

By Tube Type:

Squeeze Tube

Twist Tube

Others





By Product:

Stand-up cap

Nozzle Cap

Flip Top Cap

Other Caps

By Capacity:

Less than 50 ml

50 to 100 ml

100 to 150 ml

Above 150 ml

By End User:

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Homecare

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe





