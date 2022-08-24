Global plasma fractionation market size to expand at 6.4% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global plasma fractionation market is slated to expand at 6.4% CAGR through the review period and reach a valuation of USD 14 billion by the end of 2028.





Furthermore, the document segregates the market by product type, application spectrum, and end-user ambit, offering growth rate projections for each sub-division. The report assists decision-makers in understanding the market's growth potential by presenting revenue share figures for each vertical.

It also highlights the regions that are expanding the market’s earning potential. Furthermore, basic company profiles and expansion tactics of companies are studied in depth to furnish a thorough analysis of the competitive sphere.

The development of the industry is backed by numerous parameters such as surging geriatric population who are predisposed to serious illnesses that necessitate the use of plasma extracts for treatment, combined with the increase in plasma collection centers around the world.

For the unaware, fractionation is the process of separating a specific amount of a particular element from a mixture. Plasma is a fluid component of blood that is fractionated to produce various plasma derivatives which have therapeutic properties and are used to treat a variety of blood plasma-related illnesses.

Besides, favorable government policies to spread awareness about the use of plasma-derived products are likely to accelerate industry development through 2028.

Despite the positive outlook, the huge costs of such products may impede the progress of the business landscape in the forthcoming years.

Segmental Overview:

In terms of product type, worldwide plasma fractionation market is split into albumins, coagulation factor concentrates, immunoglobulins, and others. Of these, the immunoglobulins segment recorded a significant market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain decent growth during the projected timeline, as the product is used for variety of disorders like inflammatory diseases, autoimmune ailments, and secondary immune deficiencies.

Based on application realm, the industry is divided into immunology, neurology, hematology, and others. Of these, the neurology vertical retained a substantial revenue share in 2021 and is estimated to register modest expansion during the stipulated period.

For end-user ambit, the business sphere is classified into research laboratories, hospitals & clinics, and others. Among these, the hospitals & clinics segment captured a considerable market share in 2021 and is likely to observe subtle development during the study period.

Regional Analysis:

Seasoned analysts have asserted that the market trends span across numerous countries in the regions of Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. From these, North America market held a colossal revenue share in 2021 and is poised to witness a considerable CAGR during the research timeframe.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific industry is anticipated to showcase robust growth through 2028, on account of focus among government to regulate & supervise plasma collection, fractionation, and sales. Also, increasing cases of autoimmune disorders, booming geriatric populace, and enhancing healthcare infrastructure are creating lucrative opportunities for market growth in APAC.

Competitive Dashboard:

The established names in global plasma fractionation industry are Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Bio Products Laboratory (BPL) Ltd., Octapharma AG, Kedrion S.p.A, Biotest AG, Grifols International S.A., China Biologic Products Inc., and CSL Ltd. among others.

PART 9. KEY COMPANIES

