Global Floriculture Market Report 2022: Use of Flowers in the Production of Essential Oils and Other Ayurvedic Formulations Presents Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Floriculture Market, By Flower Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global floriculture market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the growing use of flowers for decorative purposes and the adoption of modern agriculture practices by farmers to increase floriculture production and make new variants of flowers are driving the growth of the global floriculture market.

The demand for cut flowers and the favorable government policies supporting the agriculture industry are also influencing the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, rising popularity of yoga and other native therapies and the use of flowers in the production of essential oils and other ayurvedic formulations are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.

Report Scope:
In this report, global floriculture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Floriculture Market, By Flower Type:

  • Cut Flower
  • Loose Flower
  • Bedding & Garden Plants
  • Potted Flowering Plants
  • Foliage Plants

Global Floriculture Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Retail
  • Florists
  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Online
  • Others

Global Floriculture Market, By Application:

  • Aesthetic & Decorative Purposes
  • Flavours & Fragrances
  • Natural Colors
  • Medicines
  • Others

Global Floriculture Market, By End Use:

  • Personal
  • Institutions/Events
  • Hotels
  • Restaurants & Spas
  • Industrial

Global Floriculture Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Mexico
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Belgium
  • Poland
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Ecuador
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Kenya
  • Ethiopia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Floriculture Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Floriculture Market Outlook

7. North America Floriculture Market Outlook

8. Europe Floriculture Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Floriculture Market Outlook

10. South America Floriculture Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Floriculture Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Beekenkamp Group
  • Danziger Group
  • Duemmen GmbH
  • FlamingoA Horticulture Investments Limited
  • Syngenta Flowers. Inc.
  • Karen Roses Company
  • The Kariki Group
  • Karuturi Global Limited
  • Oserian Development Company Limited
  • Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG
  • Marginpar Flower Group Holdings
  • Ruparelia Group
  • Multiflora Ltd.
  • Ball Horticultural Company
  • Carzan Flowers Limited

