Capnography Equipment Market Revenue to Cross US$ 716.38 million, Globally, by 2028 to Growing at 7.1% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Capnography Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Capnography Accessories & disposables and Capnometers), Technology (Mainstream Capnography, Sidestream Capnography, and Microstream Capnography), Application (Cardiac Care, Trauma & Emergency Care, Procedural Sedation, Respiratory Monitoring, and Other Application), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Home Care Settings, and Others), and Geography," factors such as the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and the clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry drive the market growth.

Capnography Equipment Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 447.59 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 716.38 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 250 No. Tables 192 No. of Charts & Figures 86 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Technology, Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Capnography Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Hill Rom Holding Inc. (Baxter), Masimo, SCHILLER Americas Inc., ICU MEDICAL Inc., and BD are among the key companies operating in the capnography equipment market.

In January 2022, ICU Medical, Inc. announced acquisition of Smiths Medical. With this acquisition, the companies aim to create a leading infusion devices, vascular access, and vital care products with a stronger global reach.

In June 2022, GE Healthcare obtained CE mark clearance for the integration of advanced INVOS regional oximetry and Microstream capnography technologies on the CARESCAPE precision monitoring platform. This will allow GE Healthcare to integrate clinically advanced parameters to enable clinicians with precision monitoring for individualized care.

In December 2021, Baxter International Inc. announced the acquisition of Hill Rom. This acquisition unlocks the next phase of transformation, presenting a new wave of potential driving impact for patients, clinicians, employees, shareholders, and other communities to serve globally.

In July 2021, Spacelabs Healthcare, a division of OSI Systems Inc., announced a partnership with Masimo for integrating SET Pulse Oximetery, NomoLine capnography, rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry, SedLine brain function monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry into selected Spacelabs multiparameter monitors.

In December 2019, Masimo announced a partnership with Drager, wherein Drager will integrate additional Masimo measurement technologies into Drager's family of multiparameter patient monitors for assisting clinicians in assessing brain function, oxygenation, and ventilation status.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the capnography equipment market during the forecast period. High demand for CO2 measurement instruments, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, and rising investments in R&D by major market players are among the factors augmenting the growth of the Asia Pacific capnography equipment market. According to the research data published in the Journal of Thoracic Diseases in China, COPD is progressively becoming a cause of public health concern, and it ranks first among the causes of disability. In 2018, the overall prevalence rate of COPD in China was 8.2%, and the mortality rate because of the disease was ~1.6%. COPD is stated to be the fourth leading cause of death in rural areas, with a prevalence rate of 4.4–16.7%. Thus, the growing prevalence of COPD is fueling the growth of capnography market in China. According to Statista, Chinese hospitals led more than 66 million inpatient surgical operations in 2020. The number varied considerably among regions. Health institutions in the southern province of Guangdong conducted more than 8 million operations in the year, while the western province of Qinghai led less than 200,000. The upsurge in the number of surgeries carried out in China is contributing to the growth of the capnography equipment market in APAC.

Capnography Equipment Market: Key Insights – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has offered lucrative opportunities to players operating in the capnography equipment market. The US is one of the most affected countries in North America. The infection severely affected the country's geriatric population, leading to various health complications among them, followed by the death of a large population. The COVID-19 pandemic altered economic conditions and social behaviors in North American countries. According to the Department of Emergency Medicine, in many cities across the country, emergency department (ED) visits decreased by ~40% in 2020. Moreover, outpatient appointments and elective treatments were postponed or replaced by telemedicine practices.

The capnography equipment market experienced a slight decline in the revenue due to disturbed schedules of elective procedures, restrictions on movements of humans and supplies, and delays in supply chains. Medtronic reported a 12% decrease in its cardiac rhythm management device sales in 2020. Similarly, Abbott and Boston Scientific Corp witnessed 10.7% and 12.1% decline, respectively, in the performances of their cardiac rhythm segments in 2020. However, key players experienced a surge in the demand for capnography equipment due to the surge in the incidence of respiratory infections. According to the USFDA, capnography equipment is used in the monitoring of patients during the treatment of COVID-19. Patients provided with an artificial airway as a part of the COVID-19 treatment are monitored through capnography devices. Relaxations in social restrictions and the resumption of nonelective surgeries from 2021 have enabled the revival of the capnography equipment market.

Capnography Equipment Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the capnography equipment market is segmented into capnography accessories & disposables and capnometers. In 2021, the capnography accessories & disposables segment held a larger share of the market. However, the capnometer segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 7.2% during 2022–2028. The extensive use of capnometers in ventilation unit, anesthesia, and intensive care units are among the key factors contributing to the growth of the market for the capnometer segment.

General Electric Company, Masimo, and ICU Medical Inc. have implemented various inorganic strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations. Many companies are also adopting organic strategies such as product launches and expansions. These strategies help them expand their business and enhancing their geographic presence. Additionally, acquisitions and partnerships help market players strengthen their customer base and expand their product portfolio.

