Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market, Distribution by Type of Graft, Area of Application, Type of Material of Scaffold, Type of End User And Key Geographies : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

Financially, treatment of wound-related complications levies a burden of over USD 25 billion, annually, on the US healthcare system. In other words, treatment and care of chronic wounds is believed to account for more than 5% of the National Healthcare Service (NHS) expenditure in the aforementioned region. Traditionally, the treatment of chronic wounds involves transplantation of undamaged tissues and organs to replace injured and damaged parts of the body. As congenital abnormalities, injuries and diseases cause humans to lose tissues throughout their lives, there is a huge demand for donated tissues, which is further supported by the complete dependence on transplantation for treatment. At present, the supply of tissue donations is insufficient to satisfy the required demand. It is worth highlighting that, in recent years, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine have emerged as promising alternatives for tissue regeneration. The average treatment cost associated with tissue engineering is reported to be in range of USD 1,800 to USD 3,000, which serves as a more viable treatment option as compared to the conventional methods (the average cost of a skin transplant ranges from USD 18,000 to USD 28,000). , As a result, replacing damaged skin with skin cell sheets has become a prominent and preferred treatment option for patients.



At present, more than 160 tissue engineering products and regenerative medicine products have been / are being developed by several companies located across the globe. It is worth mentioning that these products have demonstrated the potential to enable regeneration of tissues (including the skin and bones), as well as the ability to cure some congenital abnormalities. Given the various benefits offered with such products, including better biocompatibility, faster tissue regeneration, easy availability and high affordability, the tissue engineering market has garnered the attention of various venture capital firms and strategic investors. In fact, industry players have raised about USD 2 billion in the recent past in order to drive research efforts aimed at exploring different types of tissue engineering-based regeneration products (primarily focused on bone healing, wound healing and burn healing). In addition, over 800 grants have been awarded by academic and government organizations in the tissue engineering industry. Driven by the continuous efforts of researchers and industry players, there has also been a considerable rise in the number of patents filed in this market. In recent years, through the use of novel technologies, certain complex and more sophisticated tissue reconstructions have also been successfully completed, indicating that more complex tissue engineering procedures may be possible in the near future. Considering the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, coupled to the recent shift in preference from traditional transplants procedure to tissue engineering-based regeneration products, we believe that the tissue engineering market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market, Distribution by Type of Graft (Allografts, Autografts and Xenografts), Area of Application (Bone Healing, Burn Healing, Surgical Healing, Wound Healing, and Others), Type of Material of Scaffold (Bone Tissue, Collagen-based Tissue, Human Placental Tissue, Other Animal Based Tissue, Other Human Tissue, Stem Cell and Others Tissues), Type of End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers / Hospitals / Specialty Clinics) And Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the tissue engineering-based regeneration products market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in providing the tissue engineering-based regeneration products.



Amongst other elements, the report features:



A detailed review of the current market landscape of tissue engineering-based skin regeneration products based on several relevant parameters, such as type of graft (allografts / autografts / xenografts), area of application (burn healing / surgical healing / soft tissue skin regeneration / wound healing), type of material of scaffold (collagen-based tissues / human placental tissues / other human tissues / other animal-based tissues / other tissues) and launch year. In addition, the chapter lists the players providing tissue engineering-based skin regeneration products, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size (very small / small / mid-sized / large / very large), location of headquarters (North America / Europe / Asia / Rest of the World) and target market (domestic only / both international and domestic).

A detailed review of the current market landscape of tissue engineering based-bone regeneration products based on several relevant parameters, such as type of graft (allografts / xenograft), formulation of product (bone matrix / bone putty / cortical fibers / powder / putty / sheet / sponge block), type of material of scaffold (bone tissue / collagen tissue / others / stem cell) and launch year. In addition, the chapter lists the players providing tissue engineering-based bone regeneration products, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size (very small / small / mid-sized / large / very large), location of headquarters (North America / Europe / Asia / Rest of the World) and target market (domestic only / both international and domestic).



An in-depth analysis, highlighting the market trends through six different schematic representations, including [A] a world map representation, highlighting the regional distribution of the various tissue engineering based-regeneration products providers, [B] a 4D bubble analysis comparing the key players engaged in this domain, based on several relevant parameters (such as year of establishment, company size, number of tissue engineering based-regeneration products offered and region), [C] an insightful spider web representation of tissue engineering based-regeneration products (based on type of graft and area of application), [D] a horizontal stacked bar chart representation presenting the distribution of tissue engineering based-regeneration products providers (based on area of application and material of scaffold), [E] a vertical stacked bar chart representation of tissue engineering-based regeneration products (distribution by product formulation and type of graft) and [F] a vertical stack bar chart representation of tissue engineering based-regeneration products (distribution by region and type of market).

An insightful competitiveness analysis of players engaged in the development of tissue engineering-based regeneration products, based on several relevant parameters, such as years of experience, portfolio strength (in terms of area of applications, material of scaffold, type of graft, number of products offered), partnerships activity (in terms of number of partnerships, year of partnerships, and type of partnerships), and funding activity (in terms of number of funding instances, amount of funding, year of funding, type of funding, and number of lead investors).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players that are currently engaged in offering tissue engineering-based regeneration products. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives). Additionally, the chapter includes company’s tissue regeneration product portfolio, details related to its recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the various partnerships that have been inked between several stakeholders in the domain of tissue engineering-based regeneration products, during the period 2017-2022, covering various type of partnership such as mergers and acquisitions, distribution agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, product utilization agreements, R&D agreements and others, along with analysis on recent investments during the period 2018 and 2022 (till the time of analysis) including grant, debt, seed funding, venture series, IPO, private equity, private placement, other equity and others. Further, it includes analysis of other recent initiatives taken by various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

An insightful analysis on filed / granted patents focused on tissue engineering-based regeneration products, during the period 2000-2022 (till the month when the research / analysis was conducted). The analysis highlights key details and trends associated with these patents, including patent type (granted patents / patent application / search reports / limited patent), publication year, geographical location (North America / Europe / Asia-Pacific / World Intellectual Property Organization), assigned CPC symbol, emerging focus area, type of applicant (industry / non-industry) and leading industry / non-industry players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

An analysis that provides information on more than 750 grants that were awarded to various research institutes engaged in studies related to tissue engineering-based regeneration products, during the period 2018 and 2022 (till the time of analysis). The analysis also highlights important parameters associated with grants, The analysis also highlights important parameters associated with grants, such as year of award, support period, amount awarded, funding institute, administration institute center, funding institute center, funding mechanism, spending categorization, grant type (research grants (r series) / research training and fellowships (t & f series) / program project/center grants (p series) / others), responsible study section, focus area, type of recipient organization (schools of medicine / biomedical engineering /college of engineering/ schools of arts and sciences / independent hospitals / domestic for-profits / other domestic non-profits / schools of dentistry/oral hygn / research institutes / domestic higher education / others) and prominent program officers.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for tissue engineering-based regeneration products market for the next 13 years. Additionally, it features market size projections for the tissue engineering-based regeneration products market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] type of graft (allografts / autografts / xenografts), [B] area of application (bone healing / burn healing / surgical healing / would healing / others), [C] type of material of scaffold (bone tissue, collagen-based tissue, human placental tissue, other animal-based tissue, other human tissue, stem cell and others tissues) and [D] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) in order to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players engaged in providing tissue engineering-based regeneration products?

Which tissue engineering-based regeneration products are most commonly offered by developers engaged in this market?

What is the relative competitiveness of tissue engineering-based regeneration product providers?

What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What is the trend for capital investments in the tissue engineering-based regeneration products market?

How has the patent landscape in this domain evolved over the last two decades?

What is the overall trend of grant activity related to tissue engineering-based regeneration products?

Which key market trends and driving factors are likely to impact the growth of the tissue engineering-based regeneration products market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured during our research. The chapter offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the tissue engineering-based regeneration products market in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to tissue engineering, featuring information on various type of cell used in the process. Further, it provides a detailed discussion on its use in regenerative medicine. In addition, the chapter includes details related to various applications and challenges associated with tissue engineering-based regeneration products. The chapter concludes with a discussion on key growth drivers, as well as upcoming trends in this field.



Chapter 4 includes detailed assessment of the current market landscape of tissue engineering-based skin regeneration products based on several relevant parameters, such as such as type of graft (allografts / autografts / xenografts), area of application (burn healing / surgical healing / soft tissue skin regeneration / wound healing), type of material of scaffold (collagen-based tissues / human placental tissues / other human tissues / other animal-based tissues / other tissues) and launch year. In addition, the chapter lists the players providing tissue engineering-based skin regeneration products, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size (very small / small / mid-sized / large / very large), location of headquarters (North America / Europe / Asia / Rest of the World) and target market (domestic only / both international and domestic).



Chapter 5 A detailed review of the current market landscape of tissue engineering based-bone regeneration products based on several relevant parameters, such as type of graft (allografts / xenografts), formulation of product (bone matrix / bone putty / cortical fibers / powder / putty / sheet / sponge block), type of material of scaffold (bone tissue / collagen tissue / others / stem cell) and launch year. In addition, the chapter lists the players providing tissue engineering-based skin regeneration products, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size (very small / small / mid-sized / large / very large), location of headquarters (North America / Europe / Asia / Rest of the World) and target market (domestic only / both international and domestic).



Chapter 6 features an analysis, highlighting the market trends through six different schematic representations, including [A] a world map representation, highlighting the regional distribution of the various tissue engineering based-regeneration products providers, [B] a 4D bubble analysis comparing the key players engaged in this domain, based on several relevant parameters (such as year of establishment, company size, number of tissue engineering based-regeneration products offered and region), [C] an insightful spider web representation of tissue engineering based-regeneration products (based on type of graft and area of application), [D] a horizontal stacked bar chart representation presenting the distribution of tissue engineering based-regeneration products providers (based on area of application and material of scaffold), [E] a vertical stacked bar chart representation of tissue engineering based-regeneration products (distribution by product formulation and type of graft) and [F] a vertical stack bar chart representation of tissue engineering based-regeneration products (distribution by region and type of market).



Chapter 7 presents an insightful competitiveness analysis of the players involved in the development of tissue engineering-based regeneration products, based on several relevant parameters, such as years of experience, portfolio strength (in terms of number of products offered, type of graft, area of applications, material of scaffold), partnerships activity (in terms of number of partnerships, year of partnerships, and type of partnerships), and funding activity (in terms of number of funding instances, amount of funding, year of funding, type of funding, and number of lead investors).



Chapter 8 Elaborate profiles of various prominent players that are currently engaged in offering tissue engineering-based regeneration products. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), company’s tissue regeneration product portfolio, details related to its recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked between various stakeholders in this domain, during the period 2017-2022, covering several type of partnership models such as mergers and acquisitions, distribution agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, product utilization agreements, R&D agreements and others, along with analysis on recent investments during the period 2018-2022, including grants, debt, seed funding, venture series, IPO, private equity, private placement, other equity and others. Further, the chapter includes analysis of other recent initiatives taken by various stakeholders engaged in this domain.



Chapter 10 provides an insightful analysis on filed / granted patents focused on tissue engineering-based regeneration products, during the period 2000-2022. The analysis highlights key details and trends associated with the patents in this domain, including patent type (granted patents / patent application / search reports / limited patent), publication year, geographical location (North America / Europe / Asia-Pacific / WIPO), assigned CPC symbol, emerging focus area, type of applicant (industry / non-industry) and leading industry / non-industry players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.



Chapter 11 provides information on more than 750 grants that were awarded to several research institutes engaged in projects related to tissue engineering-based regeneration products, between 2018 and 2022 (till the time of analysis). The analysis also highlights important parameters associated with grants, such as year of award, support period, amount awarded, funding institute, administration institute center, funding institute center, funding mechanism, spending categorization, grant type (research grants (r series) / research training and fellowships (t & f series) / program project/center grants (p series) / others), responsible study section, focus area, type of recipient organization (schools of medicine / biomedical engineering / college of engineering / schools of arts and sciences / independent hospitals / domestic for-profits / other domestic non-profits / schools of dentistry /oral hygiene / research institutes / domestic higher education / others) and prominent program officers.



Chapter 12 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of tissue engineering-based skin regeneration products market till 2035. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented across important market segments, namely [A] type of graft (allografts, autografts and xenografts), [B] area of application (burn healing, surgical healing, wound healing and others), [C] type of material of scaffold (collagen-based tissues, human placental tissues, other human tissues, other animal-based tissues and other tissues ), [D] type of end user (ambulatory surgical centers / hospitals / specialty clinics) , [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world).



Chapter 13 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of tissue engineering-based bone regeneration products market till 2035. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented across important market segments, namely [A] type of graft (allografts and xenografts), [B] type of material of scaffold (bone tissues, collagen tissues, stem cells and others), [C] type of End User (ambulatory surgical centers / hospitals / specialty clinics), [D] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world).



Chapter 14 presents the summary of the overall report. Additionally, in this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 15 provides the insights from primary research conducted with several stakeholders in this domain.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.



Chapter 17 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.

