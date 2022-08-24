New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ADC Contract Manufacturing Market by Phase of Development, Scale of Operation, Type of Component Manufacturing, Target Indications, Type of Payload, Type of Linker, Type of Antibody Origin, Antibody Isotype and Geography, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316296/?utm_source=GNW

In this context, a number of researchers are evaluating the potential of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of a myriad of disease indications. In addition to enabling better efficacy as compared to antibody therapeutics, ADCs exhibit higher stability, reduced toxicity, improved tumor selectivity, increased drug tolerance and less systemic exposure. , It is worth highlighting that, in the last few years, more than 10 ADCs have received the FDA approval. Further, a number of ADCs are being evaluated across 700+ clinical trials for the treatment of a wide array of disorders. To support the ongoing pace of research in this domain, a total of USD 14.8 billion (since 2014) has been invested in this domain by several private / strategic investors and government organizations, indicating the therapeutic potential and growing appeal of this unique class of targeted medicines. However, the production of this therapeutics is associated with several challenges, including generation of antibody aggregates, drug / linker side reactions, containment of highly toxic drug compounds, and lot-to-lot variation in drug-antibody ratio (DAR). Moreover, the manufacturing process often requires the use of cutting-edge linker technologies, which are expensive to acquire.



In order to mitigate the abovementioned challenges associated with ADC manufacturing, around 70-80% players engaged in this domain prefer to outsource their operations to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) having the required expertise and experience, in order to leverage their capabilities and yield cost savings opportunities. Currently, the ADC contract manufacturing market landscape is highly fragmented, featuring a mix of start-ups, mid-sized firms and well-established players. Moreover, stakeholders claim to offer a range of services, across different scales of operations; over 35% of such companies have established their facilities across different geographies. Owing to the fact that a number of ADC developers are outsourcing various aspects of their business processes, CMOs engaged in this domain have undertaken several expansion initiatives to become one-stop-shops to cater to the diverse needs of ADC developers. Moreover, given the projected increase in demand for ADCs, the associated contract manufacturing market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “ADC Contract Manufacturing Market (5th Edition) by Phase of Development (Phase I, Phase II and Phase III), Scale of Operation (Clinical and Commercial), Type of Component Manufacturing (Antibody Manufacturing, HPAPI / Cytotoxic Payload, Linker and Conjugation Manufacturing, and Fill / Finish), Target Indications (Solid Tumors, Hematological Malignancies and Others), Type of Payload (Maytansinoid, Auristatin, Camptothecin, PBD and Others), Type of Linker (SMCC, VC, Malemide, Peptide Linker and Others), Type of Antibody Origin (Humanized, Chimeric, Murine, Human and Others), Antibody Isotype (IgG1and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World), 2022-2035” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future potential associated with the ADC contract manufacturing market, over the next decade. The study includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of contract services providers engaged in this domain.



Amongst other elements, the report features:



A detailed overview of the overall market landscape of players engaged in the contract manufacturing of ADCs, based on several relevant parameters, such as company size, year of establishment, location of headquarters, type of service(s) offered (antibody manufacturing, HPAPI and payload synthesis, linker manufacturing, conjugation and fill-finish), other ADC service(s) offered (proof-of-concept studies / process development and scale-up / analytical development), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and location of manufacturing facilities. In addition, it provides details on the antibody contract manufacturers, HPAPI / cytotoxic payload contract manufacturers and biologics fill / finish service providers engaged in this domain.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of ADC contract manufacturers, based on manufacturing strength (on the basis of scale of operation and number of ADC manufacturing facilities), service strength (based on the number of ADC services offered, number of additional services offered and location of ADC manufacturing facilities), supplier strength (in terms of employee count and years of experience in this field).

Elaborate profiles of ADC contract manufacturers (shortlisted on the basis of competitiveness analysis). Each profile provides a brief overview of the company, its financial information, along with details on its ADC manufacturing capabilities, location of facilities, recent developments, and a comprehensive future outlook.

A detailed analysis of the various expansion initiatives undertaken by service providers engaged in this domain, during the period 2012-2022, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of expansion, type of expansion (capacity expansion and new facility), type of service(s) offered (manufacturing services, analytical / development services and fill / finish services), location of expanded facility, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and most active players (in terms of number of instances).

An analysis of the recent partnerships inked between various players engaged in this domain. Additionally, it includes a brief description of the various types of partnership models (manufacturing agreements, product development agreements, research agreements, service alliance, acquisitions, product development and manufacturing agreements, licensing agreements, and others) that have been adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain.

A qualitative analysis highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by ADC developers, while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or outsource the manufacturing to a contract service provider.

A detailed discussion on various steps (antibody manufacturing, payload manufacturing, linker manufacturing, conjugation and fill / finish) involved in the manufacturing of ADCs, along with information on the cost requirements across each stages.

An estimate of the overall ADC manufacturing / bioconjugation capacity (in kilograms) of contract manufacturers of contract manufacturers based on information provided by various stakeholders in the public domain. The analysis highlights the distribution of global capacity by company size (small, mid-sized and large), key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and key players (in terms of highest bioconjugation capacity).

A detailed overview of the ADCs that are either approved or under development (clinical and preclinical), along with information on their current phase of development (marketed, clinical and preclinical / discovery stage), target indication(s), target antigen, antibody origin, antibody isotype, type of payload and type of linker.

A review of the evolution of ADC conjugation technologies, highlighting the various types of approaches that have been adopted in the past, and the different generations of linkers. It also highlights the competition between contemporary technology platforms.

An analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies, based on several relevant parameters, such as number of trials registered, trial phase, trial status, target indication, type of sponsor / collaborator and number of patients enrolled.

An informed estimate of the annual demand for ADC products (in kilograms), taking into account commercial, as well as clinical scale requirements, based on relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength of approved products and clinical stage candidates.

An in-depth analysis of over 80 ADC based therapy developers that are likely to partner with contract service providers engaged in this domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as developer strength (on the basis of company size and its experience), pipeline strength and maturity (on the basis of number of drugs in pipeline, their stage of development and type of target indication) and manufacturing capabilities.

A detailed regional capability assessment framework, which compares the key geographies, based on a number of parameters, such as the number of ADC contract manufacturers, number of ADC manufacturing facilities, number of facility expansions, installed ADC capacity, number of registered clinical trials and demand for ADCs in that particular geographical region.

A proprietary 2×2 representation, highlighting the current market scenario (in terms of existing competition and growth opportunities) across emerging and established market segments.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall ADC contract manufacturing market.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the current opportunity and future size of the ADC contract manufacturing market. We have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, over the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of [A] Phase of Development (Phase I, Phase II and Phase III), [B] Scale of Operation (Clinical and Commercial) [C] Type of Component Manufacturing (Antibody Manufacturing, HPAPI / Cytotoxic Payload, Linker and Conjugation Manufacturing, and Fill / Finish), [D] Target Indications (Solid Tumors, Hematological Malignancies and Others), [E] Type of Payload (Maytansinoid, Auristatin, Camptothecin, PBD and Others), [F] Type of Linker (SMCC, VC, Malemide, Peptide Linker and Others), [G] Type of Antibody Origin (Humanized, Chimeric, Murine, Human and Others), [H] Type of Antibody Isotype (IgG1and Others) and [I] Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World). In order to account for future uncertainties and add robustness to our forecast model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the market’s revolution.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we have conducted interviews with various experts in this domain (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) in order to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.

The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with key stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:



Aldo Braca (Chief Executive Officer, BSP Pharmaceuticals) and Giorgio Salciarini (Technical Business Development Manager, BSP Pharmaceuticals)

Christian Rohlff (Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Oxford BioTherapeutics)

John Burt (ex-Chief Executive Officer, Abzena)

Sasha Koniev (Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Syndivia)

Denis Angioletti (Chief Commercial Officer, Cerbios-Pharma)

Wouter Verhoeven (Chief Business Officer, NBE-Therapeutics)

Takashi Owa (Chief Innovation Officer, Eisai) and Toshimitsu Uenaka (Executive Director, Eisai)

Anthony DeBoer (Director, Business Development, Synaffix)

Christian Bailly (ex-Director of CDMO, Pierre Fabre)

Jennifer L. Mitcham (Director, Business Development, Catalent Pharma Solutions) and Stacy McDonald (ex-Group Product Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions)

David Cunningham (Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology)

Laurent Ducry (ex-Head of Bioconjugates Commercial Development, Lonza)

Mark Wright (ex-Site Head, Piramal Pharma Solutions)

Zhala Tawfiq (Associate Scientist, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services)

Anonymous (Director, Business Development, Leading CMO)

Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Leading CMO)

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the key players engaged in providing ADC contract manufacturing services?

Which regions represent the current contract hub for ADC manufacturing?

What percentage of ADC manufacturing operations are outsourced?

In which regions is the expansion activity of ADC contract manufacturers primarily centered?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What is the industry attractiveness and competitive strength in the ADC contract manufacturing domain?

What factors should be taken into consideration while deciding whether the manufacturing operations for ADCs should be kept in-house or outsourced?

Which therapy developers are likely to partner with ADC contract manufacturers?

What is the overall cost distribution across various steps of the ADC manufacturing process?

What is overall ADC manufacturing / bioconjugation capacity (in kilograms) of contract manufacturers?

How many ADCs are under development and approved?

Which geographies are most active in conducting ADC clinical trials?

What is the current, global demand for ADC products?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



