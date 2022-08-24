II-VI Incorporated Reports Q4 and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Delivers record quarterly revenues of $887 million, up 7% sequentially and 10% year-over-year

Posts Q4FY22 GAAP EPS of $0.23 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.98

Achieves record FY22 bookings of $4.32 billion and revenue of $3.32 billion; up 29% and 7% annually respectively

Generates operating cash flow of $413 million

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI) ("II-VI," “We” or the "Company") an innovator in materials, networking and lasers enabling a sustainable world, today reported results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

The Company revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 was $887 million, an increase of 7% over the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 10% over the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, over the top end of the company’s guidance. Operating income for the fourth fiscal quarter of FY22 was $114 million with diluted earnings per share of $0.23 on a GAAP basis. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $169 million with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.98. For fiscal year 2022, revenue was $3.32 billion with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.45. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2022 was $3.72.

“II-VI set new records for quarterly revenue in the fourth quarter and significant quarterly growth year-over-year, in response to sustained robust demand across our businesses, and despite a challenging operating environment,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO.

“Our strong performance throughout the year accelerated into the fourth quarter with strong demand thanks to our deep customer relationships, decades of investments in technology and sophisticated manufacturing platforms and leading-edge products. Leveraging our vertically integrated operations and global footprint, we continue to navigate a complex supply environment and capture expanding opportunities across end markets. We continue our selective investments in capacity expansion and next-generation technology and product development as we drive continued leadership and sustainable growth across all our end markets.

Dr. Mattera continued, “On September 8, 2022, we will transition to our new name, Coherent Corp., launch our new brand, and begin trading with a new ticker symbol (Nasdaq: COHR), signaling an exciting new era for the Company and all our employees, investors, and other stakeholders.”





Table 1 Financial Metrics $ Millions, except per share amounts and % (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 887.0 $ 827.7 $ 808.0 $ 3,316.6 $ 3,105.9 GAAP Gross Profit (3) $ 326.0 $ 321.7 $ 297.8 $ 1,265.5 $ 1,177.5 Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2) $ 343.4 $ 335.7 $ 311.7 $ 1,321.5 $ 1,235.0 GAAP Operating Income (1) $ 114.2 $ 106.8 $ 97.1 $ 414.3 $ 402.1 Non-GAAP Operating Income (2) $ 168.6 $ 172.0 $ 148.5 $ 650.2 $ 601.5 GAAP Net Earnings $ 43.6 $ 49.0 $ 82.3 $ 234.8 $ 297.6 Non-GAAP Net Earnings (2) $ 133.7 $ 129.0 $ 117.0 $ 504.6 $ 460.2 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 1.45 $ 2.37 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (2) $ 0.98 $ 0.95 $ 0.88 $ 3.72 $ 3.73 Other Selected Financial Metrics GAAP Gross margin (3) 36.8% 38.9% 36.9% 38.2% 37.9% Non-GAAP gross margin (2) 38.7% 40.6% 38.6% 39.8% 39.8% GAAP Operating margin 12.9% 12.9% 12.0% 12.5% 12.9% Non-GAAP operating margin (2) 19.0% 20.8% 18.4% 19.6% 19.4% GAAP Return on sales 4.9% 5.9% 10.2% 7.1% 9.6% Non-GAAP return on sales (2) 15.1% 15.6% 14.5% 15.2% 14.8%





(1) GAAP Operating income is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense and other expense or income, net. (2) All non-GAAP amounts exclude certain adjustments for share-based compensation, acquired intangible amortization expense, expenses incurred in relation to the Coherent acquisition as well as integration and restructuring charges from the Finisar acquisition, start-up costs, and various one-time adjustments. See Table 4 for the Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures. (3) GAAP gross profit basis for prior periods has been updated to include amortization of developed technology intangible assets, with a corresponding decrease to selling, general and administrative on GAAP basis.



Outlook

The outlook for the first fiscal 2023 quarter ending September 30, 2022 is revenue of $1,300 million to $1,400 million and earnings per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis of $0.77 to $0.90. These are at today’s exchange rate and today’s estimated tax impact of 25%, both of which are subject to variability. The non-GAAP earnings per share include the pre-tax amounts of $65 million in amortization, $30 million in share-based compensation, and $170 million in other costs, including costs to facilitate the integration of Coherent Inc. Non-GAAP adjustments are by their nature highly volatile, and we have low visibility as to the range that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited) ($000 except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Revenues $ 886,962 $ 827,724 $ 808,006 Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income) Cost of goods sold 560,930 506,051 510,213 Internal research and development 95,917 96,895 83,768 Selling, general and administrative 115,862 118,009 116,832 Interest expense 48,502 43,499 14,066 Other expense (income), net 16,768 241 (10,124 ) Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense (Income) 837,979 764,695 714,755 Earnings Before Income Taxes 48,983 63,029 93,251 Income Taxes 5,347 14,027 10,957 Net Earnings $ 43,636 $ 49,002 $ 82,294 Less: Dividends on Preferred Stock 17,291 17,148 16,878 Net Earnings available to the Common Shareholders $ 26,345 $ 31,854 $ 65,416 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.62 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 106,520 106,323 104,957 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 116,821 116,949 116,225





II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited) ($000 except per share data) Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 3,316,616 $ 3,105,891 Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income) Cost of goods sold 2,051,120 1,928,432 Internal research and development 377,106 330,105 Selling, general and administrative 474,096 445,235 Interest expense 121,254 59,899 Other expense (income), net 11,233 (10,370 ) Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense (Income) 3,034,809 2,753,301 Earnings Before Income Taxes 281,807 352,590 Income Taxes 47,048 55,038 Net Earnings $ 234,759 $ 297,552 Less: Dividends on Preferred Stock 68,225 37,231 Net Earnings available to the Common Shareholders 166,534 260,321 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.57 $ 2.50 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.45 $ 2.37 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 106,189 104,151 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 116,513 115,034





II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($000) June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 2,582,371 $ 1,591,892 Accounts receivable 700,331 658,962 Inventories 902,559 695,828 Prepaid and refundable income taxes 19,585 13,095 Prepaid and other current assets 100,346 67,617 Total Current Assets 4,305,192 3,027,394 Property, plant & equipment, net 1,363,195 1,242,906 Goodwill 1,285,759 1,296,727 Other intangible assets, net 635,404 718,460 Deferred income taxes 31,714 33,498 Other assets 223,582 193,665 Total Assets $ 7,844,846 $ 6,512,650 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 403,212 $ 62,050 Accounts payable 434,917 294,486 Operating lease current liabilities 27,574 25,358 Accruals and other current liabilities 401,256 347,695 Total Current Liabilities 1,266,959 729,589 Long-term debt 1,897,214 1,313,091 Deferred income taxes 77,259 73,962 Operating lease liabilities 110,214 125,541 Other liabilities 109,922 138,119 Total Liabilities 3,461,568 2,380,302 Total Mezzanine Equity 766,803 726,178 Total Shareholders' Equity 3,616,475 3,406,170 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders’ Equity $ 7,844,846 $ 6,512,650





II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) ($000) Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 413,332 $ 574,353 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant & equipment (314,332 ) (146,337 ) Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired — (34,394 ) Other investing activities (5,750 ) 7,774 Net cash used in investing activities (320,082 ) (172,957 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes 990,000 — Proceeds from issuance of common shares — 460,000 Proceeds from issuance of Series A preferred shares — 460,000 Proceeds from issuance of Series B preferred shares — 750,000 Payment on Finisar Notes (14,888 ) — Payments on borrowings under Term A Facility (62,050 ) (137,050 ) Payments on borrowings under Term B Facility — (714,600 ) Payments on borrowings under Revolving Credit Facility — (74,000 ) Debt issuance costs (10,197 ) — Equity issuance costs — (58,596 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchases of stock under employee stock purchase plan 17,858 32,360 Payments in satisfaction of employees' minimum tax obligations (21,249 ) (19,701 ) Payment of dividends (34,508 ) (20,319 ) Other financing activities (2,013 ) (2,367 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 862,953 675,727 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 34,276 21,723 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 990,479 1,098,846 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 1,591,892 493,046 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 2,582,371 $ 1,591,892





Table 2 Segment Revenues, GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margin, and Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margin* $ Millions, except % (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Photonic Solutions $ 597.4 $ 567.8 $ 549.7 $ 2,226.2 $ 2,038.3 Compound Semiconductors 289.6 259.9 258.3 1,090.4 1,067.6 Unallocated and Other — — — — — Consolidated $ 887.0 $ 827.7 $ 808.0 $ 3,316.6 $ 3,105.9 GAAP Operating Income (Loss): Photonic Solutions $ 69.2 $ 54.6 $ 60.5 $ 230.1 $ 207.7 Compound Semiconductors 51.4 61.8 47.7 220.1 221.2 Unallocated and Other (6.4 ) (9.6 ) (11.1 ) (35.9 ) (26.8 ) Consolidated $ 114.2 $ 106.8 $ 97.1 $ 414.3 $ 402.1 Non-GAAP Operating Income: Photonic Solutions $ 91.7 $ 81.8 $ 87.4 $ 334.4 $ 324.3 Compound Semiconductors 76.9 90.2 61.1 315.8 277.2 Unallocated and Other — — — — — Consolidated $ 168.6 $ 172.0 $ 148.5 $ 650.2 $ 601.5 GAAP Operating Margin: Photonic Solutions 11.6% 9.6% 11.0% 10.3% 10.2% Compound Semiconductors 17.7% 23.8% 18.5% 20.2% 20.7% Consolidated 12.9% 12.9% 12.0% 12.5% 12.9% Non-GAAP Operating Margin: Photonic Solutions 15.3% 14.4% 15.9% 15.0% 15.9% Compound Semiconductors 26.6% 34.7% 23.7% 29.0% 26.0% Consolidated 19.0% 20.8% 18.4% 19.6% 19.4%

* “Unallocated and Other” primarily includes transaction costs related to the Coherent transaction.

Table 3 Reconciliation of Segment Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to GAAP Segment Operating Income (Loss) $ Millions (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Photonic Solutions Operating Income $ 91.7 $ 81.8 $ 87.4 $ 334.4 $ 324.3 Share-based compensation (3.1 ) (8.8 ) (9.4 ) (30.9 ) (39.6 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (16.6 ) (16.5 ) (17.3 ) (66.7 ) (69.2 ) Restructuring, transaction expenses and other (2.8 ) (1.9 ) (0.2 ) (6.7 ) (7.8 ) Photonic Solutions GAAP Operating Income $ 69.2 $ 54.6 $ 60.5 $ 230.1 $ 207.7 Non-GAAP Compound Semiconductors Operating Income $ 76.9 $ 90.2 $ 61.1 $ 315.8 $ 277.2 Share-based compensation (10.5 ) (9.2 ) (9.3 ) (42.2 ) (39.4 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (3.2 ) (2.9 ) (3.3 ) (12.9 ) (13.0 ) Restructuring, transaction expenses, and other (5.4 ) (1.7 ) (0.8 ) (8.3 ) (3.6 ) Start-up costs $ (6.4 ) $ (14.6 ) $ — $ (32.3 ) $ — Compound Semiconductors GAAP Operating Income $ 51.4 $ 61.8 $ 47.7 $ 220.1 $ 221.2 Non-GAAP Unallocated and Other Operating Income (Loss) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Restructuring, transaction expenses, and other (6.4 ) (9.6 ) (11.1 ) (35.9 ) (26.8 ) Unallocated and Other GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ (6.4 ) $ (9.6 ) $ (11.1 ) $ (35.9 ) $ (26.8 ) Total GAAP Operating Income $ 114.2 $ 106.8 $ 97.1 $ 414.3 $ 402.1 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 168.6 $ 172.0 $ 148.5 $ 650.2 $ 601.5

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





Table 4 Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures $ Millions (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit on GAAP basis $ 326.0 $ 321.7 $ 297.8 $ 1,265.5 $ 1,177.5 Share-based compensation 0.9 1.3 3.4 5.1 12.1 Amortization of acquired intangibles (4) 9.6 9.4 9.8 38.3 38.8 Start-up costs (3) — 1.6 — 2.8 — Restructuring, transaction expenses and other (1) 6.9 1.7 0.7 9.8 6.7 Gross profit on non-GAAP basis $ 343.4 $ 335.7 $ 311.7 $ 1,321.5 $ 1,235.0 Internal research and development on GAAP basis $ 95.9 $ 96.9 $ 83.8 $ 377.1 $ 330.1 Share-based compensation (1.3 ) (2.0 ) (4.8 ) (7.6 ) (17.0 ) Start-up costs (3) (6.4 ) (13.0 ) — (29.5 ) — Restructuring, transaction expenses and other (5) (0.6 ) — — (0.6 ) — Internal research and development on non-GAAP basis $ 87.6 $ 81.9 $ 79.0 $ 339.4 $ 313.1 Selling, general and administrative on GAAP basis $ 115.9 $ 118.0 $ 116.8 $ 474.1 $ 445.2 Share-based compensation (11.3 ) (14.9 ) (10.3 ) (60.4 ) (49.8 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (4) (10.3 ) (10.0 ) (10.8 ) (41.4 ) (43.4 ) Restructuring, transaction expenses and other (1) (7.1 ) (11.5 ) (11.5 ) (40.5 ) (31.6 ) Selling, general and administrative on non-GAAP basis $ 87.2 $ 81.6 $ 84.3 $ 331.8 $ 320.4 Operating income on GAAP basis $ 114.2 $ 106.8 $ 97.1 $ 414.3 $ 402.1 Share-based compensation 13.5 18.2 18.5 73.1 78.9 Start-up costs (3) 6.4 14.6 — 32.3 — Amortization of acquired intangibles 19.9 19.4 20.6 79.7 82.2 Restructuring, transaction expenses and other (1) 14.6 13.2 12.2 50.9 38.3 Operating income on non-GAAP basis $ 168.6 $ 172.0 $ 148.5 $ 650.2 $ 601.5





Table 4 Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures (Continued) $ Millions (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and other (income) expense, net on GAAP basis $ 65.3 $ 43.7 $ 3.9 $ 132.5 $ 49.5 Foreign currency exchange losses (19.8 ) (1.1 ) (1.2 ) (16.2 ) (5.5 ) Gain on investments — — 10.9 — 17.9 Debt extinguishment expense (2) — — — — (24.7 ) Gain on preferred equity forward sale agreement — — — — 11.4 Restructuring, transaction expenses and other (1) (38.3 ) (33.3 ) — (79.0 ) — Interest and other (income) expense, net on non-GAAP basis $ 7.2 $ 9.3 $ 13.6 $ 37.3 $ 37.2 Income taxes on GAAP basis $ 5.3 $ 14.0 $ 11.0 $ 47.0 $ 55.0 Tax impact of non-GAAP measures 22.6 19.8 6.8 63.9 37.6 Income taxes on non-GAAP basis $ 27.9 $ 33.8 $ 17.8 $ 110.9 $ 92.6 Net earnings on GAAP basis $ 43.6 $ 49.0 $ 82.3 $ 234.8 $ 297.6 Share-based compensation 13.5 18.2 18.5 73.1 78.9 Amortization of acquired intangibles 19.9 19.4 20.6 79.7 82.2 Start-up costs (3) 6.4 14.6 — 32.3 — Foreign currency exchange losses 19.8 1.1 1.2 16.2 5.5 Gain on investments — — (10.9 ) — (17.9 ) Debt extinguishment expense (2) — — — — 24.7 Restructuring, transaction expenses and other (1) 53.0 46.6 12.2 132.3 26.9 Tax impact of non-GAAP measures (22.6 ) (19.8 ) (6.8 ) (63.9 ) (37.6 ) Net earnings on non-GAAP basis $ 133.7 $ 129.0 $ 117.0 $ 504.6 $ 460.2 Per share data: Net earnings on GAAP basis Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.62 $ 1.57 $ 2.50 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 1.45 $ 2.37 Net earnings on non-GAAP basis Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.09 $ 1.05 $ 0.95 $ 4.11 $ 4.06 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.98 $ 0.95 $ 0.88 $ 3.72 $ 3.73

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

During fiscal year 2022, restructuring, transaction expenses and other, primarily represent expenses incurred in relation to the Coherent acquisition as well as integration and restructuring charges from the Finisar acquisition, and various one-time adjustments. Incremental interest expense related to the financing for the Coherent transaction will be included as an adjustment in arriving at non-GAAP earnings for periods prior to transaction close, as the associated funding was contingent on transaction close. During fiscal year 2021, transaction costs primarily represent acquisition and integration costs related to the Ascatron and Innovion acquisitions, as well as customer settlements from acquired liabilities of previous acquisitions. The Company recorded debt extinguishment expense of $24.7 million in connection with the extinguishment of the Term B Loan Facility during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Start-up costs in operating expenses incurred in the quarter were related to the start-up of new devices for new customer applications. GAAP gross profit basis for prior periods has been updated to include amortization of developed technology intangible assets, with a corresponding decrease to selling, general and administrative on GAAP basis.





Table 5 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA $ Millions (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings on GAAP basis $ 43.6 $ 49.0 $ 82.3 $ 234.8 $ 297.6 Income taxes 5.3 14.0 10.9 47.0 55.0 Depreciation and amortization 73.3 72.8 70.2 286.8 270.1 Interest expense 48.5 43.5 14.1 121.3 59.9 EBITDA (1) $ 170.7 $ 179.3 $ 177.5 $ 689.9 $ 682.6 EBITDA margin 19.2 % 21.7 % 22.0 % 20.8 % 22.0 % Share-based compensation 13.5 18.2 18.5 73.1 78.9 Foreign currency exchange losses, net 19.8 1.1 1.2 16.2 5.5 Start-up costs 6.4 14.6 — 32.3 — Debt extinguishment expense — — — — 24.7 Gain on investment — — — — (7.0 ) Gain on preferred equity forward sale agreement — — — — (11.4 ) Restructuring, transaction expenses, and other (3) 14.6 13.2 2.8 53.3 27.4 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 225.0 $ 226.4 $ 200.0 $ 864.8 $ 800.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.4 % 27.4 % 24.8 % 26.1 % 25.8 %

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1) EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (2) Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-GAAP adjustments for share-based compensation, certain one-time transaction expense, the impact of restructuring and related items, and the impact of foreign currency exchange gains and losses. (3) During fiscal year 2022, restructuring, transaction expenses and other, primarily represent expenses incurred in relation to the Coherent acquisition as well as integration and restructuring charges from the Finisar acquisition, and various one-time adjustments. During fiscal year 2021, transaction costs primarily represent acquisition and integration costs related to the Ascatron and Innovion acquisitions, as well as customer settlements from acquired liabilities of previous acquisitions.





Table 6 GAAP Earnings Per Share Calculation $ Millions (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Numerator Net earnings $ 43.6 $ 49.0 $ 82.3 $ 234.8 $ 297.6 Deduct Series A preferred stock dividends (6.9 ) (6.9 ) (6.9 ) (27.6 ) (27.1 ) Deduct Series B dividends and deemed dividends (10.4 ) (10.2 ) (10.0 ) (40.6 ) (10.1 ) Basic earnings available to common shareholders $ 26.3 $ 31.9 $ 65.4 $ 166.5 $ 260.3 Effect of dilutive securities Add back interest on II-VI Convertible Notes (net of tax) $ 0.6 $ 0.6 $ 3.1 $ 2.2 $ 12.3 Diluted earnings available to common shareholders $ 26.9 $ 32.4 $ 68.5 $ 168.8 $ 272.6 Denominator Weighted average shares 106.5 106.3 105.0 106.2 104.2 Effect of dilutive securities: Common stock equivalents 3.0 3.3 3.9 3.0 3.6 II-VI Convertible Notes 7.3 7.3 7.3 7.3 7.3 Diluted weighted average common shares 116.8 116.9 116.2 116.5 115.0 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.62 $ 1.57 $ 2.50 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 1.45 $ 2.37

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





Table 7 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Calculation $ Millions (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Numerator Net earnings on non-GAAP basis $ 133.7 $ 129.0 $ 117.0 $ 504.6 $ 460.2 Deduct Series A preferred stock dividends (6.9 ) (6.9 ) (6.9 ) (27.6 ) (27.1 ) Deduct Series B redeemable preferred dividends (10.4 ) (10.2 ) (10.0 ) (40.6 ) (10.1 ) Basic earnings available to common shareholders $ 116.4 $ 111.9 $ 100.2 $ 436.3 $ 423.0 Effect of dilutive securities Add back interest on II-VI Convertible Notes $ 0.6 $ 0.6 $ 3.1 $ 2.2 $ 12.3 Add back Series A preferred stock dividends 6.9 6.9 6.9 27.6 27.1 Diluted earnings available to common shareholders $ 123.8 $ 119.4 $ 110.1 $ 466.2 $ 462.4 Denominator Weighted average shares 106.5 106.3 105.0 106.2 104.2 Effect of dilutive securities: Common stock equivalents 3.0 3.3 3.9 3.0 3.6 II-VI Convertible Notes 7.3 7.3 7.3 7.3 7.3 Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock 8.9 8.9 8.9 8.9 8.9 Diluted weighted average common shares 125.7 125.9 125.1 125.4 123.9 Basic earnings per common share on non-GAAP basis (1) $ 1.09 $ 1.05 $ 0.95 $ 4.11 $ 4.06 Diluted earnings per common share on non-GAAP basis $ 0.98 $ 0.95 $ 0.88 $ 3.72 $ 3.73

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





Table 8 Example EPS Calculations (1) $ Millions Hypothetical Earnings Level for Q1 FY23 Non-GAAP net earnings $ 145.0 $ 155.0 $ 165.0 Deduct Series A preferred stock dividends (6.9 ) – – Deduct Series B redeemable preferred dividends (28.7 ) (28.7 ) (28.7 ) Add back interest on II-VI Convertible Notes 0.4 0.4 0.4 Non-GAAP net earnings available to common shareholders $ 109.8 $ 126.7 $ 136.7

Diluted weighted average common shares 142.3

151.2

151.2

Diluted earnings per common share on non-GAAP basis $ 0.77 $ 0.84

$ 0.90







(1) The Company does not provide reconciliations of the hypothetical non-GAAP net earnings and hypothetical diluted non-GAAP EPS presented in this table. This table contains purely hypothetical figures, which are provided solely to illustrate how the Company would calculate diluted non-GAAP EPS under different factual scenarios.